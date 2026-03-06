The first chapter of Hebrews is one of the most powerful declarations of who Jesus truly is. It leaves no room for the Islamic belief that Jesus was just another prophet or a created being. Instead, it presents Him as the eternal Son of God, the exact representation of His nature, and the One through whom everything was made. This chapter alone challenges the core Islamic view of Jesus and highlights the vast difference between biblical Christianity and Islam. While Islam sees Jesus as a prophet and a servant of God, Christianity proclaims Him as the eternal Son, the exact imprint of God’s nature, and the final revelation of God’s truth. These fundamental differences shape how we understand Jesus and how we view salvation, revelation, and the nature of God Himself.



Jesus: The Final Revelation, Not Muhammad



Many Muslims believe that Muhammad is the final prophet, the last in a long line of messengers from God. The Qur’an itself states, "Muhammad is not the father of any of your men, but [he is] the Messenger of Allah and last of the prophets" (Qur’an 33:40). However, Hebrews 1:1-2 tells a different story:

"Long ago, at many times and in many ways, God spoke to our fathers by the prophets, but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son."



This passage clarifies that while God once spoke through prophets, His final and ultimate revelation comes through His Son, Jesus. The role of prophets was to prepare the way, but Jesus was the fulfillment of everything they pointed toward. If Christ is God’s final and ultimate revelation, the claim that Muhammad brings a new or greater message doesn’t hold up. The progressive nature of revelation finds its climax in Christ, not in any subsequent prophet.



Furthermore, this passage challenges the Islamic view that God’s final message was revealed in the Qur’an. In Islamic theology, revelation is seen as a progressive unfolding, with each prophet building upon the previous messages, culminating in the Qur’an as God's final and complete word. However, Hebrews 1 asserts that God’s ultimate revelation is not a book but a person—His Son. This shifts the focus from written words to the incarnate Word, emphasizing that divine revelation reaches its fulfillment in Jesus, rendering any subsequent claims to final prophecy unnecessary. If the Son Himself is the final revelation, then no book, no prophet, and no further message can surpass or replace Him. Christianity stands on the claim that Jesus embodies the fullness of God’s revelation, making all other claims to final prophecy redundant.



Jesus Is Greater Than the Angels and Prophets



Islam teaches that Jesus was a great prophet but denies that He is divine. The Qur’an even goes so far as to say, "The Messiah, son of Mary, was no more than a messenger" (Qur’an 5:75). Yet, Hebrews 1:3-4 paints a completely different picture:



"He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by the word of his power. After making purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high, having become as much superior to angels as the name he has inherited is more excellent than theirs."



Think about that for a moment. Jesus isn’t just another messenger—He is the radiance of God’s glory! He doesn’t simply carry a message from God; He is God. And while Islam sees Jesus as a servant, Hebrews describes Him as the One who holds everything together by His word. That’s not something any prophet or angel could ever do.



Moreover, the phrase "exact imprint of his nature" (Greek: charaktēr tēs hypostaseōs autou) means that Jesus shares in God's very being. This is a direct contradiction to the Islamic claim that Jesus is merely human. If Jesus were only a prophet, how could He be the exact imprint of God’s nature? No prophet, no matter how great, could be described in such terms.



Jesus Is Worshiped as God



One of the clearest differences between Christianity and Islam is the question of worship. Islam teaches that worship belongs to Allah alone and that Jesus should never be worshiped. But in Hebrews 1:6, God Himself commands:



"Let all God’s angels worship him."



If Jesus were just a prophet, this would be blasphemy. The Bible is very clear that only God deserves worship. Yet, here we see that even the angels bow before Jesus, a strong statement about His divine identity. The idea that Jesus is merely a human prophet falls apart because heaven worships Him.



The Greek word for worship used here (proskuneō) is the same word used throughout the New Testament to refer to the worship of God. In the Gospels, proskuneō is used when the Magi bow before the infant Jesus (Matthew 2:11), when the disciples worship Him after the resurrection (Matthew 28:9, 17), and when He is worshiped alongside God in Revelation (Revelation 5:14). This consistent use makes it clear that the New Testament affirms Christ’s divinity, as He receives the same worship due to God alone. This demolishes the Islamic assertion that Jesus is not worthy of worship. If even the angels worship Him, how can humanity do otherwise?



Jesus Is the Eternal Creator



Another key belief in Islam is that Jesus was created, just like Adam. The Qur’an states, "Indeed, the example of Jesus to Allah is like that of Adam. He created him from dust; then He said to him, ‘Be,’ and he was" (Qur’an 3:59). But Hebrews 1:10-12 says something radically different:



"You, Lord, laid the foundation of the earth in the beginning, and the heavens are the work of your hands; they will perish, but you remain."



This passage quotes Psalm 102 and applies it directly to Jesus. That means Jesus is the One who created everything. If He is the Creator, then He cannot be a created being. Islam’s attempt to make Jesus just another messenger ignores the reality that He is the eternal God who brought the universe into existence.



This truth further undermines Islamic Christology. If Jesus is the Creator, He is outside of time and space. He is not bound by creation but instead reigns over it. The Qur’anic portrayal of Jesus as a mere man simply cannot withstand the overwhelming biblical evidence that He is the eternal Lord.

Jesus Is the Reigning



Muslims believe that Jesus will return, but they see Him as submitting to Islam rather than ruling as King. The Qur’an describes Jesus as coming back to affirm Islamic teachings, not to reign as Lord. However, Hebrews 1:13 presents a very different vision:



"Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies a footstool for your feet."



This verse echoes Psalm 110 and reveals that Jesus is the exalted King, reigning at God’s right hand. He is not returning to be a mere religious figure—He is returning to reign over all creation. The Jesus of Islam is smaller than the glorious King described in Hebrews.



Sitting at the right hand of God is a position of supreme authority. In the ancient world, this was the place of highest honor, reserved only for the one who shared in the ruler’s power. Islam, which denies the possibility of Jesus being enthroned with God, cannot account for the biblical reality that Jesus reigns as the sovereign King of all creation.



The Choice Before Us



The picture of Jesus that emerges from Hebrews 1 is crystal clear. He is not just a prophet. He is not a created being. He is not an angel. He is the eternal Son of God, the One through whom all things were made, the One who is worshiped in heaven, and the One who reigns as King forever. Islam’s version of Jesus is simply incompatible with the truth revealed in Scripture.



If Hebrews 1 is right—and it is—then Islam is mistaken in its understanding of Jesus. While Muslims respect Jesus as a prophet, their view does not align with the biblical testimony of His divine nature, ultimate authority, and role as the final revelation of God. This fundamental difference has profound implications for both theology and salvation. That means every person, including every Muslim, must decide: Who is Jesus to you? Is He just a prophet, or is He the King of kings? This question isn’t just theological—it’s personal, and the answer has eternal consequences.



Christianity is not just about believing in a prophet but about following the living, reigning, and returning King. To accept Islam’s version of Jesus is to reject the Jesus of the Bible. And to reject the Jesus of the Bible is to reject salvation itself. The stakes could not be higher.