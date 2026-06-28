Disclaimer: My daughter is 16 years old and has Down syndrome. She wrote this blog and asked me to share it. I have lightly edited it for grammar and clarity while preserving her own thoughts and voice.

The way I love my dad is more than just saying, “I love you.” No matter where life has taken us, my dad has always been by my side. Even after my mom died, he never stopped loving me or taking care of me. After ten years, I finally realized that my mom is not coming back, and I have learned that death is a part of life. Through it all, my dad has been there for me. I love him deeply because he is a kind and caring gentleman.

My mom died when I was six years old. Back then, I didn’t really understand what it meant for someone to die. I just knew I wanted my mom, and I missed her. Looking back, I can see how much my dad did for me during those years. He was there every day, loving me, encouraging me, and even calling me his “butterfly.” I wish my mom could still be here, but I know she loved me. And I know my dad has spent every day since then making sure I never faced life alone.

The reason my dad is still with me is that he will never let me down, no matter what he is struggling with. I hope when later in life he will care for me as he always has. I never realized that losing my mom would change our family in another way. We didn’t just lose someone we loved. We also lost the person who held us together and helped us work through our problems.

The biggest change in my life happened after my mom died. I grew even closer to my dad, and I realized how much he has done for me. If I could tell him one thing, I would say, “Dad, I never knew you would become the biggest change in my life. You will always be my Superman.”

My dad has carried so many heavy burdens, but he has never stopped being there for me. I’m going to be 17 next month, and I know it isn’t easy for him to watch me grow up. I think a part of him still sees me as his little girl. Even though I’m getting older, I know he will always be there for me, just as he has been since my mom died.

When I see everything my dad has sacrificed for me, I know how deeply he loves me. His smile reminds me that no matter what happens, I am loved, safe, and always welcome.

Faith Orr