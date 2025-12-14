Empires rarely describe themselves as empires. Muslims don’t see their faith this way either. The reason is that Muslim see themselves as not inheriting their imperial past as “empire,” but as a normal and rightful order that comes from God. Islamic expansion was understood as justice and divine guidance, not as conquest in the later, morally tainted sense associated with European colonialism. Because religious law and moral language included hierarchy and rules, they felt natural instead of forced.

When people think of empire as a good thing instead of a bad thing, it doesn’t seem imperial at all. This article proposes an alternative way of reading that history—one that treats what was long taken as moral order as a form of power subject to analysis.

Today, many Muslims view their societies as having endured centuries of conquest, rule, and moral judgment by others. Changing the way early Islamic power is seen as good is a way to get back dignity by replacing shameful events with a story of moral authority. That feeling is understandable. It is also not finished.

Long-lasting empires don’t usually last when they are always scared. Violence runs out of steam. What lasts is a rule that doesn’t feel like one anymore: authority built into law, routine, and expectation. Over time, domination fades away. The sword goes away, and what’s left is a system that makes inequality normal.

Islamic civilization grew into one of the greatest empires in history very quickly. It didn’t grow by just spreading beliefs passively. Early caliphal states had clear political power: they could raise armies, collect taxes, enforce the law, and rule over land. From the start, religious truth, political power, and control of land were all connected. This was not a coincidence in history. It was a part of how Islamic rule worked.

One of the clearest institutional expressions of this structure was dhimmitude.

Dhimmitude was not the same as tolerance today. It was a way to run the country. Jews and Christians were allowed to live under Muslim rule as protected subjects, but the terms of their legal protection were clearly not equal. They could live, worship, and survive, but not rule. They could stay, but only if they accepted that Muslims were better than them. The jizya did more than just bring in money. It made submission a ritual, which made hierarchy clear to everyone and kept it that way. Protection was real, but only if you agreed to be less than everyone else.

This arrangement was not a reluctant compromise forced by circumstances. That was how imperial rule worked. Dhimmitude made it possible for Islamic empires to grow without having to convert a lot of people or use violence all the time. Non-Muslim communities were kept around because they were useful in many ways: they were good for the economy, they worked well as governments, and they were good for religion. Their presence did not weaken Muslim dominance; it strengthened it. This system seems harmless when called coexistence. In practice, it was rule by law instead of equality before the law.

Dhimmitude did not function independently. Islamic rule also relied on the authority of the caliph, shariʿa courts, military strength, and adaptable administrative structures. For Jews, however, dhimmitude had a special meaning. It set their legal status as Jews for hundreds of years and in many places. Other groups of people could change their position by converting, serving, or joining forces. But Jews couldn’t. They were always subordinate. That permanence was important.

In this respect, Islamic imperial governance followed a familiar pattern. European colonial regimes would later employ similar techniques. Subject populations were rarely eliminated; they were stratified. Legal differences justified political inequality. Indirect rule, protected minorities, and legal asymmetry were not restraints on power but instruments of it. Dhimmitude belongs within this broader imperial repertoire.

Dhimmitude was not the only instrument of imperial rule. Islamic governance also rested on caliphal authority, shariʿa courts, military power, and flexible administration. But for Jews, dhimmitude carried a distinct weight. It fixed their legal status as Jews across centuries and regions. Other subject groups could alter their position through conversion, service, or alliance. Jews could not. Their subordination was permanent. And that permanence mattered.

In this respect, Islamic imperial rule followed a familiar pattern. Later European empires would do much the same. Indigenous populations were rarely eliminated; they were organized. Difference was preserved in law so inequality could be justified in practice. Indirect rule, protected minorities, legal asymmetry—these were not restraints on power. They were tools of it.

Dhimmitude belongs squarely within that imperial tradition.

People often say, and they’re right, that Jews were sometimes safer living under Islamic rule than under Christian rule in the Middle Ages. This observation can be disarming and even comforting. But being cruel to someone else doesn’t make you free of guilt. Not having genocide doesn’t mean that domination doesn’t exist. Colonialism does not necessitate mass murder. It needs a permanent hierarchy that is enforced by law.

In a subsequent article, I will address why Hamas explicitly aspires to the genocide of Jews, and the Qurʾanic and theological arguments it invokes to justify that aim. That position should not be retrojected onto premodern Islamic empires. Islamic imperial rule did not seek to eliminate Jews and Christians. It sought to subordinate them indefinitely.

That distinction matters. It separates genocidal intent from imperial control. But it does not absolve the system of its colonial character. Domination without extermination remains domination.

It is helpful to break dhimmitude down into its parts in order to understand what happens to it after death. First, it was a law that governed rights and duties under Islamic rule. Second, it lasted as a moral expectation, shaping people’s ideas about who should be in charge and who should obey. Third, it remains as a symbolic memory, evoking emotional responses long after the legal system has failed. These layers don’t always fit together, but they do affect how we react.

When Islamic empires collapsed in the modern era, this logic did not disappear. The end of the caliphate in 1924 ended imperial rule, but not imperial thought. The legal structures fell apart, but the moral standards stayed the same. One idea that held up well was that land that was once ruled by Islam was still Islamic, even if it was lost for a short time. People saw defeat not as an end, but as a break.

Dar al-Islam and Dar al-Harb were two parts of the world that classical Islamic law divided. This may seem like a technical theological difference at first. It wasn’t. It was a claim of being real. Muslim sovereignty was normative and permanent. Non-Muslim sovereignty was temporary and, at best, accepted. Lost territory was not given up; instead, it was thought of as waiting to be restored. Time itself was still open in the eyes of the law.

