A new form of antisemitism is taking root inside global Christianity, and its danger lies in how quietly it moves. It does not shout old slurs or resurrect medieval caricatures; it arrives dressed in the vocabulary of empathy and justice. This version does not attack Jewish lives—it targets the Jewish story, thinning out covenant, land, and peoplehood until they feel optional rather than God-given. Its most effective exponents sit in Bethlehem: Bethlehem Bible College, which has reimagined itself as a theological workshop; Jack Sara, whose pastoral softness lends the project evangelical credibility; and Munther Isaac, whose liturgical theatrics give it emotional force. Increasingly, their rhetoric toward Israel is so severe, so totalizing, that it sounds less like the voice of evangelical Christian leaders and more like the cadence of local imams rallying against the Jewish state. Because their message arrives clothed in moral sensitivity, churches mistake virtue rather than ideology. Scripture appears only in fragments that fit the mood, while pastoral tones mask the theological extraction beneath. Compassion becomes the disguise for erasure. This is why I call their combined influence the Bethlehem Machine: a system that converts Christian guilt and Palestinian suffering into a theological indictment of Jewish identity while presenting itself as moral clarity.

The Machine works by fixing the moral script before facts ever enter the room: Palestinians are cast as the crucified innocent, Jews as the empire. The emotional weight of that casting crushes any competing evidence. Trauma gets curated for effect, not illumination, and by the time Christians encounter the story, the verdict—Israel guilty, Palestinians sanctified, has already been written. Sara’s gentle lament gives the narrative its theological tone; Isaac’s pageantry gives it its imaginative grip; and Bethlehem Bible College provides the intellectual scaffolding that makes the entire system appear coherent. Together they advance a form of narrative inversion that removes the Jewish people from the center of their own story and hands their covenantal roles to someone else. Promises to Israel are repackaged as metaphors for Palestinian suffering, and the ideological switch is sold as prophetic justice. With repetition, Christian imagination settles into one conclusion: Jewish sovereignty is a moral offense and the Jewish covenant something to outgrow. In this way, antisemitism returns not through rage, but through reinterpretation—the form most capable of passing as righteousness.

The Roots of the New Era of Erasure

The Bethlehem Machine operates through what I call Covenant Hijacking, a strategy that never begins with Scripture but with a predetermined verdict: the Jewish people no longer occupy the center of God’s covenantal story. Once that premise slips in, every biblical category becomes pliable. Land is reimagined as metaphor, covenant shrinks into generic ethics, and Israel becomes a moral symbol rather than a people with a concrete history and inheritance. Nothing is denied outright; the particular is simply diluted until it disappears. What remains is biblical vocabulary hollowed out and ready to be filled with Palestinian nationalism.

History provides a clear genealogy for this maneuver. Marcion tried it in the second century by keeping Israel’s Scriptures while retelling the plot until Israel was functionally erased. Palestinian Liberation Theology follows the same pattern with greater emotional leverage, melting biblical commitments to land and lineage into free-floating symbols detached from Jewish meaning. Munther Isaac’s Christmas pageants extend this lineage by resurrecting the emotional mechanics of medieval Passion Plays—Israel cast as Rome, Gaza cast as Calvary, accusation delivered through aesthetics rather than argument. These performances bypass reason and fasten themselves directly to imagination, making an old pattern feel new simply by dressing it in the language of justice. Because the staging looks compassionate, many mistake it for prophecy.

But once Scripture is allowed to speak plainly, the whole system buckles. The land is treated across the biblical narrative as a real inheritance for a real people, not as a metaphor redistributed according to modern sentiment. Jeremiah warns against replacing God’s words with human visions, and Paul insists Israel’s covenant is irrevocable. The Machine must mute these passages because they shatter the story it depends on. So it elevates compassion texts while silencing those about promise and continuity, crafting a theology where ideology outranks revelation. In the end, the system behaves like a Narrative Parasite—living inside Israel’s story, borrowing its vocabulary, and quietly redirecting its meaning while claiming biblical fidelity. The form remains familiar, but the substance has been replaced.

