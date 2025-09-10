A Lifelong Struggle and a Lifelong Return

I have had a lifelong struggle with depression. At times, it comes like a heavy fog, dimming my joy, silencing my prayers, and leaving me with little energy for the day ahead. These episodes remind me that discouragement is not simply a fleeting feeling—it is often a deep, enduring struggle that touches both mind and soul. Over the years, I have found myself returning again and again to the same truths that anchor my faith. When joy feels lost, when the shadows seem thick, I must remind myself afresh of what God has said.

We are living in an anxious age. Burnout, loneliness, and uncertainty about the future seem to hang in the air. Even among Christians, discouragement is common. Many feel a loss of spiritual joy, a sense of distance in prayer, or a cloud of doubt over God’s promises. The Bible speaks directly to this condition. The psalmist cries out, “Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you in turmoil within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation and my God” (Psalm 42:5, ESV).

The great Welsh preacher Dr. Martyn Lloyd-Jones devoted an entire book, Spiritual Depression: Its Causes and Cure, to addressing this very reality. His words, preached to post-war Britain, still offer profound wisdom for Christians navigating our own age of weariness (Lloyd-Jones, 1965).

What Is Spiritual Depression?

Lloyd-Jones defined spiritual depression not as clinical depression—though the two can overlap—but as the loss of Christian joy, assurance, and vitality. It is when the truths of the gospel feel distant and powerless, leaving the believer spiritually dry and heavy. Unlike passing sadness, spiritual depression lingers. It distorts our view of God, undermines our confidence, and robs us of peace.

For many today, this condition rings true. Social media fosters comparison and envy. Cultural division breeds cynicism. Even the church can slip into performance-driven faith, where the freedom of grace is overshadowed by guilt and striving. When external pressures and internal doubts combine, the flame of faith can flicker.

The Causes of Spiritual Depression

Lloyd-Jones identified several root causes, each of which still applies:

False Thinking – When we believe lies about God or ourselves instead of grounding our minds in Scripture, our joy evaporates. Excessive Introspection – Constantly analyzing our moods leaves us trapped in a cycle of self-focus rather than Christ-focus. Legalism and Performance – Reducing Christianity to a checklist makes grace seem conditional and burdens the soul with guilt. Circumstantial Trials – Suffering, loss, and rejection naturally weigh us down, tempting us to question God’s goodness.

In our time, these causes are amplified by cultural pressures. Identity is often tied to achievement, beauty, or recognition, making failure feel like despair. Loneliness intensifies discouragement. The pace of modern life leaves little space for reflection or prayer.

The Cure: Preaching the Gospel to Yourself

Lloyd-Jones’ remedy is surprisingly simple yet profound: preach the gospel to yourself. He observed that most of us spend our days listening to the accusing voice of self rather than speaking truth to our souls. His famous counsel was this:

“The main trouble in this whole matter of spiritual depression is that we allow our self to talk to us instead of talking to our self.”

Instead of allowing fear, guilt, or discouragement to dominate, we must remind ourselves of God’s promises. The psalmist models this by commanding his soul: “Hope in God!” This act of self-preaching requires us to recall daily that Christ has borne our sin, defeated death, and secured our eternal future. Our identity rests not on our performance or our feelings but on the finished work of Christ.

Gospel Hope for Today’s Struggles

Lloyd-Jones’ words shine all the brighter in the face of our modern challenges.

Identity Pressure : The culture tells us to construct and curate our own worth. The gospel tells us we are already beloved children of God.

Anxiety and Fear : A world obsessed with “what ifs” leaves us restless. The sovereignty of God assures us that tomorrow rests in His hands.

Loneliness and Isolation: Many feel cut off and unseen. The church offers true community where we bear one another’s burdens in love.

This is not a shallow optimism but a sturdy hope, grounded in the unchanging promises of God. As Hebrews reminds us, “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure” (Hebrews 6:19).

Practical Habits for Spiritual Renewal

Recovering joy is not instant, but Lloyd-Jones offered practical steps that still guide us today.

Preach the gospel daily – Do not wait until Sunday; speak Scripture to your heart each morning.

Immerse in God’s Word – Passages like Romans 8 and John 14–17 remind us of God’s love and sovereignty.

Stay in Christian community – Isolation fuels discouragement, but fellowship builds strength.

Replace “what if” with “because God” – Instead of “What if everything falls apart?” declare, “Because God is faithful, I will endure.”

These habits cultivate resilience and redirect our focus from ourselves to Christ.

Conclusion: Hope for the Downcast Soul

Lloyd-Jones preached to a weary generation in the shadow of war. His message still speaks to us in our shadows of anxiety, doubt, and discouragement. Spiritual depression may silence joy, but it cannot silence God’s promises. For the Christian, hope is never lost, because hope is not a feeling but a Person.

If you find your soul cast down today, hear again the psalmist’s exhortation: “Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation and my God.” (Psalm 42:5). In Christ, that hope is unshakable, everlasting, and strong enough for every generation.

References

Lloyd-Jones, M. (1965). Spiritual depression: Its causes and cure. Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing.

The Holy Bible, English Standard Version. (2001). Crossway Bibles.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (2023). Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation: The U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory on the healing effects of social connection and community

Who is Tim Orr?

Tim Orr is a scholar, evangelical minister, and interfaith consultant with over 30 years of experience in cross-cultural ministry. He holds six degrees, including a master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Muslim scholars. Tim taught Religious Studies for 15 years at Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus and has worked as a research associate at the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, studying congregations and polarization. He also served as a research assistant at the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, part of Hartford International University, contributing to the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project.

He is now pursuing a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, furthering his research in areas such as Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam.

Tim has spoken at universities including Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Tehran, as well as in mosques across the UK. He has published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals and authored several books. Through his writing and teaching, Tim seeks to bridge the gap between academic scholarship and everyday interfaith engagement, bringing a gospel-centered perspective to pressing cultural and theological questions.