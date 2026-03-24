If you are called to evangelize Muslims, then you are already called to speak with moral clarity. You can’t separate those two. The gospel doesn’t come to people in a vacuum—it confronts what they already believe. And if you’re not willing to name what stands in the way, you won’t be able to make clear what Christ actually offers. At that point, what you’re calling evangelism starts to drift into something else. It sounds compassionate, but it ends up being confusing.

Hebrews 4 has to sit at the center of this. We have a great high priest—Jesus, the Son of God—and because of Him we draw near with confidence. That’s not just a comforting idea; it’s a claim about reality. It means access to God is not something we work our way toward. It’s been opened. Sin isn’t managed or balanced out—it’s dealt with. And because of that, the believer doesn’t approach God guessing, or hoping it might be enough. He comes with confidence, because Christ has already done what needed to be done.

Once you see that, the contrast with Islam isn’t hard to find. Islam has devotion, discipline, seriousness about God. But it doesn’t have mediation in this sense. There is no high priest who bears sin, no atonement that secures reconciliation, and no confidence that comes from a finished work. A person submits, obeys, hopes—but doesn’t draw near with assurance. The distance between God and man is still there. That’s not a small difference. That changes everything.

And this is where evangelism becomes real. You’re not asking someone to add something to what they already believe. You’re calling them out of one way of relating to God and into another. From distance to nearness. From uncertainty to confidence. From striving to grace. That’s not a tweak—it’s a turning. And if you don’t make that clear, you’re not actually calling for conversion. You’re just creating overlap.

I remember landing in London and realizing something wasn’t right. It wasn’t just that islamism had a presence—that wasn’t surprising. It was that it couldn’t really be named. People circled around it. Language got softer. Judgments were avoided. And the more I watched, the clearer it became: this wasn’t just caution. It was the loss of categories. If you don’t have a category for what is false, you won’t be able to say what is true for very long.

So when we talk about moral clarity, we need to be honest about what we mean. Do we mean clarity about what is good? Or clarity about what must be opposed? Because in a lot of Western churches, those have been pulled apart. Love gets emphasized. Compassion gets affirmed. Inclusion becomes the language everyone is comfortable with. But when it comes to naming evil—clearly, specifically—there’s hesitation. And when that happens, “good” starts to float. It sounds right, but it doesn’t land anywhere.

The problem is deeper than tone. It’s theological. If evil isn’t real—if it’s not something that shows up in beliefs, systems, and structures—then you don’t really need clarity. You just need empathy. But if evil is real, then refusing to name it isn’t kindness. It’s blindness. And blindness doesn’t stay neutral for long.

At its core, evil is not just doing wrong. It’s calling what is false true, and then expecting others to live by it. It’s a rejection of God’s order, not just a mistake within it. And when that takes shape in systems or ideologies, it starts to form people. It shapes what they believe, what they’re allowed to say, even what their conscience can do. If you don’t have a category for that, you’ll miss it when it’s right in front of you.

That’s why the relationship between Islam and islamism matters, and it needs to be handled carefully but clearly. Islam is a theological system built around the sovereignty of God expressed through law and submission. Islamism takes those commitments and pushes them into the political sphere. It’s not something dropped in from the outside. It’s what can happen when those ideas are applied more fully to public life. Not every Muslim goes there. But it’s not an accident when some do.

And where that happens, the effects are real. Conscience gets constrained. Speech narrows. Certain questions become dangerous to ask. This isn’t just about politics—it reflects a different understanding of God and what it means to live before Him. Christianity forms people who draw near to God through a mediator, with confidence. Islam, without that mediation, forms something else—something more uncertain, more externally shaped. And over time, that doesn’t stay personal. It starts to shape communities and cultures.

This matters at the personal level more than we usually admit. If there’s no mediator, then at the end of the day you’re still just a servant under command. You do what you’re told, you submit, you try to be faithful—but you’re never really sure where you stand. There’s always that uncertainty. But in Christ, something fundamentally shifts. You’re not just given instructions—you’re brought near. You’re reconciled, even adopted. You don’t come to God hoping you might be accepted. You come because you already are. That’s not a small adjustment. That’s an entirely different identity.

And once identity changes, everything else starts to follow. If a system is built on law without mediation, it leans on external control, because there’s nothing settled underneath it. Authority has to be reinforced. Lines have to be guarded. But where reconciliation is real, obedience comes from a different place. The conscience isn’t shut down—it’s changed. And that doesn’t stay inside a person. Over time, it shows up in how people live, how they relate, and how a community actually functions.

Some will say that speaking this way makes evangelism harder. That it creates barriers. That it sounds harsh. But that assumes clarity and love are in conflict. They’re not. If someone is going to come to Christ, they need to see both who He is and what they don’t have apart from Him. They need to see the difference between submission without atonement and reconciliation through the Son. If we avoid that, we’re not being kind. We’re withholding something essential.

So we have to say this plainly. Loving Muslims is not the same as affirming Islam, and it’s not the same as ignoring islamism. If you blur those lines, your message falls apart. Compassion without clarity turns into sentimentality. Clarity without compassion turns into harshness. But the answer isn’t choosing one over the other. It’s holding both together.

Part of the challenge is that we’ve been shaped by a culture that treats clarity as a problem. In many Western contexts, emotional comfort has become the highest value. So anything that feels sharp gets softened. But that doesn’t translate well everywhere. In many Muslim contexts, clarity reads as honesty, not hostility. Conviction signals that you actually believe what you’re saying. So the very instincts we’ve learned can end up undermining our credibility.

Which means something has to change at the pastoral level. You have to preach Christ not just as Savior, but as the one who brings people near to God. You have to make clear that what Islam cannot provide—atonement, mediation, assurance—Christ has already accomplished. You have to train your people to understand these differences, not in a combative way, but in a truthful one. And you have to be willing to say what is false, even when it costs you something.

Let me put it simply. Christianity offers access to the Father through the Son. Islam offers submission without mediation. If you don’t see that clearly, you won’t preach clearly. And if you don’t preach clearly, you won’t evangelize faithfully.

A church that won’t name what is false will eventually lose its grip on what is true. And when that happens, it won’t draw near to God with confidence, it won’t speak about Christ with clarity, and it won’t be able to carry the gospel into a world that actually needs it.