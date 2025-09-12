Christians are called to be peacemakers and to show genuine respect to people of other faiths. This includes Muslims, who, like Christians, affirm belief in one God, uphold certain shared moral values, and pursue lives of piety and devotion. Acknowledging those commonalities can open doors for dialogue. Yet dialogue must not eclipse discipleship. As Christians, our allegiance is not first to cultural harmony but to the gospel of Jesus Christ—his death and resurrection as the sole means of salvation. However sincere our respect for others, we must not blur the reality that Christianity and Islam proclaim two fundamentally different gospels with irreconcilable claims about Jesus’ identity, the cross, and redemption itself.

When Christians forget this, they risk confusing compassion with compromise. That is what has quietly happened in many progressive circles. Wanting to demonstrate humility and tolerance, they often avoid speaking the name of Jesus in interfaith settings or downplay his uniqueness as Lord. But this is not the way of Christ or his apostles. The early church lived in a pluralistic, often hostile world, yet they proclaimed Christ boldly, even when it cost them their freedom or their lives. The New Testament gives no category for a gospel that hides itself to preserve social peace. To silence the gospel is not love; it is to deny the only message that saves.

The Progressive Problem

This is why the posture of many progressives toward Islam is so troubling. Their instinct is not to bear witness but to self-censor—and in doing so, they echo an ancient pattern. Under Islamic rule, Christians and Jews were allowed to survive only by accepting second-class status, paying the jizya tax, and keeping their faith private. Bat Ye’or (2002) has called this system dhimmitude. It was not chosen; it was survival. The tragedy today is that many progressives imitate its posture without its pressure. No law demands their silence, yet they hush their voices. They call it tolerance, but it functions like submission.

And this submission has a cost. If medieval dhimmis paid tribute in coin, many progressives now pay it in guilt. Their silence is not coerced but offered, not extracted by threat but surrendered by choice—and this becomes clearest when we look at what has happened inside the church itself.

Colonial Guilt as Tribute

In the old system, dhimmis paid jizya—literal gold and silver coins—to buy the right to exist. Today, many progressives offer something less tangible but just as costly: guilt. Believing the West owes restitution for its colonial past, they mute the Christian witness to signal contrition. This posture may look like compassion, but it operates like tribute—a voluntary offering meant to appease rather than to persuade.

After 9/11, for example, the United Church of Christ held services where Qur’anic passages were read from the pulpit. Why? Not because they believed the Qur’an revealed truth, but because they felt America owed Muslims an apology. That is not gospel witness. That is the surrender of witness. And strikingly, no sword hung over their heads. This was not compelled by force but chosen out of guilt. Like dhimmis once whispering prayers beneath the shadow of minarets, they hushed their voices—not from fear of death, but fear of disapproval.

Reason over Revelation: The WCC Example

This shift from gospel witness to guilt-driven appeasement does not just shape tone—it reshapes theology. Under the ancient Pact of Umar (as cited in Levy-Rubin, 2011), Christians were forbidden from criticizing Muhammad or Islam. Breaking that rule could cost your life. Today, no such threat exists, yet many progressive Christians adopt the same silence voluntarily. Their motivation is not fear of punishment but the assumption—rooted in Enlightenment rationalism—that preserving social peace is more important than proclaiming divine revelation.

The World Council of Churches embodies this impulse. It has described Islam as a “faithful witness to God” while warning Christians not to evangelize Muslims. Think about that: Muslims are encouraged to offer da‘wa (invitations to embrace Islam) with confidence, while Christians are told to keep the gospel to themselves. This is not dialogue; it is self-censorship dressed as diplomacy. It places sociological harmony above theological truth—and in doing so, it exchanges the call to make disciples for the desire to avoid offense.

Intersectionality and Asymmetry

Once revelation is sidelined in favor of social harmony, imbalance inevitably follows. Under the Pact of Umar (Levy-Rubin, 2011), Christians and Jews were legally consigned to second-class status: barred from building new churches, ringing bells, or even riding horses like Muslims. Their inferiority was enforced, visible, and unquestioned.

Today, progressives replicate that same asymmetry under the banner of intersectionality. Muslims are framed as an oppressed minority, while Christians are cast as privileged and suspect. The result is predictable: Christians muzzle themselves. I have seen pastors in the emerging-church movement invite imams to speak boldly from their pulpits, while those same pastors enter mosques and carefully avoid mentioning Jesus’ divinity or the cross. Out of fear of appearing disrespectful, they suppress the very center of the Christian faith.

