Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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Dr. Tim Orr
Jan 4

Thanks Stephen! I appreciate you pointing that out. I made the change.

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Stephen McAlpine
Jan 4

Just a note - your header says "Israel's" not "Iran's"

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