Based on numerous reports from rallies in Tehran, such as coverage by Reuters and the BBC, where crowds have been documented chanting 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.')

When Iranian crowds chant “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” they are not engaging in empty rhetoric. These cries are part of an eschatological worldview, rooted in the belief that history is moving toward a divine showdown where Islamist movements envision triumph over their enemies. They illustrate how Islamism fuses faith with law and conquest into a singular project of domination.

Meanwhile, across Western campuses and in city-wide protest marches, demonstrators protest in solidarity, chanting anti-Israel slogans and waving Palestinian flags. Placards at pro-Palestinian rallies compare Israel to apartheid South Africa. Activists and protestors frame their cause as a social-change movement, almost a new creed of political faith. Professors, in turn, function like priests in this fundamentalist religion, preaching doctrines of “settler colonialism” and declaring that the true victims of history are Muslims. In cities like London, New York, and Paris, progressive activists join Islamist demonstrators under the same banners. The irony is difficult to miss. Progressives may not literally call for the destruction of Israel or America, but their chants and rhetoric echo the same sentiment philosophically, casting these nations as symbols of oppression to be opposed and dismantled. The Left, which prides itself on advancing feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, and secular freedom, is aligning itself with movements that suppress women, criminalize homosexuality, and refuse freedom of conscience.

The glue that holds this unlikely alliance together is not shared morality, but a shared ideology—postcolonial theory.

Islam’s Imperial Roots

Unlike Israel, often portrayed as a colonial implant of the modern West, Islam as a historical religion began with imperial ambitions from its very inception. Muhammad’s career in Medina was not only spiritual but also political and military. From the beginning, revelation and rulership were bound together. Within a century of his death, Muslim armies had swept out of Arabia, conquering lands from Spain to India (Kennedy, The Great Arab Conquests).

This rapid expansion was not mere geography; it carried with it the structures of domination. The dhimma system, which assigned Jews and Christians second-class status (Bat Ye’or, The Dhimmi), codified submission to Islamic law. Arabization transformed languages and cultures, making Arabic not just a tongue of religion but of empire. Markets, courts, and cities were reorganized around the new faith. Islam was never simply a set of private beliefs—it was a project of civilizational conquest.

Postcolonial narratives erase this record, casting Muslims broadly as eternal victims while portraying Israel as history’s ultimate oppressor.

The Lens of Postcolonial Theory

Postcolonial theory, championed by intellectuals such as Edward Said in Orientalism, argues that Western scholarship, politics, and culture have always been complicit in domination. It rests on several key assumptions. The first is that power shapes knowledge, so what we call “truth” often masks domination. Second, colonization fractures identities and produces hybrid, pressured selves. Third, universal ideals become suspect, seen as masks of power. And fourth, true history, it argues, belongs to the marginalized.

This framework reduces history into a morality play: oppressor versus oppressed. Applied in practice, Israel is always the oppressor, Muslims always the victims. The complexity of Islamic conquest vanishes, leaving a false moral binary in its place.

Israel as the Symbol of the West

Why does Israel loom so large in this imagination? Because Israel is more than a nation—it has become a symbol. For postcolonial theorists and their activist heirs, Israel represents everything they despise about the West: colonial intrusion, military power, and cultural arrogance. The creation of Israel in 1948 is portrayed not as a restoration of Jewish homeland, but as a foreign implant imposed on “indigenous” people. The conflict with Palestinians is therefore not just a political dispute, but the archetypal story of colonizer versus colonized.

Israel thus becomes the lightning rod for all grievances against the West. To attack Israel is to attack the West itself. That is why Leftist activists, from campus protesters to NGO leaders, so readily adopt the rhetoric of Islamist groups.

