The modern Church has quietly surrendered one of the most important theological battles of our time: the biblical meaning of Israel. Into that silence, secular commentators like have stepped with confidence and influence espousing a hatred for Israel and shaming Christians who take a Biblical view. For many Christian families, the primary voices shaping their children’s understanding of Israel are not pastors, teachers, or Scripture itself, but political personalities Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes whose authority rests on charisma, not covenant. The result is predictable. A generation is forming its worldview around Israel through lenses detached from the God who actually defines Israel’s identity and vocation.

Complicating this is the lazy assumption that anyone who affirms Israel’s ongoing significance must be a dispensationalist. The caricature persists because it is convenient; it allows Christians to avoid the biblical texts themselves. Yet the Scriptures do not bind Israel’s covenantal role to any modern theological system. One can reject dispensationalism entirely and still affirm Israel’s election as an enduring reality rooted in God’s own oath. When the Church refuses to say this clearly, ideological voices step into the gap. They offer interpretations shaped not by covenantal logic but by political sentiment, conspiratorial imagination, or cultural reaction. If the Church refuses to reclaim this conversation, the next generation will inherit a theology shaped more by punditry than by Scripture.

We are watching, in real time, the rewriting of Israel’s narrative in the minds of young believers. The tragedy is not that secular influencers exist; the tragedy is that the Church abandoned its responsibility before those voices ever appeared. In place of covenantal teaching, we have allowed political frameworks to define theological instincts. When Christian children learn about Israel from commentators instead of from God’s Word, they absorb categories that erode confidence in God’s integrity. To correct this, the Church must return to the biblical story God Himself has authored—a story in which Israel is not a footnote but a central thread. Only then will the next generation recover a faith anchored not in reactionary ideology but in God’s unchanging character.

God’s Covenant Faithfulness and Israel’s Ongoing Role

A sober reading of Scripture reveals that Israel is not a metaphor or an obsolete symbol, but a concrete people whose existence is tethered to God’s covenantal faithfulness. Over time, the Church drifted into interpretive habits that effectively separated the biblical narrative from the nation at its center. In doing so, it unintentionally redefined the drama of redemption. Israel became an idea rather than a people; the covenant became a spiritual principle rather than a binding oath; the land became a moral symbol rather than a literal inheritance.

But Scripture refuses such abstractions. The covenant with Abraham is not presented as provisional. It is described as everlasting, grounded not in Israel’s virtue but in God’s character. Genesis 17 makes this clear. Psalm 105 insists on it. Israel’s survival—against exile, scattering, persecution, and the repeated threats of annihilation—functions as a historical referendum on God’s reliability. If the covenant depended on human performance, it would have failed centuries ago. Its endurance reveals the opposite: God does not retract what He swears.

Christians often trust God’s promises to individuals while dismissing His promises to Israel. But the logic is the same. A God who dissolves one covenant can dissolve any covenant. A God who abandons Israel has little incentive to remain faithful to you.

Israel in the New Testament

Far from redefining Israel out of existence, the New Testament reinforces Israel’s ongoing role with striking clarity. Paul’s question in Romans 11 is not rhetorical: “Has God rejected His people?” His answer is immediate and categorical: “By no means.” Israel remains “beloved for the sake of the patriarchs,” and Paul grounds that love in a principle the Church seems reluctant to accept: “the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.”

The gentile believer is not the new Israel; the gentile believer is a branch grafted into Israel’s story. The unity of Jew and Gentile in the Messiah does not eliminate Israel’s identity any more than conversion eliminates ethnicity. The New Testament’s vision is not replacement but expansion—an enlargement of the people of God that leaves the original root intact.

The notion that Jesus’ fulfillment cancels Israel’s covenantal role collapses under the weight of Jesus’ own words. In Matthew 5:17, He explicitly denies abolishing the Law or the Prophets. Fulfillment is not termination; it is confirmation. Paul echoes this in Romans 15:8, where the Messiah is described as a servant to Israel precisely to confirm the promises given to the patriarchs. Jesus does not negate Israel’s calling; He secures it.

Israel’s Restoration in Scripture and in Modern History

If the covenant is intact, then restoration follows as a matter of theological coherence. The prophets do not speak of Israel’s return to the land as poetry or symbol. They describe a real, geographic, historical restoration that follows judgment but precedes full spiritual renewal. Ezekiel 36–37 articulates this sequence with precision. Isaiah 11 speaks of a second, global regathering—an event without precedent until the modern era. Jeremiah 31 ties Israel’s continued existence to the stability of creation itself.

The modern return of the Jewish people aligns more closely with these prophetic contours than with any secular explanation. No other nation has undergone a comparable dispersion or a comparable return. No other ancient language has been revived as a modern national tongue. The restoration is not complete, but the trajectory of biblical promise and historical reality is unmistakable.

To acknowledge this is not to sanctify every action of the modern Israeli state. The covenant defines Israel’s identity; the state does not. But the existence of the state—and the gathering of Jews from more than 150 nations—constitutes a historical fact that fits squarely within the prophetic storyline.

The Church, the Messiah, and God’s Unbreakable Promise

If God is restoring Israel, then the Church must recover the theological framework that makes sense of this restoration. Modern discourse treats Israel as a geopolitical problem. Scripture treats Israel as a covenantal reality. When Christians approach Israel through political categories alone, they reduce a biblical drama to a policy debate.

Supporting God’s purposes for Israel does not require endorsing every governmental decision, just as supporting the Church does not require endorsing every Christian decision. But it does require honoring the covenantal structure God Himself established. Paul’s warning to gentile believers—“do not boast against the natural branches”—exposes the arrogance embedded in much modern Christian commentary. The Church does not stand over Israel; it stands by grace within Israel’s story.

At the center of that story is the Messiah. Jesus frames Jerusalem’s fate within a divine timetable. Paul describes Israel’s future reception of the Messiah as “life from the dead”—a global spiritual inflection point. The modern return is not the end of the story but its reactivation.

A God Who Keeps His Word

To rediscover Israel’s place in Scripture is to confront the character of God Himself. Israel’s endurance, restoration, and regathering expose the durability of divine promise. They reveal a God whose faithfulness is not theoretical but historical. The same God who preserves Israel preserves every believer. The same God who remembers His covenant across millennia remembers His people in every generation.

The Church does not reclaim this conversation to win an argument but to recover its bearings. A biblical vision of Israel protects the next generation from the shallow narratives of political commentators and anchors them instead in the reliability of God. Civilizations shift, ideologies rise and fall, but the God of Israel keeps His Word.

And that alone is the ground on which the next generation can stand.