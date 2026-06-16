Most people do not encounter Jewish history in chronological order; they encounter it backwards. The first Jew they meet is often not Abraham, Isaiah, Judah Maccabee, Rabbi Akiva, or Maimonides, but rather an Israeli soldier, a settler, a refugee, a politician, or a participant in a modern political conflict. For many people, their first encounter with Jewish identity comes through modern politics rather than through Jewish history itself. Because of that, Israel can seem like an unexpected or even puzzling reality instead of the latest chapter in a much older story. The focus then shifts to explaining why Israel exists, while the centuries of Jewish history, exile, persecution, and longing for return that came before it receive far less attention. Questions about borders, settlements, military power, nationalism, and occupation therefore dominate the discussion before more fundamental questions about memory, continuity, and identity have even been considered. The story begins at the end rather than at the beginning. Once history is encountered in reverse, misunderstanding becomes almost inevitable.

This problem extends far beyond simple ignorance. Many educated people possess strong opinions about Zionism, colonialism, resistance, justice, and nationalism while knowing remarkably little about the long history of the Jewish people and their relationship to the land of Israel. I have encountered this repeatedly in conversations with university students, interfaith participants, journalists, clergy, and ordinary people across Europe and the Middle East. Many can speak in detail about twentieth-century events but know very little about the centuries of history that give those events their meaning. The problem is not simply a lack of information. People often approach the subject with an interpretive framework already in place, one that encourages them to judge contemporary realities before understanding the historical story behind them. As a result, historical memory becomes fragmented. Israel’s creation and the return of Jewish sovereignty are treated as the starting point of the story rather than as one chapter in a much longer history of exile, survival, and national continuity.

Memory is never as objective as we like to think. Every society tends to remember the parts of its history that support the way it sees itself and to forget or minimize the parts that make that story more complicated. History is not just a collection of facts about the past. It is also filtered through the concerns, assumptions, hopes, and fears of the present. What a society chooses to remember often reveals as much about its current values as it does about the events themselves. This is especially true when people talk about Israel and the Jewish people.

Much of the modern conversation about Israel is shaped by ideas that emerged from post-colonial thought. These frameworks often divide the world into categories such as colonizer and colonized, oppressor and oppressed, or power and resistance. Sometimes those categories are useful because they help explain real injustices and historical conflicts. The problem is that not every story fits neatly into them. The Jewish story is one of those exceptions. Jews are an ancient people who experienced sovereignty, exile, persecution, survival, dispersion, and return. They have been both powerful and powerless at different points in their history. Any framework that cannot account for those realities is likely to miss something important. Instead of clarifying the story, it risks reducing a complex history to something much simpler than it really is.

The Problem of Categories

The Jewish story does not fit neatly into the categories that dominate many contemporary political discussions. Jews are an ancient people, yet they also constitute a modern nation. They originated in a particular land, yet for much of their history they lived in dispersion across the globe. They have known extraordinary vulnerability, but they have also demonstrated remarkable resilience and achievement. Their history includes exile and return, weakness and strength, continuity and adaptation. Because of this, efforts to explain Jewish history through a single lens almost always leave something important out. The reality is simply more complex than the categories many ideological frameworks provide. That complexity is one reason conversations about Israel so often become contentious and confusing.

The debate over Jewish indigeneity is a good example. Few people question whether Native Americans are indigenous to North America despite centuries of displacement and upheaval. Few question whether Armenians are indigenous to Armenia despite invasions, massacres, and periods of exile. Yet when it comes to the Jewish people, indigeneity is often treated as a political argument rather than a historical reality. That reaction is striking because the connection between the Jewish people and the land of Israel is among the best-documented relationships between a people and a homeland in human history. The ongoing controversy suggests that the problem is not a shortage of evidence. The historical record is extensive. The deeper issue is that Jewish history often refuses to fit neatly into the categories many people use to make sense of political conflicts. It complicates stories that would otherwise seem straightforward. When that happens, people rarely begin by questioning the framework through which they are interpreting events. More often, they try to make the history fit the framework rather than allowing the framework to be challenged by the history.

Part of the reason this issue remains so controversial is that Jewish history does not fit neatly into the way many people have been taught to think about political conflicts. We often divide the world into simple categories: colonizer and colonized, oppressor and oppressed, native and outsider. Those categories sometimes help explain real historical events. The problem is that the Jewish story doesn’t fit comfortably into any of them. The Jewish people originated in the land of Israel, were driven from it, maintained their connection to it for centuries, and eventually returned to it. That history is far more complicated than the stories many people expect to find. The controversy over Jewish indigeneity persists not because the evidence is lacking, but because the evidence challenges assumptions that many people rarely stop to question.

