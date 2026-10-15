Israel was meant to be a safe haven for the Jewish people. But after years of terrorism, warfare, and hatred from around the world, many Israelis are experiencing a mental health crisis that most of the world doesn't know about.

While visiting Israel, I attended a presentation about this crisis happening across the country. This isn't a war fought with tanks, missiles, or fighter jets. This is a war being fought in the minds of many Israelis. Depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have been affecting Israelis. But what I find concerning is how many Israelis are suffering and what is causing it.

Many factors contribute to this crisis in the Jewish state. Israel was founded in 1948 as a homeland where Jewish people could govern themselves and protect themselves. For centuries, Jews faced discrimination, persecution, expulsion from their homes, and murder. They needed a homeland they could call their own, without relying on others for protection. Israel was intended not only to give the Jewish people a nation of their own but also a place where they could feel safe. Almost 80 years later, Israelis continue to face terrorist attacks and missiles fired toward their communities. They established a country where they could feel safe, yet many still live in fear of the next attack.

This puts a tremendous amount of stress on Israelis. Imagine living in a country surrounded by terrorist organizations that want to destroy your homeland and a country like Iran threatening your country's existence, while rockets and missiles threaten your home. Think about it. You send your children to school or into military service, wondering whether another war will break out. Then there are the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists crossed into Israel and killed innocent civilians in their homes and at the Nova music festival. How can you feel safe when terrorists can enter your country and murder families in their own homes? Where can a person really feel safe?

Rates of depression, PTSD symptoms, and anxiety have risen significantly among Israelis. During the presentation, we were told that approximately 29% of Israelis showed signs of PTSD, 36% of depression, and 24% of anxiety. Studies have shown how serious this problem has become. Although experiencing these symptoms does not necessarily mean someone has a diagnosed mental illness, the reported levels of distress are alarming. According to surveys conducted by the Myers-JDC-Brookdale Institute, between 35-37% of those surveyed in recent survey waves reported serious symptoms of depression. About 24-25% were showing signs of anxiety. One study followed Israelis for 27 months. About 30% showed signs of probable PTSD right after October 7th. This dropped to about 20% by January 2026. As we can see, war has been taking a toll on the Israeli people.

But I think there's more to this crisis. Not only are Israelis dealing with the aftermath of war, but many are beginning to feel that much of the world has turned against them. We can see this hostility in Europe and here in the United States. Israel has been demonized, faced protests, and faced calls for boycotts. There are legitimate criticisms of the current Israeli government's policies. But when people start saying that Israel doesn't deserve to exist and glorifying Hamas, it gives Israelis another reason to feel threatened. How do you respond when a terrorist organization attacks your country, and people around the world express support for that organization?

Here in the United States, we are seeing growing opposition to Israel among some American politicians. Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign for Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has opposed continued U.S. military aid to Israel and has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Of course, campaigning for a candidate does not necessarily mean agreeing with every position that candidate holds. But this shows how attitudes toward Israel are changing here in the United States.

What does it do to someone psychologically to know that there are people who want their country destroyed? You've witnessed the brutal murder of innocent people, yet now you feel blamed by people around the world. How do you keep yourself mentally healthy when facing all of this? How do you raise your children without passing on the fear you experience every day? How do you look forward to the future when you are uncertain what tomorrow might bring?

One of the most powerful moments came when the presenter spoke about his twenty-eight-year-old son. He said his son has been affected by everything that has happened since the war began. Many people at this age are establishing their careers, meeting someone they want to spend their lives with, getting married, and starting families. Instead, many are struggling with the effects of trauma. He went on to say that his son once wanted nine children but now is considering having only two. This struck me because trauma can change not only how people feel but also how they see their future. It can change what you want out of life. It doesn't just affect how you feel; it can change your relationships with others. This includes marriage, careers, and even decisions about having children.

Another issue is making sure people struggling with mental illness can get the help they need. Before October 7th, some patients were waiting 6-9 months to see a psychiatrist. So with more people needing help, they may have to wait even longer. His company started focusing on providing psychiatric care to Israelis displaced from their homes. What began as his small clinic grew into a mental health organization that serves people across Israel and helps Israelis through their public health insurance. They now serve approximately 1,800 to 2,000 new patients each month. It's amazing that they can help so many people, but it also reveals how many people desperately need help.

Something else that caught my attention was what he said about honking car horns. If you have PTSD, you can become very stressed from loud noises. He told us about a little boy who walked up to a man honking his horn and told him to stop because the noise was upsetting him. I never knew that something like that could make someone feel so distressed. Many things can trigger your brain to remember something traumatic.

It's amazing that so many Israelis continue going to work, supporting their families, and finding ways to enjoy life. He reminded us that despite everything Israelis have experienced, happiness still exists in Israel. This may seem strange, but people can love their country and still have hope for the future while also struggling with depression or PTSD. Everyone experiences suffering at some point in their lives. But you can't always tell when someone is suffering.

As Christians, we need to care about these people. We can talk about Israel politically, militarily, or biblically. But we should not overlook what's happening to the people. Behind these statistics are mothers who have lost their sons. Children who have been traumatized. Young men who want to return to a normal life. We should also remember the Palestinians and others who are being affected by this war.

When I came to Israel, I wanted to learn more about what has happened to Israel and what dangers they face today. I definitely learned about those dangers, but I learned about some of the mental struggles that many Israelis have been dealing with. They created Israel so that the Jews could have a country of their own where they could feel safe. Still, they are under threat.

This is another battle taking place in Israel, one that more people need to know about. Buildings can be repaired, and communities can be rebuilt. Perhaps one day Israelis will also face fewer terrorist threats. But recovering from the mental trauma of war will take much longer.

We should care about the silent war that is taking place in Israel. They deserve to live without constantly fearing what tomorrow might bring.

Perhaps this is one of the greatest tragedies facing Israel today. The Jewish people created Israel so they could finally have a safe place to call home. Yet almost 80 years later, many Israelis still live in fear of what might happen next.