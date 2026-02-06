I am a Christian committed to honest history and faithful witness, to the Word in general, but especially in engagement with Muslims. 11 years ago, God gave me a heart for them that continues to this day. My commitment to share Jesus with them is not a culture war motivation, so it is not driven by fear of Islam or confidence in Christian cultural power. I have chosen to proclaim him by trusting in the way God has chosen to make himself known, and this way is counterintuitive. Christian witness does not belong to the categories of dominance or neutrality that shape much modern discourse with Muslims, brought about by the engagement and culture war interference. It belongs to a different epistemic world, one formed by the cross rather than mastery. This is why I am committed to the belief that the Gospel does not ask to be imposed or diluted, but only to be proclaimed and embodied. This truth frees Christian engagement from both anxiety and aggression. It allows humility and confidence to coexist without contradiction.

Relativism and triumphalism are often treated as opposite errors, but they share a bigger mistake. Both assume that truth must either conquer or retreat to survive. This is contrary to biblical teaching, given that it rejects both ideas. So it rejects this assumption entirely. In Jesus Christ, truth appears as vulnerability, patience, and suffering love, not as coercion or evasion. Christian witness is therefore neither persuasive performance nor polite silence. It is testimony shaped by trust that God acts through apparent weakness and delay, which is counterintuitive if we rely on the ways that the world, and unfortunately the church, defines engagement. And another important thing to keep in mind, maybe the most important fact. God blesses faithful proclamation when it is done his way. Our motivation should be singular, and that is that God would be glorified by preaching Christ crucified.

This task also calls for an honest history, one that is not merely a corrective to bad arguments but is rooted in theological discipline, which comes from being immersed in prayer and shaped by God’s Word. What I mean is that to proclaim his Word faithfully requires that we first set apart Christ as Lord in our hearts. Many bad strategies in reaching Muslims, whether it be the hyper-relational approach that avoids engaging in tough conversations or the triumphal posture that is rooted in pride, and more often than not in the culture war thesis, stem from a lack of transformation of the heart. This truth must be addressed.

That same heart-level formation also shapes how we approach history. This is because the way God reveals himself is inseparable from the way his people remember and live. This is why it is important to remind ourselves of the fact that Christianity and Islam are not abstract systems. Instead, they are communities formed by memory, authority, and contested claims about God acting in time. What I mean by this is that they are not just collections of ideas people agree with. They are living traditions shaped by how a community remembers the past, who is trusted to interpret it, and which events are believed to be acts of God in history.

For example, for Muslims, it includes the revelation of the Qur’an, the life of Muhammad, and the early formation of the ummah. These memories are not passive recollections, but are actively rehearsed through prayer, recitation, teaching, and communal life. Because these memories must be preserved and transmitted over time, every community develops structures of authority that govern how they are interpreted and safeguarded. This is where authority determines which memories are protected, how disagreements are handled, and what counts as faithful continuity. The Islamic claims oppose the Christian claims, which will bring a certain level of conflict. Christians claim that God acted decisively in the incarnation and resurrection of Jesus. Muslims reject that claim and instead affirm God’s final revelation through the Qur’an. These claims are not just different interpretations of the same event. They are competing accounts of how and where God has revealed himself.

This matters because people do not encounter Christianity or Islam first as arguments, but as inherited worlds of meaning. Christians who fail to attend to the manner in which histories are borne often talk past Muslims instead of to them, addressing abstract positions instead of lived convictions. A Christian may say to a Muslim, “The Bible teaches that Jesus is the Son of God, and the Qur’an is wrong to deny this,” and then proceed to quote verses to prove the point. Doctrinally, the Christian may be correct. Unfortunately, given the history of fundamentalism in American Christianity, this is the only thing to consider, because we must proclaim the truth without compromise.

What has been ignored is how Islamic history carries the claim that God does not beget. For many Muslims, this belief is not just a theological position; it is a defensive memory, rooted in the development of Islam out of disputes regarding monotheism and Christian abuses. That history is manifested in the community’s time together: every time a Muslim enters a mosque, recitational prayers containing Qur’anic verses which contradict Christian truth: that Jesus was not the Son of God, did not die on the cross, and was not one of a Trinity. The rejection of divine sonship is a protection of God’s transcendence, not only a disagreement with Christian doctrine.

So this brings us to a very important point: Faithful witness requires attentiveness to the deep moral and theological instincts that have been formed by these histories. Without that, even correct doctrine can come off as alien and baffling. Engagement is reduced to trading propositions, rather than to an encounter between people formed by competing accounts of God’s action in history.

It is important to have clarity theologically because Christianity and Islam offer irreconcilable descriptions of God, revelation, and salvation. Jesus cannot be just a prophet and the incarnate Son without one claim nullifying the other, and it is not hostile to recognize that. Clarity is not enough, though, because theology is always revealed in practice. Christians’ speech, listening, and persistence over time will show what they truly believe about God’s patience and power. Practice not only helps truth claims, but also reveals whether they are believed.

But this habit is foreign to the Bible. Scripture does not begin with concepts about God but with God acting. He calls Abraham, delivers Israel, and raises Jesus from the dead. Theology in the biblical sense is a reflection on these acts, not a replacement for them.

Historical realism insists that God’s revelation is inseparable from time, place, and particularity. It insists that Christian faith cannot be reduced to timeless truths without losing its substance. The incarnation demands this. God does not save humanity in general but becomes human in a specific body, place, and moment.

Taking history seriously is a way of honoring the fact that God chose, in his wisdom, to reveal himself in history. We should keep in mind that this defensiveness about Christian piety and theology is rooted in Christian connection to particular events. It gives importance to testimony, witness, memory: faith is not just assent to an idea but trust in something God has done. It is not a liability, but rather central to the content of the Gospel.

But once theology is freed from history, it is much easier to mold Christianity into something that serves the dialogue. Claims about Jesus can be interpreted metaphorically. For example, the cross can be just a hint of great sacrifice in general, and the resurrection can be interpreted as spiritual renewal. But the incarnation, crucifixion, and resurrection do not lend themselves to being repackaged in different forms to suit different circumstances. They are concrete, public claims, and they cannot be repeated, revised, or incorporated into other religious stories. It is not generous, but rather distorting, to soften them for the sake of less hostility in discourse.

Dialogue built on historical vagueness may feel peaceful, but it is ultimately empty. I still remember Rodney King, the person who was beaten badly in the 90’s because of his race, stated, “Can we all just get along?” The answer to this question is that God values relationships and having people love their neighbors, but such ideas don’t require that we muffle the truth. If Christians refuse to name what they actually believe happened, there is nothing meaningful left to discuss. Agreement is achieved by subtraction, not by understanding. This must be resisted.

Truthful engagement requires allowing real disagreement to surface, a fact many Christians find uncomfortable. But we must keep in mind that charge found in the Book of Acts, that God will impart to us the Holy Spirit’s boldness if we pray and are yielded to Him. This helps us proclaim the Gospel in the midst of disagreement with our Muslim friend and neighbor. That disagreement is not a failure of dialogue but its condition. It signals that both sides are taking their own histories seriously.

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