Ten years ago today, my wife Michelle passed from this life into the presence of God. That is an easy sentence to type, but it is still a hard one to carry, especially after raising my daughter alone. A decade has gone by, and yet that day has never really left me. I can still picture one of the most sacred and painful moments of my life: our daughter Faith, only six years old, sitting on her mother’s lap as Michelle passed away after she pulled over to the side ofthe road in her car. A little girl was in the arms of the woman who had nutured her, prayed over her, loved her, and worried about what would become of her.

Michelle knew she might be dying, but that knowledge did not turn her inward. She was not bitter, and she was not consumed with herself. Like every true mother, her heart reached beyond her own suffering. Her concern was Faith. What would happen to her? Who would guide her, help her grow, teach her to love God, and help her become the woman Michelle had prayed she would be?

Those weren’t small questions for Michelle, as they came from the heart of a mother who loved her little girl more than she loved her own comfort. Her concern wasn’t a sign that she doubted God. It was a sign of how deeply she loved Faith. That’s what love does. It gives you courage, but it also leaves you carrying burdens no words can fully express. Sometimes I find myself wishing I could sit down with Michelle for just a few minutes and tell her everything God has done over these last ten years.

I wish I could tell Michelle that the little girl who she worried abouther future if she would die, never fell out of God’s hands. I wish I could tell her that heaven heard every prayer whispered over Faith’s life. I wish I could tell her that the child she was so worried about has grown into a woman of God. Michelle would rejoice, not simply because Faith survived, but because Faith has grown. She would rejoice because grief did not get the final word, and loss did not destroy the seed of faith planted in a little girl’s heart. She would rejoice because the God she trusted in her final days remained faithful in all the days that followed.

Ten years is a long time. It’s long enough to watch a little six-year-old girl grow into a young woman. It’s long enough to celebrate birthdays, graduations, and so many moments that make you stop and think, “Michelle should be here for this.” But grief doesn’t always measure time the way a calendar does. Some days those ten years feel very real. Other days, it feels like everything happened yesterday. I’ve learned that grief doesn’t simply disappear. You learn to live with it. It settles into your life in ways you never expected, and over time you discover that joy and sorrow don’t cancel each other out. Somehow, by God’s grace, they learn to exist together.

So much has happened since Michelle went home to be with the Lord. Life kept moving, even when we wished it would stop for a while. Faith kept growing, responsibilities kept coming, and each new season brought its own challenges. There were days when I honestly didn’t know how we would get through them. There were nights filled with questions that never seemed to have easy answers. But one day became another, and somehow God kept meeting us there.

When I look back over these past ten years, I don’t think about God’s faithfulness as an idea. I think about all the ordinary ways He cared for us. There were days when I didn’t think I had the strength to keep going, but somehow He gave me what I needed for that day. He brought people into our lives who loved us well. He watched over Faith in ways I never could have on my own. Little by little, He helped us build a new life without ever asking us to forget the old one. There were seasons when I could see what He was doing and others when nothing made sense. But whether I understood Him or not, He never stopped being faithful.

Some things can only be seen with time. When you’re in the middle of grief, you’re just trying to make it through the next day. You don’t realize what God is doing because you’re too busy putting one foot in front of the other. It isn’t until years later that you begin to look back and see how He carried you, provided for you, and sustained you in ways you couldn’t see at the time. Our story isn’t one of being spared from suffering. It’s the story of God’s presence in the middle of it. He never left us to face it alone, and over these last ten years, I’ve come to see that even in our deepest pain, He was faithfully at work.

Michelle’s passing was not the end of her influence. A woman like Michelle does not simply disappear from the lives she touched. Her love remained, her prayers remained, and her example remained. Her concern for Faith became part of the sacred story God continued to write. And Faith—her very name now feels prophetic. The child on Michelle’s lap became a young woman whose life carries evidence that God keeps what is entrusted to Him.

There is something breathtaking about that. The little girl Michelle worried about became living proof of God’s care. The daughter Michelle loved became a testimony. The child held in her mother’s lap is still being held by grace, mercy, and the faithful hands of God. Ten years later, I do not pretend the loss no longer hurts. It does, because love remembers.

Love has a way of keeping track of the years. I still catch myself thinking about the moments Michelle would have loved to see. I wonder what she would say, what would make her laugh, or how her face would light up if she could see Faith today. Those thoughts never really go away. But after ten years, I can also see something else. I see a daughter who has grown into a godly young woman. I see prayers Michelle prayed that God kept answering long after she was gone. And through it all, I see the steady faithfulness of God, carrying us through the years when we didn’t have the strength to carry ourselves.

I believe Michelle sees more than we do now. I believe she is with the Lord she trusted and knows joy beyond anything we can imagine. And I believe that if she could see Faith today, she would not be anxious or afraid. She would rejoice because God did what only God could do. He kept Faith, grew Faith, honored a mother’s prayers, and remained faithful. Ten years ago today, Michelle left our arms, but she did not leave God’s hands, and neither did we.

So today, we remember her with tears, but not tears without hope. We remember her love and honor her life. We thank God for the gift she was, and still is, to us. We look at Faith and see a living answer to Michelle’s deepest concern. A decade later, the story is still sacred. A decade later, grace is still speaking, and God is still faithful.