It is best to think of Islamic eschatology as forming over a long period of time, and not as a fully formed system that dropped into place all at once. It was something that gradually took shape and finalized long after the composition of the Quran. This shift is spelled out well in the book titled The Apocalypse in Islam by Jean-Pierre Filiu. He suggests thinking about it almost like an archeological dig. At first that can sound a bit too academic, but it’s actually pretty straightforward once you sit with it. You don’t start with a finished system and try to reverse-engineer it. Start at the ground level and work your way up. Watch how the ideas take shape over time—what gets clarified, what gets emphasized, and what never fully settles into place. When you read it that way, Islamic end-times thought doesn’t feel like a finished system with everything neatly in order. It feels more like an ongoing conversation, carried across generations.

At the foundation is the Qur’an, and it gives you something firm, even if it doesn’t answer every question. There’s no ambiguity about the fact of the end—judgment is coming, the world as we know it will be brought to a close, and people will answer for their lives. The imagery is vivid and hard to shake: the blast of the trumpet, the sky splitting apart, the dead being raised. What’s striking, though, is what the text doesn’t do. It doesn’t lay out a clear sequence of events or offer a step-by-step timeline you can follow. Even figures like Jesus appear in meaningful ways, but not with enough detail to fully explain how everything fits together. So you’re left with something that feels settled in its core message but open in its structure. And that openness doesn’t read like a weakness. It creates room—maybe even invites it—for later interpretation and development.

It helps to remember what was happening historically while these traditions were taking shape. After the death of Muhammad, the early Muslim community didn’t move smoothly into stability. It fractured, and fairly quickly. Questions about leadership turned into disagreements, and disagreements turned into violence. Figures like Ali ibn Abi Talib ended up at the center of conflicts that weren’t just political—they cut much deeper than that. These were personal, theological, and destabilizing all at once. In that kind of setting, the questions shift. It’s no longer just, “Who should lead?” It becomes, “What is actually happening to us?” “Why does everything feel like it’s coming apart?” That’s usually the kind of moment where apocalyptic thinking starts to take hold. It gives people a way to read the chaos as part of something bigger, even if that bigger picture is unsettling.

If you read the tradition with this in mind, the shift really does come into focus—and it happens faster than you might expect. What begins as disagreement over interpretation or authority doesn’t stay contained for long. It starts to take on weight. Groups don’t just argue their position; they begin to frame it as the continuation of something inevitable, as if the arc of history itself is confirming what they already believe. At that point, the discussion is no longer just theological or textual. It becomes historical in a much stronger sense—claims are anchored not only in scripture or tradition, but in the unfolding of events. People start to say, in effect, this is what was always going to happen, and by saying that, they move from interpretation into something closer to legitimization. That’s where the boundary you’re describing begins to form, but it’s not a clean line, and it’s rarely obvious in the moment.

On one side, you have what later gets labeled as deception—what the tradition associates with Dajjal. But Dajjal isn’t just a distant apocalyptic figure; he represents a pattern. It’s the point where claims about truth, authority, and restoration become untethered from what the tradition itself can sustain.

These claims often carry a certain force because they seem to explain everything at once, drawing together scripture, current events, and a sense of urgency. On the other side is the expectation of genuine restoration, often expressed through the figure of the Mahdi. Yet even here, things are far less settled than they appear in theory. The expectation may be widely shared, but the identification is not. Across different periods, individuals have been seen as that restorer—sometimes cautiously by followers, sometimes more forcefully by the individuals themselves—and communities have had to respond in real time, without clarity or consensus.

That’s really what keeps the tension alive. Looking back, it’s easy to sort everything into neat categories—this person was legitimate, that one wasn’t. But it doesn’t feel that clean when you’re inside it. People are making sense of things as they go, with limited information, strong expectations, and all kinds of pressure—social, political, even personal. So the question isn’t just what’s true in some abstract sense. It’s also what seems to make sense right now, given everything happening around them.

And once a community starts to gather around a particular figure or interpretation, it tends to deepen quickly. It’s not just about ideas anymore. Identity gets tied up in it. Loyalty does too. The longer that goes on, the harder it is to step back and reassess, because pulling away can feel like losing more than just an argument—it can feel like losing your place.

That’s why the tradition doesn’t treat deception as something confined to the very end. It assumes this kind of pressure shows up again and again. The mix of expectation, uncertainty, and persuasive leadership isn’t unusual—it’s recurring. And because of that, the line between real restoration and something that only looks like it is never as settled as people might want it to be.