This is not humility; it is hierarchy. Muslims proclaim their message with confidence, while progressive Christians whisper theirs in apology. The imbalance is staggering—and it is not imposed by law but embraced by choice.

Fear of Confrontation

This self-imposed imbalance rarely comes from conviction; it comes from fear. Historically, dhimmitude thrived on fear of punishment—speak too boldly and you could lose everything. Progressive leaders today feel a different kind of threat, not from swords but from social backlash. Fear of being branded “intolerant” or “Islamophobic” keeps them silent where Scripture calls them to speak.

Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, once suggested that Britain should make space for sharia law—not because he believed it was right, but because he feared appearing hostile to Muslims (Williams, 2008). That is how far fear can drive leaders: to yield their own legal and moral heritage simply to avoid conflict.

And in our cultural climate, this fear has teeth. “Islamophobia” now functions like a Western blasphemy law. Criticize Islam, and you risk ostracism. Ask hard questions about jihad, sharia, or Islamic antisemitism, and you are accused of crossing a sacred line. What Pakistan enforces with blasphemy laws, the West enforces with cultural shame. The tools are different, but the silencing effect is the same.

The Hollow Core of Progressive Christianity

Fear may explain the silence, but it does not excuse it—and it reveals something deeper. Medieval dhimmis had no choice. Progressive Christians do. Yet many willingly lay down their witness, not under threat but out of theological emptiness.

When the gospel is no longer central, fear fills the vacuum. The Episcopal Church has repeatedly downplayed Christ’s uniqueness in interfaith settings, speaking of him as one path among many. The World Council of Churches reframes mission as dialogue, affirming Muslims in their faith while discouraging evangelism. This is not compassion—it is capitulation. It trades the offense of the cross for the comfort of approval.

But the apostles never treated the gospel as optional. Paul wrote, “We preach Christ crucified, a stumbling block to Jews and foolishness to Gentiles” (1 Corinthians 1:23, ESV). He expected the gospel to offend because it overturns human pride. Progressive Christianity, by contrast, seeks applause where Paul sought faith. In doing so, it abandons the very truths the apostles considered worth suffering for.

Submission in Disguise

From the UCC’s Qur’an readings after 9/11, to the WCC’s silencing of evangelism, to Rowan Williams’ deference to sharia, to pastors who censor themselves in mosques—the pattern is unmistakable. Progressive Christians too often speak as though they are under compulsion when in fact they are not. They pay tribute in guilt. They accept asymmetry as justice. They fear cultural backlash more than they fear disobedience to Christ. And all of it flows from a hollow core where the gospel has been displaced.

Medieval dhimmis had no choice. Progressives do. That makes their silence more tragic. They call it tolerance, but it is submission—dhimmitude without compulsion. And in choosing it, they abandon the very message entrusted to them: “the gospel…which is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16, ESV).

Christians are not called to win applause; we are called to bear witness. True love does not hide the cross—it exalts it. Tolerance must never come at the cost of truth. The gospel is not one voice among many; it is good news for all people. And it is worth proclaiming even when the world disapproves. Our task is not to make peace by silence, but to speak peace through the crucified and risen Christ. Anything less is not love—it is surrender.

References

Bat Ye’or. (2002). Islam and Dhimmitude: Where Civilizations Collide. Fairleigh Dickinson University Press.

Levy-Rubin, M. (2011). Non-Muslims in the Early Islamic Empire: From Surrender to Coexistence. Cambridge University Press.

Williams, R. (2008, February 7). Civil and religious law in England: A religious perspective [Lecture]. Royal Courts of Justice, London.

The Holy Bible, English Standard Version. (2016). Crossway. (Original work published 2001)

Who is Tim Orr?

Tim Orr is a scholar, evangelical minister, and interfaith consultant with over 30 years of experience in cross-cultural ministry. He holds six degrees, including a master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Muslim scholars. Tim taught Religious Studies for 15 years at Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus and has worked as a research associate at the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, studying congregations and polarization. He also served as a research assistant at the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, part of Hartford International University, contributing to the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project.

He is now pursuing a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, furthering his research in areas such as Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam.

Tim has spoken at universities including Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Tehran, as well as in mosques across the UK. He has published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals and authored several books. Through his writing and teaching, Tim seeks to bridge the gap between academic scholarship and everyday interfaith engagement, bringing a gospel-centered perspective to pressing cultural and theological questions.