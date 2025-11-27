Most of us assumed the Reformed world had its footing on Israel. Covenant theology moved with an old, steady self-assurance — Christ fulfills the promises, the church receives the blessings, the narrative marches on. It all sat neatly on the page, clean lines, tidy conclusions. But somewhere along the way, something drifted. We rehearsed the storyline and somehow lost sight of the people the story was first given to. Israel slipped into the role of illustration — a metaphor here, a theological category there — anything but a living nation with ongoing weight in God’s purposes.

Then October 7 tore through that complacency. The distance evaporated. The abstractions we’d trusted collapsed under the shock of real violence, real families, real history breaking open again. And in that moment, our theology felt thin — not wrong, but underbuilt — precisely where we thought it was strongest.

At the heart of it all sits a contradiction we rarely bothered to name. We anchor our identity in Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and we speak as though their promises run like bedrock beneath everything we believe. Yet somehow, almost without noticing, our church life and our theological instincts have been shaped almost entirely by Gentile patterns and expectations. We champion continuity, but our actual practice leans toward a quiet, functional discontinuity.

Israel’s story becomes the framework we build our doctrines on, even though we never left room for Israel to actually inhabit the structure. No Reformed pastor would stand in a pulpit and claim that God walked away from Israel — and yet, for decades, our systems treated Israel as though its interpretive task had expired.

October 7 exposed how flimsy that arrangement always was, how quickly an unexamined assumption can crack when history stops being polite.

To see how we arrived here, we have to take a longer look at Christian history. Western Christianity inherited a long, unexamined suspicion of Jewish particularity, and most of us absorbed it without ever naming it. Medieval Christians cast Jews as moral warnings rather than covenant partners. The Enlightenment trained us to grow uneasy with anything too concrete — land, lineage, election — because abstract universals felt cleaner, more respectable. Then Protestant anxiety about Catholic ritual pushed us even further toward a faith stripped of physical markers, one that instinctively dodged the earthy, embodied contours of Israel’s story.

None of this started with the Reformers, but it shaped the theological atmosphere they handed down to us. It made the idea of Israel as an ongoing theological actor feel oddly foreign, even though Scripture itself never stopped speaking in exactly those terms.

October 7 did not rewrite Reformed theology overnight. Most theologians did not suddenly become Zionists or create new systems. But the tragedy did reveal a blind spot we had quietly lived with for years. Many Reformed leaders realized they had no theological categories for addressing Jewish suffering or even Jewish perseverance. They could speak politically about Israel’s right to defend itself, but they struggled to speak theologically about Israel’s covenant identity. And that struggle was not a failure of compassion, it was a failure of theological architecture. How can a theology built on God’s faithfulness to Israel have nothing meaningful to say when Israel bleeds. October 7 exposed the gap between what we profess and what our systems actually prepare us to see.

Into this moment stepped a number of Reformed thinkers who began retrieving parts of the tradition we had forgotten. They weren’t tossing out fulfillment in Christ. What they were really doing was slowing down the conversation — asking if we’d been a little too quick to assume that fulfillment automatically meant Israel had been swapped out of the story. David VanDrunen kept reminding people not to treat the news like a coded message from heaven, but even he insisted that Israel still stands as a distinct people in Scripture’s long narrative. Sinclair Ferguson and Stephen Nichols kept pointing us back to the sheer length of God’s dealings — centuries stacked on centuries — and how that kind of faithfulness can’t be reduced to tidy theological boxes. And Richard Phillips kept saying, almost with a pastor’s frustration, that bringing Gentiles into the family never meant the original family disappeared.Leaders like Ligon Duncan and Bryan Chapell spoke with unusual directness about Israel’s right to exist, while admitting that such affirmation forces us to confront deeper theological questions we’ve long sidestepped. And scholars like R. Kendall Soulen kept advancing their steady critique of supersessionism, arguing that it doesn’t merely misread Scripture — it warps it.

They weren’t trying to launch some new theological campaign. Honestly, it felt more like they were rummaging in the attic and pulling out something we’d shoved into a box years ago without really meaning to. And the thing they kept coming back to wasn’t complicated. It was almost embarrassingly obvious once you heard it spoken plainly.

Israel isn’t set dressing. It isn’t the painted backdrop behind the main act. Israel has lines in the script—real ones—and a voice that actually shapes how the story is supposed to be read. If God made covenants with a particular people, then the people themselves matter. Not as symbols. Not as sermon illustrations. As people.

Somewhere along the way the church started trying to figure out its own identity by sidestepping Israel, like you could walk around the foundation of a house and still claim to know the house. But it doesn’t work like that. The church only learns who it is by passing straight through Israel’s story, not by improvising a new one beside it. Gentiles don’t replace the branches—they hang on because the branches are still there. Push Israel out of the interpretive center and suddenly Gentiles are being asked to narrate a story that never belonged to them alone. October 7 tore open that reality for anyone who still wanted to pretend otherwise.

And once you see that, you start to understand why supersessionism — even the gentle, polite versions — doesn’t quite hold. Supersessionism keeps Israel around as a spiritual curiosity but treats Israel’s present life as theologically optional. It salutes Israel historically while quietly filing Israel’s vocation under “completed.” Paul doesn’t let you wiggle out of it. In Romans 9–11, Israel is still loved, still chosen, still called — and not because the church has done anything worth writing home about. It’s because God made a promise and He doesn’t take His promises back. Gentiles don’t climb up above Israel’s story to explain it; the whole thing only makes sense when you let Israel’s story speak first. And every time covenant theology flips that order, the gears grind. You can’t stand in a pulpit and thunder about God’s faithfulness while quietly shoving aside the people He first bound Himself to.

October 7 forced that into the open. It exposed how disoriented theology becomes when it floats too far away from actual history. If Israel becomes a symbol instead of a people, everything starts to tilt. Jewish suffering stops feeling like part of the covenant story and starts feeling like a problem you don’t quite know where to put. And once you shrink the covenant people down to relics — museum pieces instead of neighbors — their survival shows up in the margins of your theology, a curious detail you don’t really know how to explain, rather than a straightforward sign that God is still doing what He said He would do. And once the church forgets the people whose story gave it a place to stand, the confusion isn’t just exegetical anymore. It starts messing with the structure itself — with how we see God, how we see ourselves, and what we think He’s doing in the world. The house begins to tilt because the foundation has been treated as decorative rather than load bearing.

f covenant theology is ever going to feel whole again, it has to do more than swat at supersessionism or wave its hand toward “mystery” whenever things get tight. It has to bring Israel back into the story as an actual participant, not as a prop. Israel isn’t a sermon illustration, and it isn’t a convenient contrast point for church identity. Israel is the weight that keeps covenant theology from floating off into the clouds, the anchor that keeps the whole thing tied to the people God first spoke to.Without Israel as an ongoing subject, the system loses coherence. With Israel restored to its rightful interpretive role, the system regains the depth the Reformers once recognized. God’s work in history is not only Christ centered, it is covenant shaped, and that covenant has a people with a name, a lineage, and a future.

This is what October 7 revealed. Israel is not simply part of the biblical story, Israel is part of the biblical lens. And until covenant theology acknowledges that, its vision of God’s faithfulness will always be slightly out of focus.