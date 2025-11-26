October 7 did not just expose hatred. It exposed the church’s memory, and it revealed who no longer recognizes the story that formed them.

The shock of October 7 did not only shake geopolitics, it cracked something open inside the global church. The footage cut straight through the insulation of academic nuance and polite ambiguity. The abstractions disappeared. Christians suddenly saw what they had not wanted to look at. Israel was not off to the side, it was sitting right in the middle of the story of redemption. And the church, stripped of its modern polish, recognized something ancient inside itself that it did not realize was still alive.

For years, critics dismissed Christian support for Israel as politics or some evangelical eccentricity. But when Jewish families were slaughtered in their homes, when the intent to erase them was too obvious to deny, Christians across traditions reacted with a clarity you cannot fake. That clarity did not come from party lines. It came from something older and deeper, the covenants, the promises, the old scriptural muscle memory. Christians were not responding to headlines. They were returning to the biblical conviction that God’s people are called to guard, protect, and stand with the Jewish people. Something long buried shook loose. You could almost see the first outlines of a post supersessionist moment begin to surface, a church remembering its own roots.

And the scenes, God, the scenes. Children shot, women brutalized, elderly people dragged away like trophies. In moments like that, Christian leaders did not search for policy scripts. They went straight to Scripture. Franklin Graham, Albert Mohler, Christine Caine, Robert Morris, all living in different corners of the Christian landscape, still spoke from the same instinct. Others responded quietly, through prayer, through older sermons that suddenly sounded like warnings. No coordination. No planned messaging. Something older than ideology pushed its way up.

Here is the thing underneath all of it. When evil shows its face, Christians snap back into covenant memory before they can name what is happening. This is not classroom theology. It is instinct. Supersessionism may look clever in an academic debate, but it collapses the second real Jewish suffering appears. When evil breaks loose, Christians do not reach for abstract arguments. They reach for the story that taught them who God is and how He responds to injustice. Moments like this drag up truths we worked very hard to domesticate. October 7 proved that the church’s memory, dusty as it was, never fully died.

And that is where the veneer cracked. Supersessionism’s tidy arguments did not survive October 7. Christians felt a covenant pull their modern theology never made room for. Not theory, instinct. Something old rose from the floorboards. The prophets stopped sounding ancient and started sounding like commentary. And Paul’s grief in Romans 9, the chapter everyone rushes through, suddenly felt like the only language that matched the moment. Israel’s story moved back to the center of the Christian imagination. It had never left Scripture. We just drifted. It took only a few days for the church to feel what theologians spent decades trying to explain away.

Then came the admissions. Russell Moore warned against trimming Scripture to fit the age. Thomas Schreiner and Michael Horton, not remotely dispensational, still could not get around Romans 11. N T Wright acknowledged that the endurance of Israel demands a seriousness many theologians have avoided. Tony Evans and Derwin Gray kept pointing believers to the compassion of a Jewish Messiah. Put all of those voices together and the truth becomes obvious. A Christianity that disconnects itself from Israel eventually disconnects itself from its own identity.

But October 7 revealed something else, a divide inside the church that has nothing to do with left or right. Older Christians reacted with covenant instinct. They have lived enough history to recognize the pattern. Younger evangelicals, though, processed the moment through a completely different filter. Their reactions looked like the feed, because that is what shaped them. They read suffering through identity grids, through digital narratives, through the language of power and grievance. This was not apathy. It was formation. The algorithms discipled them before the church had a chance.

That is what the church keeps refusing to admit. A large number of younger evangelicals now live inside a moral universe the Bible did not build. They grew up in churches where Israel was treated as symbolic or irrelevant, something decorative, not defining. And the rest of their formation came from TikTok, Instagram, and whatever ideology soaked the digital atmosphere that week. Their grandparents recognized covenant wounds. They saw political angles. An entire generation grew up with no memory of why Israel matters in the story of redemption. This is not drift. This is rupture.

Christian Zionism survives for one blunt reason. Christianity collapses without Israel. Once you flatten God’s covenant into metaphor, election becomes uncomfortable. After that, clarity leaks out of everything. Eschatology dissolves into fog. Salvation loses the storyline that once held it together. Remove Israel from the center and the whole framework begins to rot from within. The church’s moral imagination was forged in Israel’s history, the exodus, the psalms, the prophets, the promises. And when Israel bleeds, something inside Christians wakes up. They remember who taught them to pray.

And this was not only a Western reaction. African Pentecostals, Korean evangelicals, Latin American charismatics, many of them kept a fierce covenant consciousness because their faith never broke away from the biblical storyline. They never treated Israel as a symbol. They reveal what the West forgot. When Christianity loses Israel, it becomes thin, abstract, and easily absorbed by the surrounding culture. What resurfaced after October 7 was not nationalism. It was global memory.

The fracture is now impossible to ignore. The next major divide in Christianity will not be Catholic versus Protestant or progressive versus conservative. The real split is already here. Covenantal versus post Christian. Scripture shaped versus algorithm shaped. Those who remember Israel versus those who no longer recognize the story they claim to have inherited. October 7 drew that line in a single instant.

It did not just expose the world’s hatred. It exposed the church’s memory. It showed who still carries the covenant story in their bones and who traded it for the digital mood of the moment. And that choice, the one between biblical identity and cultural assimilation, will shape every major theological and cultural conflict ahead. Those who remember Israel will hold onto a faith anchored in Scripture. Those who forget will drift into a Christianity that has forgotten its own name.

The church stands at a crossroads now. Recover the story, or lose the faith built on it.