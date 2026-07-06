I am asking you to consider supporting me as I pursue a significant scholarly opportunity in 2026.

I am deeply honored to have been invited by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy to participate as a Scholar-in-Residence/Visiting Scholar in its ISGAP–Oxbridge Summer Institute, which will be held at the Møller Institute, Churchill College, University of Cambridge.

HELP SEND ME TO CAMBRIDGE

The total cost is approximately $4,000, which will cover all of the program fees, lodging, meals, airfare, ground transportation, and any other necessary travel expenses.

Your gift would accomplish far more than paying for travel expenses. It would enable me to spend two weeks studying alongside some of the world’s leading scholars on contemporary antisemitism.

The research and relationships that I will develop will prove to be invaluable as it will be used to directly shape my future writing, university outreach, church training, and public speaking.

In the times in which we live, antisemitism is growing across universities, social media, and the broader culture, I want to help Christians, Jews, and the general public understand what is happening and respond with both conviction and intellectual credibility.

Would you consider partnering with me by giving toward the $4,000 needed for this opportunity?

Your gift would help make this possible, and I would be deeply grateful for your support.