You start to feel the tension more once Sunni and Shi‘i paths really begin to move in different directions. Eschatology is shaped by the split, not the primary cause of it. Both are convinced history is going somewhere—that things won’t just drift on forever, that there’s a point where things will be set right. But they don’t carry that expectation in the same way. In Sunni thought, there’s usually a kind of restraint around it. The idea of a future restorer is there, but it’s not pushed too hard into the present or pinned to a specific moment. There’s a sense that things need to hold together in the meantime—order matters, stability matters, and there’s some caution about reading too much into current events. Part of that comes from experience. Early conflicts, failed hopes, and contested leadership seem to have left a mark, so the expectation is real, but it’s held a bit more loosely.

Shi‘i thought moves in a different direction, and it doesn’t take much to see why. The memory of loss, especially around who should have led, and a long history of living on the margins leave a mark. That kind of experience shapes how hope is carried. Restoration doesn’t feel distant or abstract; it feels closer, more immediate, like something that hasn’t gone away but is still unresolved. The figure of the Mahdi becomes central here, especially with the idea that he is hidden rather than simply absent.

But that hiddenness isn’t just a theological point sitting in the background. Over time, it starts to shape how people actually live. Waiting becomes something you have to make sense of, not just endure. Delay raises questions that need answers, and communities find ways to carry that tension without letting it collapse. Authority doesn’t disappear in that space—it gets worked out differently, often through scholars or other forms of leadership that step in to guide while that absence continues. So this isn’t a minor difference in doctrine. It ends up shaping the whole way time, leadership, and expectation are experienced. It ends up being two different ways of living in history—one that leans toward holding things steady, and another that lives with a much more immediate sense that something unresolved is still pressing in on the present.

What prevents this from remaining only a textual analysis is the frequency with which it is located in historical moments. Leaders have drawn on the rhetoric of the end times to legitimize and garner support for their movements and discredit their opponents, and people are frequently quite willing to believe in such a claim, especially in moments of instability. Sometimes these movements “succeed,” and sometimes they fizzle out when their prophesied outcomes fail to occur. But they do not simply disappear; there is a pattern of anticipation, followed by realization or disappointment, followed by reinterpretation of those events within the pre-existing structure of expectation.

With time, scholars recognized the need for some kind of organization in this environment. Compilers like Muhammad al-Bukhari, and Muslim ibn al-Hajjaj, were not only collecting traditions, they were actively distinguishing between more and less credible reports. Lines were being drawn, even if the authors did not always describe is as such, and these lines helped stabilize the overall picture in some ways. The Dajjal, Jesus’ return, and the broader structure of the end times became more canonized, but this did not erase the previous diversity. One of the more notable developments is that the Dajjal comes to take on a much more prominent role, even though he is not directly mentioned by the Qur’an. Instead, he is established as a key player in the end times through the development of hadith, in a context in which Muslims had already been grappling with competing claims to power.

That is, the Dajjal was not simply about the end of time, but appealed to a present anxiety: that of following the wrong leader. When various people are claiming legitimacy, this fear is no longer so abstract. In a sense, the concept pulls together several anxieties already present in the discourse about the Day of Judgment and gives them a concrete instantiation. Even the geography of events is now centered around Damascus and Jerusalem, and the Syrian region more generally, as a result of centuries of conflict in that region, particularly with the Byzantines.

With time, these locations become central to the imagination of the end: Jesus is predicted to return in Damascus, and the Dajjal will set up in Jerusalem. In short, the landscape of the end reflects a landscape of conflict in the past. Broadly, we have the Qur’an, which is fairly vague on these topics; the hadith tradition, which is extensive but reveals many contradictions; historical pressures which force interpretation and lead to the emergence of specifically Sunni vs. Shi’i traditions; and then the efforts of hadith scholars to demarcate reliable from unreliable hadith, resulting in something more stable. These causally-linked levels do not cancel each other out, but instead inform each other.

If you stay with it long enough, what begins to surface is this. The focus isn’t only on the far horizon. Again and again, it folds back into the present. Islamic eschatology ends up functioning less like a timetable of future events and more like a way of navigating seasons when things feel unstable—when questions about justice, authority, and truth aren’t theoretical, but immediate. It offers a way of reading the moment you’re in, not just imagining the one that’s coming.

And it pushes a step further. It quietly becomes a measure for leadership as it unfolds in real time. People find themselves asking, sometimes under their breath, sometimes directly, who can actually be trusted here? Who is steady, and who only sounds convincing? That’s where the language of true and false messiahs takes on its force. It’s not locked away at the end of history. It shows up right in the middle of competing voices, where discernment isn’t optional but necessary.

That’s probably why these ideas don’t fade. They continue to carry weight because they aren’t locked in the future—they’re drawn into lived experience. They help people navigate confusion, make judgments, and hold onto some sense that truth and justice are not entirely out of reach, even now.