Jack Sara: The Soft-Spoken Priest of Respectable Antisemitism

Jack Sara is the Machine’s quietest operator, which is precisely why he is so effective. He doesn’t arrive with slogans or theatrics; he enters through softness—the familiar evangelical rhythms of humility, lament, and gentle moral concern. That tone buys him trust long before anyone considers what his theology is doing beneath the surface. Under that warmth, he steadily drains the Jewish story of its covenantal backbone and replaces it with ethical gestures unmoored from Scripture. People think they’re hearing a wounded pastor, not absorbing a redesigned supersessionism disguised as compassion. His tenderness keeps suspicion dormant, and entire denominations shift under its influence before anyone realizes what has moved.

At the center of Sara’s craft is Soft Supersessionism, a method that doesn’t deny Jewish chosenness but dissolves it so quietly that listeners mistake loss for generosity. Land becomes metaphor instead of inheritance, covenant becomes moral sentiment instead of divine promise, and “Israel” dissolves into whichever community is suffering at the moment. The vocabulary feels expansive but acts like a solvent, thinning Jewish distinctiveness into a decorative outline. Promises grow weightless, peoplehood turns into posture, and the biblical categories collapse into abstraction. It’s not interpretation—it’s demolition with pastoral tools, subtle enough that listeners feel cared for even as the foundations shift.

Sara’s most effective move is Pastoral Erasure, the embedding of displacement inside shared sorrow. He begins with collective grief, gestures gently toward injustice, and lowers defenses through the ache of lament. Once the emotional ground is softened, he moves Israel quietly off the covenantal stage, making revisionism feel like moral bravery rather than a theological gamble. The maneuver echoes the seminar-room supersessionism of the twentieth century—the kind that reassigned Jewish promises to the Church while claiming fidelity to Scripture’s “spirit.” His strongest imprint appears at Bethlehem Bible College, which he has shaped into the Machine’s most efficient training ground, where students lose not only the argument for Israel’s covenant but the imagination for it. The result is a theological system that turns antisemitism into something that sounds like pastoral virtue.

Munther Isaac: The Liturgical Showman Who Recasts Jesus for the Revolution

Munther Isaac is the Machine’s showman-in-chief, the figure who knows how to turn a political script into something that feels sacred before anyone realizes what they’re absorbing. He doesn’t persuade through argument but through atmosphere, and no season serves him better than Christmas, when symbolism sits closest to the skin. He turns rubble into a manger, drapes keffiyehs like holy relics, and uses lighting the way a pastor uses Scripture, wrapping politics in the warmth of devotion. The production feels like worship, but it is theater, crafted to slip past scrutiny and bless a narrative that collapses under plain biblical reading. People think they’ve witnessed prophetic lament; in truth, they’ve attended a choreographed sermon that told them what to feel before they had time to think.

At the center of Isaac’s craft lies Christological Inversion, the deliberate transformation of Jesus from a first-century Jew under Rome into a modern Palestinian under Israeli rule. A Jewish Jesus breaks the story he needs to tell, so he rewrites Him into a vessel for nationalist longing, stripped of His covenantal identity and recast as a symbol untethered from history. The move echoes old Gnostic instincts, only updated with contemporary political cues. Isaac then resurrects the emotional mechanics of medieval Passion Plays: Israel becomes Rome, Gaza becomes Calvary, and the indictment arrives wordlessly, bypassing the intellect and going straight for the imagination. He delivers not insight, but atmosphere engineered to predetermine moral judgment.

His preaching follows the same pattern, though he clothes it in prophetic language. Anything that breaks the analogy disappears: Hamas’s massacres, kidnappings, human shields, and genocidal rhetoric vanish because his Christ-figure cannot share the stage with perpetrators of atrocity. Israeli trauma also vanishes because moral complexity would fracture the simplicity he depends on. Most troubling is his attempt to elevate Palestinian suffering into something resembling redemptive suffering, treating Gaza as a crucified Christ whose wounds interpret the entire conflict. By the time he finishes, he hasn’t contextualized Christianity—he has replaced it with a political liturgy that feels holy because it is staged so well. Isaac is not offering a contextual gospel; he is constructing a modern Passion Play with all the emotional force and none of the theological fidelity.

