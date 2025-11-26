Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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N.
Nov 27

Some excellent theological insights there Tim.

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1 reply by Dr. Tim Orr
N.'s avatar
N.
Nov 27

Israel is the location, and ‘clock,' and Christ the centrepiece of human redemption - the rest is a bit speculative as scripture does not make the eschatological order of events perfectly clear. Personally, I hold to a pre-trib, pre-millennial view and hope for the best!!

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