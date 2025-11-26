Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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N.
Nov 27

The Lord is sifting his church - getting rid of imposters, fakes, and ‘tares.' They coming out of the woodwork. And their position on Israel is the indicator. Those who feel comfortable in Christendom, will discover their Church policies and tradition cannot save them. The reason? True Christianity is a relationship not a religion. “I never knew you” He will say.

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