I have a lot of respect for Mustafa Akyol. He is one of the few Muslim writers engaging Christianity today who seems genuinely interested in understanding the tradition rather than simply trying to score points against it. That is rarer than people realize. A lot of Christian-Muslim conversations eventually fall into the same tired patterns where both sides mostly recycle familiar arguments and talk past each other. Akyol is attempting something more thoughtful. He is trying to wrestle seriously with questions about Jesus, revelation, history, and modern scholarship while still remaining rooted in Islam. Even when I disagree with his conclusions, I respect the intellectual honesty and curiosity he brings to the discussion.

What makes Mustafa Akyol especially interesting is that he does not simply dismiss the New Testament outright, which is often the easier route when someone approaches Christianity mainly from a polemical standpoint. Instead, he takes the Gospels seriously enough to wrestle with difficult historical questions about them. He seems willing to acknowledge that the Gospels preserve real memories about Jesus, even while arguing that those memories were interpreted through the theological lens of the early Christian community.

In Akyol’s reading, the Gospel writers were not functioning like detached modern historians standing outside the events they described. They were followers of Jesus whose entire understanding of him had already been shaped by worship, preaching, reflection, and deep devotion. By the time the Gospels were written, these communities were not simply preserving memories about Jesus in some neutral or clinical sense. They were trying to make sense of what they believed God had done through him. So when the Gospel writers described Jesus’s life, death, and teachings, they were not merely recording events. They were also interpreting those events and explaining why they believed Jesus mattered so profoundly to the early Christian movement.

To be fair, this is not some uniquely Muslim way of reading the Bible. Versions of this approach have dominated modern New Testament scholarship for a long time. Scholars often distinguish between the “historical Jesus” and the “Christ of faith,” although there is enormous disagreement over how much separation exists between those categories. Some scholars see strong continuity between Jesus and the theology of the early church. Others think later Christian communities reshaped the memory of Jesus much more dramatically over time. Historical criticism itself is not a single ideology. It is more like a toolbox used by people with very different conclusions. Still, modern scholarship has often carried a deep suspicion toward miracle claims, metaphysics, and divine intervention in history. Theological language is frequently treated as something later communities added onto simpler historical events.

But I think something else is happening beneath the surface in Akyol’s work, and this is where the discussion becomes much more interesting. His instincts about the Gospels often feel shaped not only by modern Western scholarship, but also by broader Islamic assumptions about revelation and tradition. I do not mean that he is literally applying classical hadith criticism to the New Testament. He is not sitting there grading the Gospel writers the way Muslim scholars evaluated chains of narration. The connection is deeper than that. It has more to do with instinct than method.

Classical Islamic civilization developed very sophisticated ways of thinking about preservation. Muslim scholars worried deeply about protecting authentic revelation from later corruption, exaggeration, political manipulation, or theological expansion. The closer you got to the original revelation, the more trustworthy the tradition was assumed to be. Later doctrinal developments therefore often carried at least some degree of suspicion. You can still feel traces of that instinct in the way many Muslims approach Christianity today.

I think that instinct quietly shapes the way Mustafa Akyol reads Jesus. Jesus as a Jewish prophet feels historically approachable to him. Jesus as a moral teacher still seems believable and recognizable. Even the title Messiah can remain within Islamic categories if it is interpreted carefully enough. But once the Gospels begin moving toward claims about incarnation, resurrection, divine sonship, worship, and Jesus sharing in the identity of Israel’s God, the tone of skepticism becomes much more noticeable. At that point, those parts of the story start to appear less like history itself and more like theology that later believers gradually layered onto the historical memory of Jesus.

The problem is that this framework is not actually neutral. It already assumes that theological development probably moves us away from the historical Jesus rather than toward a deeper understanding of him. And that assumption makes much more sense inside an Islamic understanding of revelation than a Christian one.

In Islam, revelation comes primarily through divine speech. The Qur’an stands at the center as the miracle itself, while Muhammad is understood as the faithful messenger who delivers revelation rather than embodying it in his own person. Because of that framework, protecting God’s absolute transcendence becomes enormously important. Any movement toward elevating a prophet too far begins to feel spiritually dangerous very quickly. Islam therefore develops strong instincts against blurring the line between God and humanity, especially in ways that might appear to compromise divine uniqueness or oneness.

Christianity starts somewhere very different. The Christian claim is not merely that Jesus brought revelation. The Christian claim is that Jesus is the revelation. That changes the entire structure of the discussion. In Christianity, the person comes before the text. The event comes before the explanation. Theology is not simply a later layer added onto the memory of Jesus. Christians believe the events themselves forced theological reflection from the very beginning.

