I keep coming back to something I can’t quite shake. When you read the Bible’s teaching on the last days, the emphasis isn’t where most people expect it to be. It’s not mainly about war or collapse or even persecution. It’s deception. Jesus doesn’t ease into that—He starts there. “See that no one leads you astray.” And once you notice that, you realize everything else flows out of it. False messiahs, false prophets, things that look convincing enough to fool people who are paying attention. Deception isn’t in the background. It’s the thing running through all of it.

For a long time, that question just kind of hung there without a clear answer. What would the world actually have to look like for that to happen? Not just a little confusion here and there, but something widespread—something people actually find believable. In the past, deception had limits. A teacher might shape a group, maybe even influence a generation in one place. But not everyone at once. Not in the way Jesus seems to be talking about. That gap between what the text describes and what felt possible used to seem pretty big. It doesn’t anymore.

The Bible doesn’t treat deception as random, either. It moves through structures—through people, through systems, through cultures. And underneath that, there’s this deeper layer Scripture points to: powers that shape how people see and what they give themselves to. Those powers have always worked through whatever structures were available at the time. Empires. Religious systems. Political authority. What changes across history isn’t the dynamic—it’s the delivery system.

And this is where the algorithm really starts to matter. It’s not the source of deception—that’s something deeper—but it may be one of the most effective ways of spreading it that we’ve ever seen. It shapes what gets your attention, and over time, what holds your attention starts to shape what you believe. It quietly decides what you keep seeing, what drops out of view, and what shows up often enough to feel normal. Most people don’t stop and think about that process. They just move through it without realizing how much it’s shaping them.

You can feel it if you pay attention. You open your phone for a minute—just to check something—and before long you’re ten posts deep into the same kind of content. Same tone. Same assumptions. Same conclusions. It all hangs together in a way that feels coherent. And you don’t even notice the shift as it’s happening. But something has changed. You’ve stepped into a version of reality that didn’t exist for you an hour earlier.

What’s different now isn’t just the scale—it’s how personal it is. The system doesn’t give everyone the same picture. It builds one for you. It learns what you respond to, what holds your attention, what pulls you in. Then it feeds that back to you, over and over again. Two people can sit in the same room and be operating out of completely different worlds. And both of them feel like they’re seeing things clearly.

I’ve seen this play out in really ordinary ways. A pastor sits down with two people from his church—both thoughtful, both sincere—and within a few minutes it’s obvious they’re not just disagreeing. They’re starting from entirely different sets of “facts.” Different assumptions about what’s happening in the world. Different instincts about what’s trustworthy. And neither one thinks they’ve been misled. If anything, both feel like they’ve done the work to understand things.

That’s what makes Paul’s language land a little differently. “Deceiving and being deceived.” It’s not just that false ideas are spreading—it’s that people are being shaped by them as they pass them along. And the system we’re in rewards exactly that. It rewards what spreads quickly, what provokes a reaction, what confirms what people already lean toward. Truth—real truth—usually takes more time than that. And over time, that gap starts to matter.

The shift itself is subtle at first. Nothing feels decisive. Just a steady stream of reinforcement. But eventually, something locks in. Certain voices start to feel reliable. Others fade into the background or disappear altogether. What used to feel like one perspective among many starts to feel like the obvious one. Not because it’s been tested, but because it’s been repeated enough times that it no longer feels like a question.

It’s a little like being in a room where the lighting slowly changes. At first, everything looks the same. But over time, certain things stand out more than others. The tone shifts. The contrast changes. And eventually, what you’re seeing just feels normal—even though the environment itself has been quietly adjusted. Unless you step outside that room, you don’t realize anything has changed.

Jesus makes a point that’s easy to miss if you’re not paying close attention. He doesn’t describe deception as something obvious or easy to spot. It’s not the kind of thing people immediately reject. It’s persuasive. It draws people in. And if we’re honest, most of us assume we’d recognize deception if it showed up in front of us. But that’s not really how He frames it. It’s something that feels convincing—something that makes sense in the moment. And in a world where content is constantly being shaped, refined, and pushed in front of us, that kind of persuasion doesn’t need to be dramatic. It just needs to be steady and repeated.

But the Bible doesn’t leave it there. It goes deeper than external influence and gets into what’s happening inside a person. When truth starts to cost you something—when it asks you to change, or give something up—it becomes a lot easier to push it aside. And over time, that does something to you. It affects what you’re able to see clearly. So deception isn’t just about believing something false. It’s about slowly drifting in a direction that feels right, even while it’s pulling you away from what’s actually true.

That’s why this isn’t just an information problem. It’s a formation problem. People aren’t just taking in ideas—they’re being shaped by the environments they live in. Certain ways of seeing the world get reinforced. Certain reactions start to feel natural. Over time, that starts to affect more than just opinions. It reaches into what people trust, what they fear, even what they care about most. And once that happens, deception doesn’t really feel like deception anymore. It just feels normal.

When Revelation talks about deception on a global scale, shaping whole populations, that used to feel abstract—almost symbolic. It was hard to picture what that would actually look like. It’s not so hard anymore. We’re already living in a world where billions of people are connected through the same systems, where ideas move almost instantly, and where attention can be guided in very precise ways. This isn’t something we step into from time to time. It’s the environment we’re in every day.

I’m not saying the algorithm is the fulfillment of those passages. Christians have always had to think carefully about the tools and systems shaping their world. That’s nothing new. But what is hard to ignore is what’s sitting right in front of us now. We’re dealing with systems that can shape perception at a massive scale—quietly, consistently, and over time. Not by forcing people to believe something outright, but by influencing what feels true before anyone even stops to examine it.

And that’s exactly why speaking with measured moral clarity matters right now. Not louder. Not more reactive. Not driven by the same forces that are distorting everything else. Just clear. Steady. Grounded. Because that kind of clarity doesn’t come naturally—it has to be formed over time. It comes from being rooted in something deeper than whatever is moving in the moment.

And in the end, truth isn’t just about getting your facts right. It’s not just about sorting through information more carefully. Biblically, it’s personal. It’s grounded in Christ. Which means deception isn’t just believing false things—it’s being pulled away from Him in ways that often feel completely reasonable at the time.

We tend to imagine deception as something obvious—something we’d recognize right away. But that’s not the picture Scripture gives. It describes a world where people feel certain. Where they feel like they’re finally seeing clearly. Like they’ve figured out what’s really going on.

And if that’s true, then the real danger isn’t just that we might be misled.

It’s that we might already be living inside it—and not even realize it.