The Jewish connection to the land of Israel is not a modern political invention, nor is it simply a matter of religious belief. Jewish civilization emerged there long before Christianity and Islam existed. Jewish kingdoms were established there. Jewish laws, traditions, literature, and religious practices were formed there. Even after centuries of exile, the land remained at the center of Jewish memory and identity. Archaeology, ancient texts, and the historical record all point in the same direction. Whatever conclusions people reach about modern politics, the Jewish relationship to the land of Israel is one of the best-documented examples of a people’s long-term connection to a particular homeland.

What makes the Jewish story unusual is not simply that the Jews originated in the land of Israel. Many peoples can point to an ancestral homeland. What is remarkable is how long and how consistently Jews maintained their connection to that land after being scattered across the world. Empires rose and fell. Borders changed. Entire civilizations disappeared. Yet Jews never stopped talking about Jerusalem, praying toward Jerusalem, or hoping to return to Jerusalem. The land remained woven into Jewish worship, holidays, and collective memory. It was not rediscovered in modern times. It was remembered generation after generation for nearly two thousand years.

Recognizing that history does not require denying Palestinian identity or Palestinian suffering. Both peoples have histories, attachments, and aspirations that deserve to be taken seriously. The problem arises when recognition of one people’s story is treated as dependent upon denying the other’s. Palestinian national identity developed over time, just as virtually every modern national identity developed over time. Acknowledging that fact does not make Palestinian identity less real or less meaningful. The real question is why so many people assume that recognizing Jewish peoplehood somehow threatens Palestinian nationhood. The two ideas are not mutually exclusive, even though they are often presented as if they are.

What Gets Remembered and What Gets Forgotten

You can see this selective memory in the way the conflict is often discussed today. Many accounts begin with the creation of Israel, or with the events of 1967, and then work forward from there. What is frequently missing is the history that came before. Opposition to Jewish sovereignty did not begin after Israel was established. It existed long before the modern state came into being. When that earlier history is left out, the conflict can appear as though it was caused almost entirely by Jewish actions. The story becomes much simpler than the reality. Arab and Palestinian decisions, ambitions, and rejections receive far less attention, while Jewish national aspirations are often treated as something that requires explanation rather than something with a long and well-documented history of its own.

This omission is particularly striking when examining the period before 1948. The anti-Jewish riots of 1920, 1921, and 1929 occurred decades before the establishment of Israel and decades before the territorial disputes that dominate contemporary discussion. The 1929 massacre in Hebron is one example. Hebron was not a Jewish settlement created by modern Zionism. It was one of the oldest Jewish communities in the world, with a Jewish presence stretching back centuries. The Jews who were murdered there were not occupying territory captured in 1967, nor were they living under conditions that fit today’s political arguments about settlements and military rule. Those realities did not yet exist. The violence points to a deeper problem that cannot be explained solely through later events. It suggests that opposition to Jewish national aspirations was already present before the establishment of the State of Israel. That history is often overlooked because it complicates the way many people have been taught to understand the conflict.

The story of Haj Amin al-Husseini raises similar questions. As Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, he became one of the most influential Arab leaders of his generation and a leading opponent of Zionism. He helped inflame anti-Jewish sentiment during the Mandate period and later collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II. None of this means that Palestinian history can be reduced to one man, nor does it invalidate Palestinian national aspirations. But it does challenge the idea that the conflict can be understood entirely through the language of anti-colonial resistance. Some of the hostility toward Zionism was also shaped by antisemitism. Ignoring that reality does not make the history clearer. It makes it incomplete.

The same pattern appears in the diplomatic history of the conflict. The United Nations partition plan of 1947 proposed the creation of both a Jewish state and an Arab state. Jewish leaders accepted partition despite significant reservations and painful territorial compromises. Arab leaders rejected it. The declaration of Israeli independence was followed not by peaceful coexistence but by invasion from neighboring Arab states seeking to prevent the emergence of a Jewish state. Similar patterns of rejection would reappear in subsequent decades. Whatever one’s assessment of Israeli policy, the historical record makes clear that the conflict cannot be understood solely as a response to Jewish actions. The refusal to recognize Jewish sovereignty has itself been a major historical force.