That is why I think the comparison between the Gospels and hadith traditions eventually breaks down. Hadith collections are largely built from individual reports gathered, transmitted, filtered, and organized over generations. The Gospels are different kinds of documents entirely. They are narrative testimonies written by communities that already believed something world-altering had happened in Jesus. Their theology is not external decoration placed onto otherwise neutral memories. The interpretation is woven directly into the memory itself because the earliest Christians believed the meaning of the events could not be separated from the events themselves.

The Jewish background here is incredibly important. The earliest Christians were not pagans casually inventing myths around a charismatic teacher. They were Jews shaped by fierce monotheism and deep commitment to the uniqueness of the God of Israel. Yet within a surprisingly short amount of time, these same Jews began speaking about Jesus in ways that pushed directly against normal Jewish categories. Scholars debate the exact meaning of this development, of course, but scholars like Larry Hurtado, Richard Bauckham, and Martin Hengel have all argued that remarkably high claims about Jesus emerged very early within the movement itself.

That point matters because religions develop all the time. Development alone proves very little. The more difficult question is why this particular kind of development appeared so quickly among monotheistic Jews unless something happened that forced them to rethink categories they previously considered non-negotiable. Even the letters of Paul, which predate the written Gospels, already contain surprisingly exalted claims about Jesus. High Christology did not suddenly appear centuries later at First Council of Nicaea the way popular internet polemics still often suggest.

The resurrection sits right at the center of this issue. Historians, using historical method alone, cannot prove resurrection as a supernatural event. But historians can say that belief in the resurrection emerged extremely early and completely reshaped the Christian movement. The disciples did not appear to slowly mythologize Jesus over hundreds of years. Something convinced them that history itself had changed. Resurrection belief became the lens through which they reinterpreted Scripture, worship, Israel’s story, and even the future of creation itself.

Islam fears confusion between God and man. Christianity begins with precisely that scandal.

This is also where I think an important asymmetry enters Akyol’s approach. He often applies developmental suspicion very strongly to Christianity while being more comfortable with theological development inside Islam itself. The Jesus of later Islamic tradition also expands dramatically over time. Islamic literature developed over a long period of time after the compilation of the Quran, eventually gives us an ascetic Jesus, a mystical Jesus, an apocalyptic Jesus, and an eschatological Jesus who returns before the final judgment to defeat evil and restore true worship. Later hadith traditions portray Jesus breaking crosses, defeating the Antichrist, and participating in elaborate end-times scenarios that go far beyond the comparatively restrained portrait found in the Qur’an itself.

To be fair, Muslims debate these traditions constantly. Islamic thought is not monolithic. Sufis, Salafis, Shi‘a scholars, reformists, and Qur’anists often approach these issues very differently. Still, Akyol seems much more willing to historicize Christian theology than to apply the same level of suspicion to the later Islamic development of Jesus traditions. Christian development often becomes evidence of distortion, while Islamic development more often becomes evidence of richness or interpretive depth.

At the deepest level, then, the disagreement between Christianity and Islam is not merely historical. It is theological and metaphysical. Islam protects divine transcendence by resisting incarnation. Christianity proclaims divine self-revelation through incarnation. Islam preserves revelation primarily through text and prophetic transmission. Christianity centers revelation in the person of Christ himself. Christianity expects paradox because it believes transcendence entered history. Islam resists those categories because they seem to threaten divine uniqueness.

That is why I think Akyol’s project ultimately does more than reinterpret Christianity. In some ways, it reshapes Christianity into a form that feels more acceptable both to Islamic theology and to modern historical sensibilities. His Jesus remains morally compelling, spiritually profound, and socially inspiring. But the more disruptive theological claims at the center of historic Christianity gradually become softened or reinterpreted. Incarnation becomes symbolic. Divine sonship becomes metaphorical. Resurrection becomes filtered primarily through communal experience and proclamation rather than treated as a genuine rupture within history itself.

And honestly, that may explain why so many modern readers find Akyol compelling, including some Christians. His Jesus fits comfortably inside a modern world that still wants spiritual inspiration but often feels uneasy about the metaphysical scandal that the gospel offers. He’s a nice, moral Jesus. In that sense, Akyol may represent something larger than simply a Muslim reading of Jesus. He may also reflect a broader modern instinct shared across parts of secular scholarship, liberal theology, and interfaith culture itself: the desire to preserve Jesus’s moral beauty while softening the more disruptive claims Christianity has always made about who Jesus actually was.

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