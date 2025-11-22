Most people hear “Muslim Brotherhood” and think of something distant—old political battles in the Middle East, not something unfolding quietly in Western institutions. But this report argues the opposite. It paints a picture of a movement that’s been working slowly, steadily, and mostly under the radar inside the United States and Europe for decades. Not through violence, but through influence—shaping conversations, building organizations, and positioning itself inside the places where ideas, policies, and public narratives take shape. Whether someone ends up agreeing with all of this or not, the report’s core message is that the Brotherhood’s long game is far more ambitious than most Americans realize.



Read the full report here. https://isgap.org/post/2025/11/the-muslim-brotherhoods-strategic-entryism-into-western-society-a-systematic-analysis-analytical-briefing/



A central idea in the report is tamkeen, which the authors describe as the Brotherhood’s concept of gradually building power. They trace how this idea developed over different generations of leaders. Al-Banna focused on personal behavior and community institutions as the groundwork for bigger changes later on. Qutb took a harder line, arguing that modern secular society was fundamentally corrupt and couldn’t be reconciled with Islamic governance. Qaradawi added a practical piece for Muslims living in Western countries while keeping the overall political goals intact. The report argues that, over time, these strands blended into a strategy aimed at multiple fronts at once.



The authors focus heavily on two internal documents they see as evidence of long-term planning. One is “The Project,” written in the early 1980s, which lays out a broad plan to build influence through institutions, alliances, and the intentional use of Western freedoms. The other is a 1991 memo discussing “civilizational jihad”—meaning influence through ideas and culture rather than violence—carried out by a network of social and religious organizations. The report treats these documents as the connective tissue explaining why similar patterns appear across different countries. In their view, this shows the movement has more structure and strategy than most people assume.



The report then breaks the practical activity into four categories: policy, law, institutions, and narratives. In policy, the authors claim Brotherhood-linked groups gained advisory access and shaped the language government agencies used when talking about extremism. On the legal front, they argue that rhetoric around “Islamophobia” has sometimes been used to deflect criticism of Islamist ideas by framing it as discrimination. Institutionally, they describe a network of mosques, nonprofits, student organizations, and academic programs that feed into one another. And in terms of public narratives, they point to media appearances, campus activism, and strong messaging around Israel and Palestine.



They highlight several moments where they believe this long-term strategy becomes easier to see. After 9/11, when governments rushed to find credible Muslim partners, Brotherhood-aligned groups stepped into the vacuum. Later, the rise of BDS on campuses created alliances that helped push certain narratives deeper into university culture. And more recently, conflict in the Middle East triggered fast, coordinated demonstrations and messaging that the authors say reflect networks built over decades. That’s the pattern the report is trying to pull out for readers.



The broader argument is that this represents a form of nonviolent extremism, meaning ideological influence that stays within legal boundaries. That’s part of why, they say, Western governments struggle to address it. Counterterrorism is built around violence, not slow social pressure. Anti-discrimination laws and the openness of democratic institutions can also create blind spots where influence builds without attracting much scrutiny. According to the report, that’s how this kind of strategy gains traction.



Over time, the authors warn, this can reshape how institutions talk about Islam, extremism, campus politics, and foreign policy. Once certain narratives settle into universities, media outlets, and government offices, they’re very difficult to unwind. The report also argues that this dynamic blurs the line between Islam as a religion and Islamism as a political project, which leaves many people unsure what they’re actually looking at. That ambiguity, they say, works to the movement’s advantage.



The report closes with calls for clearer definitions, greater transparency, and a broader range of Muslim voices elevated in public life. It pushes for governments to pay attention to ideology, not just violence, and for institutions to understand the difference between religious representation and political activism. The authors are blunt about their concern: democracies are open systems, and that openness can be used by groups that don’t share democratic values. Whether the report is right or wrong in its conclusions, it forces a uncomfortable question—can a free society defend itself against movements that use that same freedom to reshape it from the inside?