I first came across this idea on Facebook from my friend Dave Benson. It was originally posted by Nicholas Theodore. In thinking back on a recent act of political violence, I came across this post that made an important point: violence doesn’t primarily spring from ideology but from personality traits. That reminder helped me see more clearly where the real problem lies. I want to build on that thought by showing how the online world has become a powerful accelerant—magnifying those destructive traits and spreading them across the political spectrum.

Whenever tragedies like this happen, the debate usually narrows to a predictable question: was the perpetrator from the left or the right? Which side bears more responsibility for condoning political violence?

Those are familiar questions, but they miss the deeper reality. Research suggests that the true drivers of political violence lie less in ideology and more in personality traits. And when those traits are amplified by the dynamics of social media, they create a dangerous environment where violence feels not only possible but justified.

Beyond Left and Right: The Psychology of Violence

As the post pointed out, you can find people on both the left and the right who completely reject violence, and you can also find people on both sides who excuse it—or even embrace it. That struck me, because it shifts the focus away from ideology and onto people themselves. Like the post, I want to look at what’s called the Big Five personality traits, because at the end of the day, the real difference often comes down to who they are as people.

Psychological research highlights certain traits as strong predictors of violent attitudes:

Low agreeableness — being argumentative, combative, and distrustful of others.

High neuroticism — being easily rattled, emotionally unstable, or quick to anger.

Low conscientiousness — being careless, impulsive, and lacking self-discipline.

Overlay those with the “dark triad” traits reflected in the original post—psychopathy (a lack of empathy), narcissism (an inflated sense of self-importance), and Machiavellianism (a manipulative, ends-justify-the-means mindset)—and you see a personality profile that consistently predicts support for political violence across cultures. Add to this trait victimhood—the tendency to see oneself as a perpetual victim—and you have a recipe for justifying aggression as “self-defense,” even when no real threat exists.

Psychology, however, can only take us so far. Personality traits help explain tendencies, but they don’t determine destiny. Character—the moral habits we cultivate through families, schools, communities, and the church—either restrains those destructive tendencies or magnifies them. Traits like agreeableness (empathy, cooperation) and conscientiousness (responsibility, self-control) act as guardrails against violence. As Jonathan Haidt shows in The Righteous Mind (2012), agreeableness tends to lean left-liberal, while conscientiousness correlates more strongly with conservative leanings. This helps explain why many people across the spectrum reject violence—because their character, not just their ideology, inclines them toward peace.

But Scripture presses us even deeper. Character formation matters, but it is not enough on its own. The Bible teaches that our outward actions ultimately flow from the heart: “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks” (Luke 6:45). Without a heart transformed by God’s Spirit, character will always be fragile, easily distorted by pride, fear, or resentment. True and lasting virtue grows out of heart change—what Paul calls the “fruit of the Spirit” (Galatians 5:22–23).

This distinction is vital:

Personality points us in a direction.

Character shapes how we walk that path.

Heart change through Christ gives us a new nature and the power to stay on the path of peace.

The conclusion is inescapable: it isn’t ultimately ideology that decides whether someone embraces or rejects violence—it is the condition of their heart. Political categories may shift with the times, but the biblical truth remains unchanged: transformed hearts produce transformed behaviors.

How the Online World Magnifies Dark Traits

But here’s where things get more troubling. The internet doesn’t just reflect these traits—it supercharges them.

Outrage as currency. Social media algorithms reward emotional intensity, especially anger. Narcissists and antagonists get attention, reinforcing destructive behavior.

Anonymity as a mask. Behind a screen, people act on impulses they’d suppress in person, which plays right into the hands of those with psychopathic or manipulative traits.

Echo chambers of grievance. Digital communities amplify victimhood narratives, legitimizing aggression against “the other side.”

Extremes normalized. What once looked fringe or shocking quickly becomes mainstream when memes, viral content, or influencers push it long enough.

In this way, the online world not only amplifies the worst aspects of personality but also normalizes them, creating fertile ground for political violence. Here we see another biblical truth at work: “Bad company corrupts good character” (1 Corinthians 15:33). The digital realm can become a kind of bad company—a space that disciples us toward anger, fear, and hostility if we are not vigilant about what we consume and reward with our attention.

