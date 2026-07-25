Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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John W. Morehead's avatar
John W. Morehead
4h

I especially appreciate your characterization and critique of interfaith dialogue. I share this analysis, and while I acknowledge the effort, it tends to involve those already predisposed to it and the assumption that understanding will address conflict. Instead, at the Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, we pursue trust-building and mutual persuasion through deep and irreconcilable differences. This has included the contexts of Muslim-Israeli relations. Keep up the good work.

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