A clarification is necessary. Islam as a historical civilization, Islamism as a modern political ideology, and Muslim societies as lived communities are not identical. The argument here concerns structures of political theology, not the beliefs or behaviors of Muslims as individuals. Modern Islamist movements selectively reactivate imperial categories inherited from classical jurisprudence, and dramatically amplify those ideas online. Popular hostility often reflects grievance and humiliation, but the conceptual architecture comes from older frameworks of legitimacy.

In this case, this helps explain why postcolonial theory is so popular. Postcolonial language seems morally compelling because it talks about justice, asymmetry, and repair in a way that makes sense. It promises to name power and protect the weak. It’s easy to see why that is attractive. But in Israel’s case, it often serves as ideological camouflage, turning the loss of hierarchy into a moral grievance. What looks like criticism is actually a way to keep an old status order in place without saying it out loud.

Judaism is not a colonial ideology. It doesn’t want to change the world, take over land, or set up a universal legal system. The Jewish connection to the land of Israel is native, ongoing, and an essential part of Jewish religious life. Jews did not come as representatives of an empire, nor do they rule on behalf of a distant capital. Israel is not subject to any colonial authority.

Christianity did not begin as a colonial religion either. It began as a powerless, persecuted movement without territorial ambition. Its subsequent involvement with the empire was historical and contingent, rather than theological. Christian colonialism arose centuries subsequent to the inception of Christianity, facilitated by the adoption of imperial states. It was an addition, not a base.

The way Islam was set up was different. Political sovereignty and religious truth were intertwined from the beginning. Expansion was presented as a moral imperative rather than a historical necessity. Faith and government were two sides of the same coin. Dhimmitude was not a departure from Islamic order; it was one of its tools. That structure changed the way people thought about power, legitimacy, and hierarchy.

At this juncture, existing analytical frameworks commence to falter. Postcolonial theory fails to elucidate the reasons behind the escalation of this conflict instead of its stabilization. Nationalism fails to elucidate why sovereignty, rather than territorial boundaries, constitutes the offense. Religious explanations alone cannot elucidate the obsession with hierarchy. What appears necessary is a theory of post-imperial status inversion.

Post-imperial status inversion refers to conflicts where previously subordinate groups claim permanent sovereignty, while established imperial moral frameworks fail to accommodate this shift. This might seem strange, especially if you’re used to thinking about power in only one way. The fight is not mainly about land, but about who has the right to rule. Resistance is not solely incited by displacement, but by the exercise of equality as power. Status, not land, is the most important thing.

The mechanism unfolds step by step. The Imperial hierarchy produced legal subordination. Subordination normalized inequality. Imperial collapse preserved the moral expectation of hierarchy. Jewish sovereignty turned that order upside down. Postcolonial language then changed the inversion to mean unfairness. The hostility continued because the underlying demand for status was never met.

A brief counterfactual helps clarify what is at stake. Had Jewish sovereignty been symbolic, temporary, or dependent—lacking permanence or authority—it might have been tolerated. If Israel had been a protectorate or a subordinate polity, the break would not have been as bad. What was unbearable was not the presence of Jews, but their rule. The reaction was caused by permanence, not policy.

Similar dynamics manifest elsewhere, albeit never in identical form. In the Balkans, the rise of an independent Kosovo caused Serbian nationalists to stay angry at each other because of older imperial and religious hierarchies. As time went on, those hierarchies changed to fit new information. Israel is different because the inversion is not only political but also religious, and because Jewish subordination has been seen as permanent instead of temporary.

One point needs to be made clear. In traditional Islamic political thought, Jews were never conceived as equals within Muslim rule. They were accepted as subordinates. Within this framework, Israel is intolerable not only because of its borders or military strength, but also because it refuses to be subordinate. A Jewish state exercising sovereign authority violates an inherited moral grammar in which Jews were permitted to live, but only beneath Muslim rule.

In 1948, it was clear that they would not accept. The founding of the State of Israel did not just allow Jews to live outside of Muslim rule; they claimed full legal, military, and political sovereignty over land that had long been thought to be permanently part of the Islamic order. This was not just a symbol; it was real. Jews were in charge of the borders, the armies, and the law. The managed hierarchy was turned upside down.

So, the shock of 1948 wasn’t just about politics. It was a matter of civilization. It was the time when Jews stopped thinking about being second-class citizens and started living it. This is why the fight doesn’t get easier over time. Israel’s survival does not normalize its existence; rather, it exacerbates resistance. Stabilization itself becomes the cause of the problem.

Israel is opposed not because it displaced others, but because it refused to remain in its place.

This reframes one structural modality of antisemitism in this context. What appears here is not hatred of difference as such, but rage at equality. Jews are not resented for being alien, but for being sovereign. This does not exhaust antisemitism’s many forms, but it clarifies one that modern frameworks consistently miss.

It is important to make the moral basis of this argument clear. Political equality manifested through sovereignty is ethically justifiable, whereas inherited hierarchy is not. It is wrong for anyone to ask a group of people to give up their sovereignty in order to bring back an older status order. Irreversibility in this context transcends mere fact; it constitutes an ethical assertion against enduring subjugation.

This theory does not elucidate all phenomena. It doesn’t take into account tactical political decisions, disagreements among Muslims, times when tensions ease, or the full range of reasons for the conflict. It elucidates persistence—why specific demands resurface, why concessions are ineffective, and why time fortifies rather than ameliorates.

So, the responsibility doesn’t just fall on political actors; it also falls on discourse itself. Diplomats, academics, religious figures, and global organizations persist in functioning with flawed classifications. Frameworks that deny naming hierarchy collapse perpetuate failure while asserting neutrality. Moral language that doesn’t take into account irreversibility doesn’t bring people together; it creates fantasy.

Until post-imperial status inversion is confronted honestly, the language of colonialism will continue to be misapplied. And the conflict it distorts will remain profoundly misunderstood.