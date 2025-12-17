Western Christianity is in the middle of a shift it has not fully named. The change is often described politically, about Israel, Palestine, or culture wars, but at a deeper level it is theological and civilizational. Christianity is losing faith in its own moral code. It believes that people are inherently bad, that no cause is pure, and that judgment applies to everyone, even oneself. In this vacuum, many Christians turn to moral frameworks that promise clarity, certainty, and authority. Therefore, the borrowing from other truths feels necessary. This is not a change of faith but an adjustment. Christian language remains, but it is filled with ideas drawn from elsewhere. The result is a faith that sounds prophetic while quietly surrendering its ability to judge on its own terms.

Lini to the interview

You need to listen the interview between Omar Suleiman and Munther Isaac in this way. This is not a neutral conversation, but a carefully planned moral performance. From the start, the roles are set: Suleiman is the guide and moral authority, and Isaac is the witness against Western Christianity and Christian Zionism. That framing sets the tone for the whole conversation, deciding ahead of time which questions are okay to ask and which ones are not.

Interviews, like sermons, do theology not only through what is said but through how they are structured. What took place was a structure that produces a Christianity that confesses and an Islam that instructs. The imbalance is not an accident; it is the result of the form itself in theology.

The most revealing part is when Suleiman asks Isaac to confirm that Palestinian Muslims do not treat Palestinian Christians badly. This looks like a gentle and corrective way to get rid of Western ignorance on the surface. Structurally, this question functions as a confirmatory test because it allows only one morally acceptable answer. Any hesitation is immediately read as Islamophobia or a failure of solidarity. Before Isaac even responds, the burden of proof has already shifted. The Christian minority is required to publicly vindicate the dominant religious system, which itself is never subjected to comparable scrutiny.

This is not mutual inquiry. It is better described as theology by exemption—a moral arrangement in which one tradition must account for itself, while the other is placed beyond question.

Isaac’s response is sincere, thoughtful, and telling. He keeps bringing the conversation back to sociology instead of theology by stressing shared Arab identity, coexistence, cultural closeness, and historical harmony. This is a big mistake, but it shows how much Isaac has been influenced by liberationist theology. This is not evasiveness; it reflects formation. Such responses arise naturally from a dominant moral framework shaped by long histories of dhimmitude. My intent is not meant to make an accusation or insult, but illustrate the historical habit of survival for Christins in the Arab world. Minority communities under Islamic rule learned to survive by criticizing far-off powers instead of arguing with the dominant moral system. The interview brings that world back to life in a symbolic way, turning survival instincts into public theology.

What makes this especially important is that the pattern does not remain confined to that interview or to Muslim-majority contexts. Its portability becomes clear when one considers Isaac’s sermon at Wheaton College. Wheaton is not Gaza or Bethlehem. It is one of the safest and most prestigious evangelical spaces in the Western world. And yet the same moral grammar is at work. Christianity is interrogated, Western power is condemned, Israel is named, and Islam remains largely untouched theologically.

The Wheaton sermon therefore serves as evidence of a theology in transfer. A moral grammar formed by minority survival persists unaltered in Western Christian institutions, despite the absence of the conditions that gave rise to it. These frameworks are still around, and that's important. The survival ethic remains even after the stress is gone. What started as being careful when someone else is in charge becomes instinct when you are free.

This shows that the interview doesn't create a framework; it shows one that is already there. People see Islam as a weak identity instead of a complete truth-claiming system with its own laws, power, and view of minorities. Christianity, on the other hand, is still fully theologized and therefore fully responsible. Christian Zionism is dissected as ideology and heresy, while Islam is rendered sociological and thus protected. This asymmetry is not accidental; it reflects long-standing civilizational patterns. Once Islam is removed from theological accountability, the rest of the discourse unfolds predictably.

The treatment of violence follows the same logic. Revolutionary violence, especially on October 7, is seen as an unavoidable part of history rather than something that needs to be judged as a moral event. Explanation subtly supplants evaluation, and causation transforms into a mechanism of exoneration. This is similar to the way Islamist resistance ethics works, where anger justifies action and moral agency becomes part of structure. Christianity’s distinctive refusal—to grant moral immunity to any cause, including its own—never enters the conversation. The interview’s structure makes such judgment effectively unthinkable.

Christology, too, is shaped by these constraints. Jesus appears as a symbolic Palestinian whose primary function is to indict Western Christians and Jews. That role fits easily within Islamic prophetic categories, where Jesus is honored as a witness but not enthroned as the universal judge. A Christ who judges all nations equally would unsettle the interview’s moral order. He would place Islamist ideology, revolutionary violence, and sanctified struggle under the same scrutiny as Western power. That Christ cannot appear here without breaking the ritual. What remains is a symbol rather than a sovereign.

Fear plays a quiet but decisive role throughout. In contemporary Western Christian spaces, critique of Islam carries far greater reputational risk than critique of Christianity or Judaism. In Islamic prophecy, Jesus is honored as a witness but not as the universal judge. This role fits well into that. A Christ who judges all nations equally would throw off the moral order of the interview. He would scrutinize Islamist ideology, revolutionary violence, and sanctified struggle with the same analytical perspective as Western powers. Fear, which was once incidental, becomes a part of who you are.

The more serious problem is that a survival ethic for minorities that was created during Islamic rule is being used as a universal theory of justice. What once helped Christians endure is now being used as a way to judge morals all over the world. A theology crafted for survival cannot wield power without distortion. When Christianity mistakes endurance for righteousness, it loses its ability to judge any power—including those it allies with. That loss does not protect the vulnerable; it entrenches asymmetry.

In the end, the interview does more than critique Christian Zionism. It models a Christianity that can no longer confront any power on which it depends for moral legitimacy. Jews remain open to judgment; Islamist power does not. One is named and assessed, the other left undefined and untouched. Christians living under Islamist rule are defended in speech but abandoned in theology. Christianity is reduced to a supporting role—supplying moral language and symbols while its authority slips away. When Christianity lacks the fortitude to self-evaluate, it inevitably appropriates the moral certitude of others, sacrificing its own voice in the process.