This article is the second and final installment in our look at Ayatollah Khomeini’s Little Green Book. Part I sketched the book’s claims and political-theological frame; Part II turns to the everyday code—purity, worship, food, marriage, schooling, and public morals—and asks how those rules still shape life after the Revolution. These aren’t museum pieces; they’re lived norms that inform debates in Iran and ripple far beyond it. For Christians engaging Muslim friends—and for anyone trying to grasp the moral logic of the Islamic Republic—seeing how Part II orders daily life clarifies both resonances (reverence, order, community) and fault lines (assurance, belonging, grace). We read Part II on its own terms, then set it beside the gospel’s claim that Christ fulfills the law, so readers can respond with accuracy, charity, and confidence.

Introduction

Ayatollah Khomeini’s Little Green Book was written not just as theology but as a guide for life after Iran’s 1979 Revolution. Part II is especially practical, reaching into the smallest details of daily existence—prayer, fasting, food, marriage, music, and even restroom habits. Khomeini wrote, “The religious law contains rules for all the affairs of man, from his private life to his relations with society.” His aim was comprehensive: to ensure nothing in life was left outside the reach of divine law. This ambition raises an important question—how does this approach compare with the gospel’s teaching on law and grace?



The Scope of Part II: Law in the Details of Life

Part II reads almost like an operating manual. Khomeini gives rulings such as: “If one urinates, he must wash the organ twice with pure water, three times if the water is little” (Part II, Rule 42). Such details matter because, in his view, worship is invalid without ritual cleansing. Menstruating women are set apart from prayer and fasting, while temporary marriage (mutʿa—a short-term contract) is allowed as a channel for desire. The dietary code reaches beyond the usual bans on pork and alcohol: “If meat is obtained from non-Muslim markets, it must be avoided unless slaughtered according to Islamic law” (Part II, Rule 72). Even leisure comes under suspicion, as he warns: “Listening to music that excites lust is forbidden” (Part II, Rule 109). The point is clear: every choice—from eating to entertainment—is a religious act.



Khomeini’s Rationale: Purity, Order, and Dependence

Why so much detail? Because holiness, in Khomeini’s system, is fragile. He states, “Semen, blood, and corpses are impure; one must avoid contact with them” (Part II, Rule 55). Purity is always at risk of being lost and must constantly be restored through ritual. Family and sexual regulations guard lineage and inheritance, while social rules reinforce boundaries between Muslims and non-Muslims. But complexity also breeds dependence. With rules covering so many scenarios, the average believer must look to clerics for guidance at every turn. Holiness becomes something managed externally, like paperwork, rather than lived freely.



Historical Context: Why These Rules Took Shape

These rules also made sense in their historical moment. The Shah had aligned Iran with Western models of education and culture, which many saw as corrupting. Khomeini’s response was to legislate resistance. His food laws, such as the prohibition of imported meat unless slaughtered properly, were about more than diet—they drew cultural boundaries. Bans on gambling, co-education, and music accused of stirring lust were defenses against secular habits. Financial structures like khums (a one-fifth tax on income) and zakāt (obligatory almsgiving) kept clerical institutions strong. Taken together, Part II was not only a manual of devotion but also a blueprint for post-revolutionary identity, embedding politics and piety into one system.



The Gospel and the Law: Fulfilled, Not Multiplied

Christian teaching approaches the law differently. Christian teaching takes a different line on the law. The Old Testament law was holy and revealed God’s standards, but it was provisional—meant to prepare the way. As Paul puts it, the law was a guardian until Christ; now that faith has come, its role is fulfilled (Gal. 3:24–25). It gave the diagnosis of our need but not the cure. Jesus emphasized that He did not come to discard the law but to bring it to completion (Matthew 5:17). For Christians, righteousness does not depend on endless regulations but on Christ’s obedience and sacrifice. Believers no longer approach God as clients of a legal system but as children welcomed into His family.



Purity: Fragile vs. Secure

Consider how differently purity is understood. In Khomeini’s teaching, purity can be lost at any moment through contact with blood, death, or bodily fluids, and must be regained through ritual washing. It is temporary and easily broken. Jesus taught something far more radical: that true defilement is not caused by food or outside contact but by the corruption that comes from the human heart (Mark 7:15). The New Testament letter to the Hebrews adds that the blood of Christ cleanses the conscience itself, freeing believers from the cycle of ritual impurity (Hebrews 9:14). In other words, while Khomeini’s purity system must be maintained daily, the gospel proclaims a cleansing that is secure and permanent.



Community: Boundaries vs. Belonging

Both systems aim to create community, but they go about it in opposite ways. Khomeini’s community is marked by fences: halal and haram, pure and impure, Muslim and non-Muslim. Boundaries define who belongs. The gospel builds community through inclusion rather than exclusion. Paul describes the church as a place where old divisions—ethnic, social, and gender-based—are dissolved because all are united in Christ (Galatians 3:28). Belonging is not based on conformity to ritual but on grace. Love, not fear, becomes the true glue of the community: “Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law” (Romans 13:10). Khomeini’s law guards identity by restriction; the gospel creates family by invitation.



Conclusion: Two Ways of Life

Part II of Khomeini’s Little Green Book shows a coherent attempt to sanctify society through rules. Every act is bound by regulation, purity is fragile, and clerical authority is woven into daily life. Yet such a system leaves people in constant uncertainty, never fully at peace with God. The gospel announces a strikingly different reality. Christ fulfills the law, secures purity once for all, and unites people through grace. One way of life feels like a maze of regulations, navigated under supervision. The other feels like a walk with a Father, where even the ordinary—eating, drinking, working—becomes an act of thanksgiving. One binds with fear; the other frees with peace. That is the decisive difference between law that enslaves and grace that liberates.

Bibliography

Khomeini, A. (2016). Khomeini’s the Little Green Book. CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform.