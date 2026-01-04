What if something saved your life and then put you in charge of other people?

Imagine being dragged out of a burning building while you were unconscious. You didn’t crawl out. You didn’t do anything to help yourself. Firefighters ran into the fire, carried you out, and brought you back. You are alive because someone else took a big risk.

Now picture yourself walking by that same building days later. There are people inside. And you keep going.

“I’m just glad I got out.”

We would say that’s impossible.

This is how Paul sees the gospel.

Paul makes three very clear statements at the beginning of Romans:

“I owe money.”

“I’m excited.”

“I’m not ashamed.”

Grace doesn’t end with rescue; that’s the main point of both of them. Grace makes you responsible. After the gospel gets to you, it is no longer yours. It is a trust.

Paul didn’t go to Rome because it was safe, smart, or nice. He left because he couldn’t stay quiet anymore.

The Gospel Makes Believers Responsible for the Whole World (Romans 1:14–15)

Paul says, “I owe money,” without apologizing.

This is not how volunteers talk. This is the language of taking care of things. Paul does not say that he owes people because they deserve it. He owes them because Christ gave him something to do for them.

Imagine a man who lives after a terrible accident because people he doesn’t know give him blood. He wakes up alive, with a beating heart and breathing lungs, because other people gave him what he couldn’t give himself.

Now picture that man walking by a blood drive weeks later and saying, “I’ve already gotten what I needed.”

We would say that is grotesque.

Paul thought the same thing about the gospel. He had been spiritually dead, an enemy, a blasphemer, and a persecutor. God gave him life at an infinite cost. Grace didn’t just free him; it also made him responsible.

This duty does not keep Paul from being saved. It comes from it. Evangelism is not a way to pay someone back; it is a way to take care of them. Paul isn’t motivated by guilt; he’s motivated by gratitude that understands what it means to be responsible.

By giving Paul the gospel, Christ made him a debtor. That’s why he can say, “So I want to preach the gospel to you who are in Rome.” Not paying off debts is wrong. Paul wants to get rid of his.

And look at how big his duty is:

“Both to Greeks and to barbarians, both to wise and to unwise.”

Paul levels Rome’s social hierarchy in one sentence. Greeks—the educated upper class. Barbarians are people who don’t belong. The smart and the dumb. The amazing and the hidden.

His claim is simple and unsettling: no one is too far along to need the gospel, and no one is too lost to get it. You can’t save yourself with wisdom. Not knowing something doesn’t mean you can’t do it. Culture can’t make you better. Culture can’t make you feel better. Only grace makes a difference.

Eagerness Without Swagger (Romans 1:15)

“So, I’m ready to preach the gospel to you who are in Rome as much as I can.”

Paul’s eagerness is not false bravado. “As much as is in me” doesn’t mean enough or great. It means that something is available. Everything about Paul, both good and bad, is available to Christ.

Rome is the only place where it would make sense to hesitate, so this is important. Power, prestige, criticism, and ridicule all come together there.

But Paul is eager, not because he trusts himself, but because he trusts what he hears.

This is enthusiasm without fear. Self-assurance without being cocky.

Not Ashamed in a Culture of Power and Politeness (Romans 1:16)

“I am not ashamed of the good news.”

Paul has to say this because shame is a real problem. The Romans valued strength, honor, and power. The gospel told the story of a Jew who was crucified by the state and humiliated in public. This was not only wrong for Romans, it was also embarrassing.

Paul was aware of the stress. He said he preached “in weakness and fear.” He knew that some people would find the cross silly and others would find it rude.

So, how does he fight shame?

By remembering what the gospel really is: “the power of God to save everyone who believes.”

Rome had a strong military. Philosophy had a lot of brain power. But only the gospel had the power to save people by forgiving their sins, bringing enemies together, and making people new from the inside out.

Paul is saying, in effect, “I won’t be embarrassed by what God has raised up.”

The Gospel Shows Us How Righteous God Is (Romans 1:17)

What is it about the gospel that saves? Paul says, “the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith” in it.

This phrase is the most important part of the whole letter.

God’s righteousness is not just the standard by which he judges the world. It is his just way of making the wrong people right.

The Bible shows God’s righteousness in three parts that can’t be separated:

A quality — God is fair and always does the right thing.

An action — God acts faithfully to save his people.

A gift — God gives those who believe a good standing.

Paul talks a lot about this gift in Romans 1–5. It is not possible to be righteous. It is received. Not grown. Given.

It is forensic—a decision.

Covenantal means belonging.

A new life that changes everything.

Habakkuk said it hundreds of years ago: “The righteous shall live by faith.” Paul reads it correctly: those who are righteous by faith will live.

Faith does not make you more righteous. It gets it.

Rome Then, Columbus Now

Rome was a city where wealth, power, ideas, and cultures all came together.

Columbus, Indiana isn’t Rome, but it sounds like it.

The world of business. Architecture that is world-class. Engineers from India, businesspeople from Europe and Japan, families from Africa and Latin America, and Hoosiers who have lived here for generations. Languages that are different. Various faiths. Different sets of moral rules.

So Columbus is not a mission field “somewhere else.” It is here.

If you live in Columbus and owe money, you shouldn’t see diversity as something to deal with. Instead, you should see it as people God has given you good news to share with.

The Hindu engineer who works for Cummins is more than just a coworker.

The Muslim family at your child’s school is more than just “part of the community.”

The secular architect who holds Saarinen in higher esteem than Scripture is not merely cultured.

They are your neighbors, and grace has given you the duty to care for them.

Columbus is a safe, smart, and rich city. That makes being eager harder. There is no clear crisis. Life is good. But comfort does not save.

Paul would say that people are desperate even when they seem to be doing well; they just don’t know it yet.

Columbus will not harm Christians. It will politely put them to the side. You won’t get arrested. They’ll smile at you and then ignore you.

Not being ashamed here means not hiding your faith to avoid arguments. Not downplaying the uniqueness of Christ to keep the peace in society. Not treating Jesus as a personal interest instead of a public truth.

If Christ really rose, then being quiet is not nice.

What Grace Makes You Do

Paul isn’t ashamed. He is excited. He owes money.

Not because he is afraid of losing his salvation, but because he knows how much it will cost to save him.

You were taken out of the fire.

And the fire is still going in the building.