This history still matters because the central issue has never really gone away. Groups such as Hamas do not simply oppose a particular Israeli government, military operation, or border policy. They reject the very idea of a Jewish state. Their goal is not to change Israel but to eliminate it. That reality is important because it reminds us that the conflict has never been only about territory or specific political disputes. It has also involved a fundamental disagreement over whether Jewish self-determination in any part of the land is legitimate. When that part of the story is ignored, the conflict becomes much harder to understand. Focusing exclusively on Jewish decisions while overlooking repeated rejections of Jewish sovereignty produces a picture that is incomplete at best and misleading at worst.

This raises a larger question: why do some parts of history remain prominent while others fade from view? The answer is not usually that people are intentionally trying to deceive others. More often, people remember the facts that reinforce the story they already believe and pay less attention to the facts that complicate it. Every society does this to some extent. Historical narratives help people decide who deserves sympathy, who bears responsibility, and who possesses legitimacy. Facts that support those conclusions are remembered and repeated. Facts that challenge them are more easily forgotten. Over time, memory becomes selective, not because people are necessarily dishonest, but because human beings naturally gravitate toward stories that make the world feel coherent and morally understandable.

History, Memory, and the Present

This helps explain why Jewish history is so often compressed, simplified, or forgotten. The Jewish story resists the categories through which many contemporary conflicts are interpreted. It refuses to remain entirely within the role of victim, colonizer, minority, majority, refugee, or sovereign. Jews have occupied each of these positions at different moments in their history. Such complexity creates interpretive problems for frameworks that depend upon fixed moral categories. The temptation is therefore not merely to misunderstand Jewish history but to shorten it. The fewer centuries one must account for, the easier the story becomes.

The debate over Jewish history is ultimately about more than the past. It is also about how people make sense of the present. The Jewish people have a way of disrupting simple stories. The Jewish people have outlasted empires, kingdoms, ideologies, and movements that were certain they would eventually disappear. Again and again, others assumed that Jewish identity would fade, that Jews would assimilate, convert, scatter, or simply become part of the larger societies around them. Yet that never fully happened. The Jewish people remained a distinct people with a shared memory, history, and connection to their ancestral homeland. That continuity can be difficult to fit into modern ways of thinking that prefer simple categories and straightforward stories. The temptation is often to shorten the timeline, to focus on the most recent chapter while ignoring everything that came before it. After all, the shorter the story, the easier it is to explain. In that sense, the debate over Jewish history tells us something not only about the Jews, but about our tendency to prefer simple narratives over complicated realities.

This is why the work of Melanie Phillips is significant. In a recent interview, Phillips challenged many assumptions that dominate contemporary discussions of Israel and Jewish history. Her central concern was not merely that certain facts have been forgotten. It was that historical memory itself has become distorted. The conflict is often narrated as though Jewish history begins with European antisemitism and culminates in the establishment of Israel. Everything that precedes those events is compressed into a few sentences or omitted altogether. Jewish civilization becomes secondary to modern political conflict. The result is a narrative that struggles to explain why Jews maintained such a persistent attachment to the land in the first place.

What I have come to realize is that many of the arguments about Israel are really arguments about history. People look at the same events and reach very different conclusions because they are starting from different historical stories. The way someone understands the past shapes the way they understand the present. It influences who they see as indigenous, who they see as outsiders, who they view as victims, and who they hold responsible. That is why discussions about Israel so often feel like people are talking past one another. In many cases, they are not beginning with the same understanding of how the story started.

One of the lessons of this debate is that history does not speak for itself. People interpret it through the assumptions and values they already hold. We all tend to notice the facts that reinforce our view of the world and pay less attention to the ones that challenge it. The controversy surrounding Israel is a powerful example of that tendency. The facts matter, but so does the point at which the story begins. If Jewish history starts in 1948, one picture emerges. If it starts three thousand years earlier, a very different picture comes into focus. That may be the most important thing many people miss. The conflict is not only about land, politics, or competing national claims. It is also about which history people choose to remember.

A people whose story stretches back three millennia cannot be understood through the events of a single century. The Jewish people existed long before the modern conflict and will almost certainly outlast the political categories through which many people currently try to explain them. That is why understanding Israel requires more than following the latest headlines. It requires understanding the civilization, memory, and history that stand behind the state itself. Before people can form sound judgments about the conflict, they must first understand the story at its center. Only then can the discussion move beyond slogans and begin to grapple with the complexity of reality.