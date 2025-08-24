A Personal Journey

Today, I want to take you into a very personal journey—one that spans my time studying at an Islamic college, the life-altering events of October 7th, 2023, and the shocking realization that radical ideologies are not confined to the Middle East but are reshaping the very institutions of the West.

My Time at Islamic College

During my years at the Islamic College in London, I had the privilege of speaking several times at the College’s annual conference on Shiʿa Islam and addressing congregations in Shiʿa mosques across the UK. I also made it a practice to visit London twice a year to meet with Shiʿa leaders and engage in ongoing dialogue.

One of the most memorable opportunities came when I was invited to speak at Oxford University to a Shiʿa campus group—an experience that highlighted how deeply my work had taken me into the heart of Muslim academic and community life in the UK.

I didn’t just speak there—I studied there. I ultimately graduated with a Master of Arts in Islamic Studies. For a white American evangelical Christian, that was a unique and stretching experience. The College was a place of genuine intellectual wrestling, where I encountered a wide spectrum of scholars—some devoted to Ayatollah Khomeini’s revolutionary vision, others determined to resist it.

Amidst this diversity, my own research focused on Islamic feminism. I wanted to understand how Muslim women, often constrained by patriarchal interpretations, were reinterpreting their tradition from within. Those years of research, dialogue, and engagement shaped me deeply.

October 7th: The Flight and the Shock

Fast forward to October 7th, 2023. Somewhere over the Atlantic, as our plane lost its Wi-Fi connection, I had no idea what was unfolding in Israel.

When I landed at Heathrow, the news poured in. Hamas had launched one of the most brutal, coordinated terrorist attacks in recent history. Thousands were murdered. Hundreds were taken hostage. Reports revealed even darker horrors—rape, sexual mutilation, and violence deliberately staged before victims’ families. These weren’t random acts. They were systematic, weaponized terror.

Needless to say, I didn’t sleep much that night. And the irony? My schedule for the coming days was to meet with Shiʿa leaders in London.

October 8th: A New Awakening

But what shook me even more was October 8th. The very next day, I stepped into the streets of London and witnessed massive, organized pro-Palestinian demonstrations erupting before Israel had even responded.

What stunned me was the speed. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign had already been in contact with London’s Metropolitan Police on October 7th—just hours after the massacre—to secure approval for a massive protest. By the 8th, the streets were filled. By the 9th, marches were outside the Israeli embassy.

That’s when it hit me: behind those protests stood two powerful forces—Global Islam and Global Progressivism. Different worldviews, but converging on one target: Israel, and by extension, the West itself.

From London Streets to American Campuses

When I returned home, I began to see the same logic at work—just dressed differently. In London, it was Palestine vs. Israel, oppressed vs. oppressor. On elite American campuses, it became the Global South vs. Western imperialism, the marginalized vs. the privileged.

In both cases, Israel was cast as the oppressor. The West as the villain. Different vocabulary, same energy.

Critical Theories and the Sacred Project

Elite universities are incubating this worldview. Critical Race Theory, Postcolonial Studies, and Critical Gender Theory all train students to see Western traditions not as treasures but as systems of oppression that must be dismantled.

“Decolonization” has become the banner for delegitimizing the West. Israel, framed as a “colonial settler project,” becomes the lightning rod for their anger.

Sociologist Christian Smith explains this in The Sacred Project of American Sociology. He argues that academia is animated by a “sacred project”: liberating humanity from all tradition and inequality so that each individual can live as a completely autonomous, self-defining being. Under this vision, equality and diversity become unquestionable absolutes.

So when Hamas committed atrocities, instead of universal condemnation, many students and faculty rationalized it as “resistance.” Why? Because in their sacred narrative, Palestinians are the oppressed, and Israel the oppressor.

The Convergence of Radical Islam and Progressivism

Here’s the paradox: progressives celebrate feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, and secularism—values that radical Islam rejects. Yet, they converge in a strategic alliance.

Why? Because they share a common enemy: the West. Both vilify Western civilization as corrupt and oppressive. Both use Israel as a symbol of everything that must be resisted. Both exploit guilt narratives—slavery, racism, imperialism.

The result? An unholy alliance revealed in full force on October 7th.

The Theological Roots of Shiʿa Antisemitism

To grasp this fully, you must also understand the theological side—especially within Shiʿa Islam.

The Qur’an portrays Jews as those who rejected prophets, distorted revelation, and betrayed God’s messengers. Shiʿa traditions emphasize Muhammad’s rejection by Jewish tribes in Medina as a betrayal echoing through history.

Ayatollah Khomeini recast these polemics in revolutionary terms: Israel was not just political—it was a “cancerous tumor.” Hatred of Israel became a religious duty.

In Shiʿa eschatology, the Mahdi—the hidden Imam—will return to establish justice. But Jews are often cast as his enemies. Antisemitism becomes apocalyptic: Israel isn’t just a rival state, but a cosmic obstacle to God’s final triumph.

In Iran today, this is institutionalized. Textbooks demonize Jews, Al-Quds Day rallies ritualize hatred, and foreign policy is shaped around this eschatological struggle.

At its core, this isn’t just politics—it’s apocalypse.

October 7th Through the Lens of Evil

How do we make sense of all this?

Andrew Delbanco, in The Death of Satan, argued that when society loses the vocabulary for supernatural evil, we don’t stop believing in it—we relocate it. We project it onto nations, peoples, or communities. And historically, the Jew has often been that scapegoat.

October 7th exposed this once again. On the left, Hamas was justified as “resistance.” On the right, whispers of Jewish conspiracy reemerged. Evil mutates—it wears progressive language one day and nationalist rhetoric the next. But beneath it all lies the same darkness.

And evil cannot be defeated by finding new devils. It can only be overcome by the God who exposed it at the cross and triumphed over it.

Conclusion: A Wake-Up Call

For years, I believed Islamic radicalism wouldn’t deeply impact the West. I was wrong. I saw it firsthand on London’s streets. And I saw its logic taking root on American campuses.

October 7th was more than a tragedy. It was a wake-up call. It revealed a convergence—Global Islam and Global Progressivism—uniting in their opposition to Israel and the West.

This battle is not just political. It is theological, ideological, and cultural. And unless we recognize it, we risk losing the moral clarity needed to resist.

For me, October 7th changed everything.

Parts of this article were generated using AI assistance. The content was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited for accuracy and clarity.