This is the second version of this article, uploaded on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Dispensationalism has always spoken with unusual confidence about Israel. There have been many instance over the years, where Israel was of the uopmost importance because this theological grid trusts that the promises God gave Abraham in Genesis 12 and Genesis 17 still stand in the world as surely as the day they were spoken. For many Christians, that clarity has been a gift. It pushed back against traditions that treated Israel as a symbol and left the actual people fading into the background. Dispensationalism taught ordinary believers to expect God to keep His word in the same concrete ways He first spoke it. It held onto truths the wider church often allowed to go quiet, especially the persistent biblical claim that Israel remains loved for the sake of her ancestors.

Yet October 7 exposed a quiet fracture inside the system. What should have been a moment of greief, all too often became a moment for theological triumph. For Jewish communities, in Israel and across the world, it was a wound that will take a generation to absorb. And when Christians saw the events unfold, the responsible response was not to flip through prophecy charts, but to feel the shock of it, the human horror of it, the unadorned sorrow of watching a people we have prayed for and misread and admired and misunderstood suffer unimaginable violence. Those voices, full of fear and lament, deserved to be heard before Christians reached for theological categories of their own.

In that sense, October 7 revealed something dispensationalism did not quite know how to address. The system is at home speaking of Israel’s past and Israel’s future, but it says little about Israel’s present. Not Israel as an idea, but Israel as a living people with real debates, a real faith, a real wounds, and real hopes. Dispensationalism often looks to the past or the future, but it seldom pauses to see Jewish life as it is now. And when it does not, Christians can drift into a kind of solidarity that still revolves around themselves. It becomes compassion that speaks on behalf of Jewish people instead of compassion that stands beside them.

But genuine solidarity is still essential, and October 7 made that impossible to avoid. Christian solidarity cannot be built on timelines or speculative readings of world events. The modern State of Israel brings its own challenges. Israel is a living country, and it is one full of debate, protest, and dealing with the everyday struggle. It is shaped by a multiplicity of factors such as law, by deep Jewish memory, by global pressure, and by hard moral choices. This is why Christians need to remember that full reality. We cannot read prophecy into every decision, and we cannot act as if the state appeared by chance. For many Jews, 1948 felt like a profound return. The rebirth of Hebrew, the gathering of exiles, the rebuilding of Jewish life in the land, these echo the patterns of Scripture. They do not complete what the prophets described, but they are far from ordinary events.

To hold these truths together, Christians must resist two temptations. One danger is a kind of triumphalism. One mistake is triumphalism, which represents the urge to see every political change as if it were already written in the Bible. This represnets to read curent events with the Bible in one hand the newspaper in the other. This represents a hermenuetic that is niot helpful nor Biblical, as fare as I can tell.

There is a polar oppositite way Christians treat Israel’s rebirth as just another nation’s story. The truth is somewhere in the middle. And we dont’ necessarily figure it out. We need to waut for Goid to fully unfold the stopry, where we sit in holky reverence. Modern Israel carries the feel of covenant memory, something older and deeper than politics alone. Christians can see that clearly without pretending to know the rest of the script. Its existence carries the long tremor of God’s dealings with this people, a story that refuses to stay buried under the rubble of history. Christians can recognize that without claiming to know how the future will unfold. Christians can acknowledge that without pretending to foresee how the rest of the story will unfold.

Dispensationalism continues to offer something precious here. Its distinction between Israel and the church protects the unique role God gave Israel long before the church existed. At the same time, the New Testament stretches that distinction. Paul isn’t asking the Gentiles to pretend they’re Jews or the Jews to shrug off their own story. He’s telling a rough, mixed church to live together without demanding everyone look the same. It’s the kind of tension you can feel in a room—old habits, old wounds, different instincts colliding. Paul doesn’t try to iron any of it flat. He just tells them to trust that God knows what He’s building, even when the pieces don’t fit cleanly in our hands. This calls for Christians to recognize that the people of God are one family, but not a uniform one. The church is called to live inside that paradox with humility, trusting that God knows how to hold together what we might prefer to separate or simplify.

This brings us back to dispensationalism’s weakest seam, which is not its charts or its timelines but its underdeveloped sense of Israel’s present spiritual life. Scripture speaks of Israel’s calling as something ongoing. It speaks of mystery and mercy, of partial hardening and future turning. These are not categories Christians should handle quickly. They call for quietness, humility, and reverence. At the same time, they ask Christians not to disappear into theological passivity. The presence of the gospel in the world invites Christians to bear witness with gentleness and respect. This requires relationship, not pressure; compassion, not strategy.

Here the heart of the matter becomes clearer. Christ’s present reign is not an idea to be filed away at the back of a theological notebook. It is the living frame in which Israel now exists. The risen Messiah reigns over the nations, and He does so not as a generic ruler but as the promised Son of David. His kingship is active even now. This means Israel’s present life occurs under the sovereignty of Israel’s own King. That reality should shape how Christians speak, how they pray, and how they practice solidarity. Christian responsibility toward the Jewish people arises first from Christology, from who Jesus is and how He reigns, rather than from speculation about events that may or may not lie ahead.

Progressive dispensationalism has helped Christians recover this sense of the present. By teaching that Christ’s Davidic reign has already begun, even if not yet consummated, it opens space for continuity and transformation to breathe together. It affirms Israel’s future without erasing her significance in the present. It reminds Christians that the story is unfolding right now, in real time, among real people.

A wiser dispensationalism would still hold to Israel’s election and the promises that haven’t gone dark, but it would stop acting like Christ’s present reign is a footnote for later. His rule presses on us now. It shapes how Christians face Jewish neighbors—not in theory, not on charts, but in the ordinary places where security guards stand outside sanctuaries and parents scan doorways before they pray. It would stop using prophecy as a political compass, but it wouldn’t pretend that modern Israel is just another nation on the map. It would speak plainly about continuity and disruption without turning either one into a slogan. And it would keep Israel’s covenant story and Christ’s kingship in the same frame, even when those two truths rub against each other and demand something costly.

If dispensationalism wants to stay honest, it has to stiffen its spine. It has to root hope for Israel’s restoration in what Christ is doing in the world right now. It means knowing the difference between covenant faithfulness and political hype. It means letting Jewish voices name their own grief instead of rushing to tidy it for a sermon illustration. Mostly, it means being present. Not to interpret. Not to explain trauma away. Just to stand there when someone hurts.

October 7 exposed us. A lot of Christians could recite Israel’s ancient story and sketch her future on a whiteboard, but when Israel bled in real time, our words dried up. That failure did damage. We don’t get to repeat it. A tradition that hopes for Israel’s future has to learn how to love Israel’s present—with patience, with a kind of stubborn courage, with the willingness to stay put when the room feels heavy.

If evangelicals can learn that, dispensationalism won’t wither. It’ll find its weight. And the church will see Israel again, but not as a theological puzzle to solve but as a living people whose safety matters. this means that their wounds deserve company, and whose story we honor under the reign of the Messiah who has never once stepped away from them.