I didn’t just come to missional theology by reading a book or sitting in a classroom. I also came to it sitting across the table from Muslim friends who took God with a seriousness that exposed how casual much of my own world had become. Their questions weren’t surface-level, and they weren’t playing games. They forced me to realize that a lot of what I assumed about Scripture, Jesus, and mission only made sense inside a Christian bubble. Outside of that, everything had to be re-examined. I began to see that mission wasn’t something the church does on the side—it was something that tested whether what we believe actually holds up. That realization didn’t tweak my theology; it dismantled it and forced me to rebuild from the ground up.

Once you start there, you can’t just add “missions” onto a settled system anymore. You begin to see that the whole structure needs to be re-centered. The core issue isn’t strategy or effectiveness—it’s whether we’ve misunderstood God himself. Scripture doesn’t present God as static or inward, but as one who sends. The Father sends the Son, and the Father and Son send the Spirit. That’s not a minor detail; it’s a window into who God is. Mission flows from God’s nature, not from the church’s agenda. So the real question isn’t whether the church has a mission, but whether God has a people for his mission—and the answer reshapes everything.

Reading the Bible this way changes how the story holds together, especially when you’re in conversations where that story is challenged. From the very beginning, humanity was created to reflect God across the whole earth, not just in one place or among one people. But sin shattered that purpose, and instead of spreading God’s presence, the nations were scattered and divided. Then God calls Abraham, not to pull him out of the world for isolation, but to use him as a means of blessing for the nations. But as the story goes on, Israel keeps drifting from that purpose. They were supposed to live in a way that pointed others to God, yet over time they start turning in on themselves. Instead of seeing their calling as something meant to bless others, they begin to treat it like something that belongs to them alone. That’s where the prophets step in. They’re not just telling Israel to clean up their behavior—they’re reminding them that they’ve forgotten why they were chosen in the first place. Again and again, they call them back to God’s concern for the nations, not just their own identity.And when you’re talking with Muslims who believe a different story about God’s revelation, you realize quickly that you can’t treat the Bible as just one perspective among many. You have to believe—and be able to say—that this is the story that makes sense of all the others.

Everything really comes into focus when you get to Jesus, and that’s where things stop being theoretical. Up until that point, you can stay in general terms and keep things a bit abstract. But once you get to Jesus, that’s no longer possible. Now you’re dealing with claims that are concrete and hard to sidestep. He doesn’t just move the story along—he brings it to a moment where everything has to be faced head-on. When Jesus talks about the kingdom of God, he’s not speaking in vague or abstract terms. He’s making a real claim about authority—one that cuts across what people already believe and trust. It unsettles assumptions, exposes where people have placed their security, and calls for a level of allegiance that can’t be divided. He’s not offering an addition to what people already have; he’s demanding a reordering of everything. And when you’re in conversations with Muslims, this is exactly where things come into focus. This is where the differences stop being theoretical and become clear and unavoidable.Jesus can’t just be one more respected figure—he either is who he claims to be, or he isn’t.

That’s why the differences here aren’t minor or negotiable. Jesus isn’t simply a prophet pointing beyond himself—he is the Son who stands at the center of God’s purposes. He wasn’t rescued from death; he actually went to the cross. And he didn’t remain there—he rose and now reigns. Those claims don’t really blend in with other views of Jesus—they push you to a crossroads. You can’t just agree politely and keep everything as it is. At some point, it becomes clear that mission isn’t about making things easier to accept or less uncomfortable. It’s about speaking the truth honestly, even when it creates tension. Trying to soften it might feel helpful in the moment, but it actually distorts what you’re trying to say. Instead of making the gospel clearer, it ends up changing it. And once you cross that line, you’re no longer being faithful to it.

When that clicks, it reshapes how you think about mission altogether. It’s not just about being kind, serving others, or building friendships, even though those things matter. Once you go down that road, you’re not just adjusting how you say things—you’re stepping away from the message itself. And that’s a line you can’t cross without losing something essential.

When that really sinks in, it changes how you see mission altogether. It’s not just about being nice to people, helping out, or forming relationships, even though all of that matters. At the center, it’s the claim that Jesus is Lord, that his kingdom has arrived, and that people are called to respond to that. And that response isn’t casual or surface-level—it’s repentance and faith, a turning that reshapes a person’s whole life. In many Muslim contexts, that kind of shift doesn’t stay hidden. It affects family, identity, and community almost immediately, and often in ways that are difficult and costly to carry.It shows up quickly in relationships, identity, and community, often in ways that are costly and hard to hide And in many Muslim contexts, that shift doesn’t stay private for long. It touches family ties, social identity, and a person’s place in their community. Following Jesus often means stepping into a completely different way of life, with real and sometimes painful consequences.And if that’s the call, then the church can’t just be a place people attend—it has to become a place people belong. A real family. Not in theory, but in practice. Otherwise, we’re asking people to lose everything without offering anything real in return.

This is where a lot of our churches start to look out of sync with what we say we believe. We’ve built systems that revolve around events instead of relationships, efficiency instead of endurance, and comfort instead of sacrifice. But reaching Muslims—or really anyone in a deeply rooted worldview—requires time, trust, and presence. It requires conversations that go beyond surface-level answers. It requires hospitality that isn’t occasional but normal. And most churches just aren’t structured for that. That’s not just a weakness—it’s a deeper problem. In many cases, we’ve unintentionally created environments where this kind of mission is almost impossible.

So this isn’t just about doing better—it’s about changing how we think and live as the church. Worship has to shape us into people who care about what God cares about. Leadership has to move from running programs to equipping people. Churches have to learn how to live in real community, especially with those who pay a high cost to follow Jesus. And we have to train people not just in what we believe, but how to talk about it in a world where it’s questioned. None of that is quick or easy. It means letting go of control and comfort in ways that most of us aren’t used to.

At some point, this stops being theoretical. We can’t keep talking about being a sending people while organizing our lives around staying safe and staying put. We can’t say Jesus is Lord and then avoid the places where that claim is hardest to make. If engaging Muslims feels unusual or optional, that says something about us, not about the mission of God. It means our instincts have been shaped by something other than Scripture. And that’s not something we fix with a new program—it’s something we have to repent of.

The good news is that the story doesn’t end in uncertainty. Scripture gives us a picture of where this is all going—a people from every nation, gathered before Christ. That includes people from Muslim backgrounds who now worship him as Lord. That future isn’t in question. But our participation in it is. We live in the space between what God has promised and what we currently see, and that space requires faithfulness, patience, and courage. The mission is secure, but it is not easy.

So the real question isn’t whether this vision sounds compelling. It’s whether we’re willing to let it change us. If God is truly a sending God, then nothing in our theology or church life can stay untouched. For those of us working among Muslims, this isn’t abstract—it’s daily reality. It’s slow, relational, and often costly. But in the end, we’re left with a choice. We can reshape mission into something manageable, or we can allow God’s mission to reshape us. And those are not the same thing at all.

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Dr. Tim Orr is an expert in Muslim ministry, equipping churches to reach Muslims with clarity, conviction, and theological precision. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he offers a structured pathway that brings leadership-level clarity to outreach efforts. He holds six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and integrates rigorous scholarship with hands-on ministry experience. Learn more at timorr.org and access his free content and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.