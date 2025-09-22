Western Christians live with a real tension. Jesus tells us to be salt and light (Matt. 5:13–16), pushing back against what corrupts society. At the same time, He commands us to love our neighbors and make disciples of all nations (Matt. 28:18–20). That includes Muslims. Holding those two things together isn’t easy, especially here in America where Islam gets pulled into political fights. On one side, progressives talk as if Islam is only a cultural treasure and downplay its harder edges. On the other, conservatives often treat it as nothing but a threat. Both approaches miss the balance of Scripture. We’re called to resist destructive ideas while extending Christlike love to those caught in them.

I think we need what you could call a two-level ethic. On one level, we evaluate Islam as a set of ideas and institutions. And the truth is, some of those ideas undermine freedom, truth, and human dignity. On the other level, we deal with Muslims as people—made in God’s image, worthy of compassion, and in desperate need of the gospel. If we only focus on the first, resistance replaces mission. If we only focus on the second without discernment, love turns into sentimentality. Faithfulness is holding both together, shaped by God’s Word and grounded in sober analysis.

Be Salt and Light

Islam’s Influence in the West

Lorenzo Vidino has tracked the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S. better than almost anyone. He’s shown how groups like ISNA and the Muslim Students Association started with Brotherhood roots. On the surface, they often look like normal civic groups. But Vidino’s interviews with former insiders revealed something deeper—sometimes their public work went hand in hand with longer-term Islamist goals (Vidino, 2010, 2025). What’s striking is his conclusion: the Brotherhood’s power isn’t mainly about violence, but about slowly building institutions that shape culture and policy. Christians need to pay attention to that. Freedom of religion protects us, but it can also be used to advance movements that undermine the very pluralism it depends on. Our calling in the middle of this is to be salt and light—holding fast to biblical truth, even when cultural currents are shifting, and pointing people to Christ as the only hope that truly transforms society.

Still, Vidino doesn’t tell the whole story. Roy (2004) says Islam in the West is “deterritorialized”—it gets cut off from its cultural roots and reshaped by Muslims in new contexts. We see that in young Muslims turning to online preachers or piecing together a globalized Islam. Cesari (2013) adds that how Muslims live their faith depends a lot on the political environment. In France’s hard secularism, Islam gets politicized. In the U.S., where faith still has a public place, Muslims often integrate through religious pluralism, opting for what some scholars call a shopping cart approach, adopting the Islamic ideas they like. Together, they remind us: Islam in the West isn’t one thing. The Brotherhood is real, but most Muslims are just trying to figure out life in their own setting. That matters for us—we resist Islamist ideology, but we don’t assume every Muslim is its agent. And again, this is where the salt-and-light responsibility comes in: we don’t retreat into fear, nor do we drift into naivety. We live with discernment and love, showing the difference the gospel makes in a confused world.

Civilizational Struggles

Bernard Lewis is famous for asking “What went wrong?” in the Muslim world. His answer: Islam fell behind because it resisted pluralism, democracy, and self-criticism—things that helped the West thrive. Out of that frustration came movements like al-Qaeda, turning their anger outward (Lewis, 2002, 2003). He wasn’t saying Islam is violent by nature, but that its history left it unprepared for modern freedom. For us in the West, that matters because the same tensions show up in Muslim communities here—in arguments over free speech, gender roles, and religious limits.

But Lewis isn’t the final word. He downplays colonialism, Western intervention, and global politics. In my own work, I’ve argued that he’s wrong to blame Islamic antisemitism mainly on colonial influence. I see it going back to Muhammad himself, since the Qur’an shows sharper hostility toward Jews than toward Christians, and the system of dhimmitude reinforced that hostility. Once Islam conquered a land, it was seen as theirs by divine right.

Shadi Hamid takes the discussion further in Islamic Exceptionalism (2016). He says Islam is different from Christianity because it never separated religion from politics. Islam has always been both faith and political order. That doesn’t mean every Muslim politicizes their religion, but it does mean Islam carries a built-in political dimension that resists strict privatization. Think of the difference: in the West, blasphemy is tolerated under free speech; in Islamic tradition, it’s often seen as a communal threat. Hamid helps us see why engagement takes realism—we can’t expect Islam to fit neatly into Western categories, even though Muslims interpret it in diverse ways. And once again, our role as Christians is to live out the alternative: a community shaped by grace and truth, showing that the church flourishes not by enforcing itself politically, but by shining as light in the darkness (John 1:5).