The Real Work: Building Character in a Digital Age

If personality is a stronger predictor of violence than politics, then prevention can’t be reduced to silencing one side or the other. The deeper need is the cultivation of character. Families, schools, churches, and civic institutions are still the best places to teach humility, resilience, and self-control.

And here the role of the church is especially vital. The calling of the church is not to produce partisans but to produce a kind of person—men and women whose lives bear witness to Christlike character. What the world needs is not more leaders who know how to fan the flames of outrage or weaponize the courts against their opponents, but leaders who embody restraint, civility, and truth. We have seen in recent years how political figures, including past administrations, have been willing to play dangerous games of “lawfare,” seeking to imprison opponents with dubious charges. Such tactics, no matter which side employs them, are corrosive to democracy and to the common good.

By contrast, what we need are more examples of civility—figures who, like Charlie Kirk in many of his engagements, seek to model calm reasoning in the public square rather than stoking bitterness. The church’s mission is to disciple people into that kind of maturity: citizens whose transformed hearts reflect humility, patience, and grace even in the heat of political debate.

The Bible reminds us that wisdom and peace come not from endless noise but from God’s Spirit: “The wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits” (James 3:17). If we want less political violence, we need more than new laws or better platforms—we need spiritual renewal. We need men and women formed in Christlike character, willing to stand against the currents of outrage.

Living This Out: A Call for Christians Online

So how do we, as Christians, engage in digital spaces without becoming part of the problem? A few simple but costly practices can make a difference:

Practice restraint. Not every provocation deserves a response. “Be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger” (James 1:19).

Model grace. Instead of piling onto outrage, extend charity. Show that kindness is possible even in disagreement.

Seek truth. Refuse to share half-truths or inflammatory posts just because they fit your side. Truth-telling is part of our witness.

Cultivate community offline. Invest more in embodied, face-to-face relationships where accountability and empathy grow.

Display the fruit of the Spirit. Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control should shape not only church life but also our online life.

By embodying these practices, Christians can resist the discipling power of outrage culture and instead model a different way—the way of Christ.

Conclusion: A Better Question

So maybe it’s time to stop asking, “Which side were they on?” and start asking, “What kind of person were they?”

Ideology does matter. The ideas we hold shape how we see the world and can influence whether we justify or reject violence. But as my friend Dave pointed out—and as research continues to confirm—character matters even more. A person with humility, self-control, and empathy is far less likely to resort to violence, no matter their ideology.

Yet Scripture goes deeper still: heart change matters most. Without a heart transformed by grace, even strong character development can crack under the weight of pride, fear, or resentment. Only when the heart is renewed by God’s Spirit can lasting peace and civility take root, producing what Paul calls the “fruit of the Spirit” (Galatians 5:22–23).

In a digital world that feeds our worst instincts, cultivating virtue, integrity, and accountability is no longer optional—it’s urgent. Ultimately, only the gospel can reshape hearts and re-form character in a way that resists the pull of violence. That’s why Paul could say, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind” (Romans 12:2).

This is also where the church must recover its central calling: to form people who embody the fruit of the Spirit in every arena of life, including politics. Our world doesn’t need more leaders who inflame division, manipulate systems, or use power to crush opponents. It needs disciples of Jesus who model humility, patience, and civility—even in disagreement.

History offers us powerful reminders of this. In the Roman Empire, the early church gained credibility not through political power but by forming communities marked by compassion, patience, and integrity—so much so that even their persecutors took notice. Closer to our own time, the Black church in America’s civil rights movement showed how Christian conviction could inspire nonviolent resistance and transform a nation’s conscience. In both cases, the church produced a kind of person whose character spoke louder than violence.

In this way, the church can be a living witness to the truth that only transformed hearts, shaped by Christ, can push back against political violence and bring true peace in a culture drowning in outrage.

References

Haidt, J. (2012). The righteous mind: Why good people are divided by politics and religion. Vintage Books.