How the Alliance Took Shape

History shows how this convergence was built step by step. Sayyid Qutb, the Egyptian ideologue of the Muslim Brotherhood and author of Milestones, described Western civilization as a corrupt “age of ignorance” that enslaved Muslims. His writings cast Islamism as a liberation movement against global oppression. Ayatollah Khomeini, in the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and in his collected writings Islam and Revolution, branded America the “Great Satan” and Israel the “Little Satan,” framing the Islamic state as the ultimate act of decolonization. Hamas, formed during the First Intifada and articulated in its 1988 Charter as well as examined by scholars such as Milton-Edwards and Farrell, wove together nationalist rhetoric and Islamic theology. In its charter, Israel is not merely an opponent but an illegitimate settler-colonial project that must be destroyed.

Meanwhile, on the Left, intellectuals such as Frantz Fanon, in The Wretched of the Earth (1961/2004), glorified anti-colonial violence as cleansing, while Edward Said reframed critiques of Islam as racist distortions. By the 1980s, Western universities were teaching students to view Palestinians as the quintessential colonized people and Israel as apartheid incarnate.

The result was that two radically different movements—secular Leftists and Islamist revolutionaries—now marched to the same drumbeat. Their common language was “resistance,” “liberation,” and “justice,” and their common enemy was Israel.

The Contradictions Laid Bare

This alliance only works by ignoring glaring contradictions. Feminism, for example, is set against Shari‘a: progressive activists celebrate the hijab as empowerment, while in Iran women are beaten for removing it (Afary, Sexual Politics in Modern Iran). Queer rights are set against Islamism: Western LGBTQ+ groups wave Palestinian flags, even though Hamas calls for homosexuals to be punished (Rubin, LGBTQ Rights and Middle Eastern Politics). Racial justice is set against Islamic history: Western activists highlight slavery in America but remain silent about Islam’s centuries-long slave trade (Lewis, Race and Slavery in the Middle East) across Africa and Asia. Secularism is set against theocracy: Israel is condemned as a “religious state,” while Islamism is praised precisely for uniting politics and religion.

The contradictions pile up. And yet they are dismissed, because the binary of oppressor and oppressed overrides all inconsistencies.

Why It Matters Now

This is not an abstract debate. The consequences are real. Postcolonial theory fuels a worldview in which Islamist hostility is excused, even sanctified, while Israel is relentlessly demonized. Iranian calls for annihilation are reframed as “resistance.” Jihadist violence becomes “anti-colonial struggle.” And Israel—unique among the nations of the world—is denied the legitimacy of existence.

The stakes go far beyond politics. At their root, they touch on the very question of truth. If Israel is condemned not because of what it does but because of what it represents, then the debate is no longer about justice but about ideology.

The Urgent Choice

From its birth, Islam as a religion fused faith, law, and conquest into a system of domination. Postcolonial theory’s refusal to confront this reality allows Islamist leaders and Western Leftists to create a false narrative: one in which Israel embodies all oppression, while Muslims are forever absolved as the oppressed.

The irony is stark. Movements that claim to fight for liberation end up excusing oppression. Voices that cry for justice end up aligning with forces that suppress it. Israel has become the test case: to stand with Israel is not merely to defend a nation but to reject a false moral binary that blinds us to the truth.

The question is urgent: will we continue to excuse Islamist imperialism out of misplaced guilt, or will we confront reality with courage—even when it challenges fashionable ideologies?

Further Reading

For those who want to explore these issues more deeply, here are some recommended works:

Edward Said, Orientalism — A foundational critique of how Western scholarship shaped perceptions of the East.

Bernard Lewis, What Went Wrong? — A historian’s analysis of the Middle East’s encounter with modernity and decline of power.

Frantz Fanon, The Wretched of the Earth — A passionate defense of anti-colonial struggle and its psychological dimensions.

Sayyid Qutb, Milestones — An influential Islamist manifesto framing the West as corrupt and Islam as a liberating force.

Bat Ye’or, The Dhimmi: Jews and Christians Under Islam — A controversial study of the legal and social status of non-Muslims under Islamic rule.

Hugh Kennedy, The Great Arab Conquests — A narrative history of Islam’s early military expansions.

Beverley Milton-Edwards & Stephen Farrell, Hamas: The Islamic Resistance Movement — A detailed examination of Hamas’s origins, ideology, and politics.

Parts of this article were generated using AI assistance. The content was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited for accuracy and clarity.”