Immigration and Security

Immigration is where many Americans wrestle with Islam. Alex Nowrasteh’s Terrorism and Immigration (2019) gives some of the best data. He shows the actual risk of terrorism from Muslim immigrants is extremely low. Refugees and visa-holders aren’t the threat people imagine, and immigrants overall strengthen our society. Scripture tells us to love the stranger (Lev. 19:34), and the numbers confirm most Muslim immigrants are neighbors to love, not enemies to fear.

But fear doesn’t vanish with statistics. A single event like 9/11 still shapes how people think decades later. Even one attack can fuel cycles of suspicion—resistance to mosques, panic about Sharia law. We need to recognize that fear without letting it dictate our posture. Romans 13 reminds us that government bears responsibility for justice. But the church’s calling is different: our job is to bear witness to Christ. The state uses prudence. The church shows gospel love. And as Jesus told us, that love must look like salt that preserves and light that shines (Matt. 5:13–16). When we live this way, we not only counter fear with faith, but we also embody the very gospel we proclaim.

The Great Commission

Evangelicals and Fear

At the core of our calling as Christians is one simple priority—share the gospel. Jesus didn’t give the church a dozen competing missions; He gave one. The Great Commission is clear: go, make disciples, baptize, teach. That’s our mandate. Everything else—our politics, our polemics, our debates—must take a back seat. Too often evangelicals get sidetracked by fear of Islam or by cultural battles that drain our energy from what matters most. But if we lose sight of the gospel, we lose sight of the very reason we exist as the church. We are salt and light only when we proclaim Christ crucified and risen.

So why do so many evangelicals still resist engaging Muslims? Thomas Kidd gives one answer in American Christians and Islam (2009). He shows that evangelical suspicion of Islam didn’t come from meeting Muslims face-to-face but from inherited stories. Missionary accounts painted Islam as deceptive. Tales of Barbary pirates portrayed it as hostile to Christians. These secondhand images were passed down long before most evangelicals ever met a Muslim. And that fear still lingers. If we’re going to love Muslims well, we have to break that cycle.

At the center of out focus as Christians is the Great Commission (Matt. 28:18–20). Jesus tells us to make disciples of all nations. That includes Muslims. Notice what He says: baptize, teach, disciple. Not build walls or resist cultures, but proclaim the gospel. Evangelism is the heartbeat of the church. If we spend more time opposing Islam than reaching Muslims, we’ve missed the mission. Resistance has its place, but mission comes first.

Gospel-Centered Engagement

The gospel is the only power that transforms. Romans 1:16 says it’s the power of God for salvation to all who believe. That means we don’t put our hope in politics, apologetics, or cultural accommodation. We put our hope in Christ, who saves through the Spirit and the faithful witness of His people.

Acts 17 gives us a model. Paul stood before the Areopagus, saw their religiosity, and pointed them to the God they didn’t know. He respected their search but still proclaimed Christ boldly. That’s the pattern we need today. We can acknowledge Muslim devotion without endorsing it. We can respect their sincerity while pointing them to Jesus as Lord. Real engagement avoids hostility on one hand and sentimentality on the other. It keeps Christ at the center.

Conclusion

Here’s the reality: Vidino shows the Brotherhood is real. Roy and Cesari remind us Islam in the West is diverse. Lewis points to Islam’s struggle with modernity. Hamid shows its unique tie to politics. Nowrasteh proves Muslim immigration is statistically safe, even if fear lingers.

But the bigger point is this: we are not called to fear Muslims or reduce them to ideologies. We are called to love them and make disciples. To resist falsehood, yes, but always with the gospel at the center. If we only resist, we lose sight of mission. If we only love without truth, we drift into sentimentality. The faithful path is both—resisting destructive ideas while proclaiming the hope of Christ. That’s how we remain salt and light in a culture that desperately needs both clarity and compassion.

References

Cesari, J. (2013). Why the West fears Islam: An exploration of Muslims in liberal democracies. Palgrave Macmillan.

Hamid, S. (2016). Islamic exceptionalism: How the struggle over Islam is reshaping the world. St. Martin’s Press.

Kidd, T. S. (2009). American Christians and Islam: Evangelical culture and Muslims from the Colonial Period to the Age of Terrorism. Princeton University Press.

Lewis, B. (2002). What went wrong?: Western impact and Middle Eastern response. Oxford University Press.

Lewis, B. (2003). The crisis of Islam: Holy war and unholy terror. Random House.

Nowrasteh, A. (2019). Terrorism and immigration: A risk analysis, 1975–2017. Cato Institute.

Roy, O. (2004). Globalized Islam: The search for a new ummah. Columbia University Press.

Vidino, L. (2010). The new Muslim Brotherhood in the West. Columbia University Press.

Vidino, L. (2025). The Muslim Brotherhood in America: A brief history. Program on Extremism, George Washington University.