Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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John W. Morehead
Feb 6

I appreciate several elements of this post, especially the reminder for conservative Christians, evangelicals in particular, that theology and doctrine should not be understood in the abstract. Instead, for Christians as well as Muslims, these a part of history and community, and thus are embodied truths that must be accounted for beyond simplistic contrasts of competing abstract truths. Much to learn and incorporate for those Christians who want quick and simple evangelistic methods.

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