Bethlehem Bible College: The Factory Floor of the Machine

Bethlehem Bible College does not operate like a traditional seminary; it functions more like an ideological workshop where theology is shaped, polished, and exported through courses, conferences, and international networks. Its public face—lectures on justice, seminars on reconciliation, and a gentle academic piety—masks a fixed institutional project: pushing Israel out of the covenant’s center and installing Palestinian experience in its place. This mission is embedded in the school’s foundational assumptions, not appended to them. Faculty speak in scholarly tones, but the trajectories they cultivate are unmistakably political. Over time, interpretive claims harden into ambient expectations: Jewish covenant feels outdated, Jewish land becomes metaphor, Jewish sovereignty becomes ethically suspect. Eventually these ideas drift into the atmosphere as unchallenged common sense.

The school’s flagship method, “reading the Bible from below”, sounds noble but functions as the Machine’s theological Trojan horse. It shifts interpretive authority from Scripture to whoever is labeled “the oppressed,” guaranteeing Palestinian suffering becomes the lens through which every passage must pass. Once that premise is accepted, covenantal categories collapse almost immediately: land becomes justice, peoplehood becomes solidarity, and Israel becomes empire. Students leave unable to recognize the Jewish people as covenantally distinct. The curriculum reinforces this relentlessly, casting Palestinian pain as the climax of the biblical story and Jewish sovereignty as its rupture. Prophecies turn into metaphors, promises into ethical slogans, and Scripture quietly reconfigures around a new center.

BBC exports its reframed theology through Christ at the Checkpoint, a conference marketed as dialogue but functioning as catechesis. Each speaker advances the same narrative arc, each workshop nudges participants toward the same moral endpoint, and each testimony is curated to evoke sympathy while omitting Palestinian agency. To casual observers it feels like conversation; to careful listeners its disciplined indoctrination. The school extends its reach through progressive Western institutions and Muslim partners, but its most crucial audience is Western evangelicals, who provide the theological legitimacy the Machine cannot produce alone. Wrapped in Scripture and carried by pastoral tones, BBC’s narrative slips easily into churches that would reject explicit supersessionism but absorb a softened version without noticing. In that sense, BBC is not simply part of the Bethlehem Machine—it is its anchor, forming the imaginations that will carry its theology into the global church.

The Dual-Audience Strategy: Evangelicals for Legitimacy, Progressives & Muslims for Power

The Bethlehem Machine’s greatest power lies not in its theology but in its communication strategy—a split-level system so smooth most never notice the tonal shift. To evangelicals, it speaks through Jack Sara’s voice: soft, scriptural, pastoral, wrapped in reconciliation language that feels familiar and safe. But when the audience changes, so does the register. Progressives and Muslims hear Munther Isaac instead—fiery, political, saturated in resistance and decolonization rhetoric. Each group receives a message tailored to its instincts, never the version meant for others, allowing the Machine to operate undetected across different moral worlds.

Sara’s voice serves one essential purpose: borrowing legitimacy from a tradition that still treats Scripture as authoritative. Progressives cannot generate that legitimacy, and Muslim activists cannot import it into Christian spaces, so Sara becomes their theological courier. His lament-heavy tone spiritualizes political claims, cushioning radical revisions in gentle phrasing until displacement sounds compassionate and covenantal erasure passes for humility. Evangelicals rarely see the shift because the delivery feels devotional rather than ideological; empathy becomes the Trojan horse that smuggles new theology across doctrinal borders before anyone notices the shift.

Isaac’s register, by contrast, is engineered for cultural momentum. Progressives respond instinctively to narratives of structural oppression, and Isaac supplies them by framing Palestinian suffering in cruciform categories where Israeli power equals guilt and Palestinian wounds equal virtue. It is a myth disguised as theology, but to his audience it feels prophetic. The Machine’s messaging to Muslims operates on political alignment, casting Israel as a colonial occupier of Muslim land. BBC and Isaac push this framing into Muslim networks, creating a loop in which Christian dissent legitimizes Muslim grievance and Muslim amplification magnifies Christian dissent. Together, evangelical credibility, progressive cultural power, and Muslim geopolitical reach form a Tri-Legitimacy Axis capable of reshaping Christian imagination far beyond Bethlehem