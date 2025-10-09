Karl Marx’s famous statement still echoes even until today. “The philosophers have only interpreted the world in different ways; the point is to change it”—has taken on new meaning in the modern university. C. Bradley Thompson (2022a) says that Marx’s call to action has quietly become the motto of many professors who now see themselves as agents of social change rather than seekers of truth.

Education, once a place for discovery and debate, has too often become a stage for political performance—where conviction takes the place of curiosity and activism overshadows the pursuit of understanding.

As C. Bradley Thompson’s speaking on behalf of Prager U, argues that when Marxism enters places like the classroom, it turns into a platform for activism, and then genuine inquiry suffers. Students are not asked what is true, but what must be overthrown. It’s a subtle shift, from learning to mobilizing, but it changes everything. The goal ceases to be wisdom and becomes revolution. As Thompson puts it, this is not education but indoctrination. I can’t help but agree. Once ideas are treated as sacred or untouchable, honest debate dies, and with it, the joy of learning.

Marxism as a Secular Faith

One of Thompson’s most insightful observations is that Marxism has taken on the role once filled by religion. It offers a full moral universe, complete with saints, sinners, and a promised land. Capitalism is the source of all suffering; communism, the vision of redemption. In a world where many have lost traditional faith, Marxism steps in to offer moral purpose and belonging. It tells people not just what to think, but why they matter.

And yet, as Thompson points out, this moral clarity comes at a price. When politics replaces faith, disagreement becomes heresy. Marxism’s simplicity is emotionally satisfying but intellectually fragile—it turns politics into morality plays and opponents into villains. What was once a theory of economics becomes, in practice, a total worldview that tolerates no dissent.

The Return of the Revolutionary Spirit

Even though communism collapsed, its spirit didn’t die; it simply changed its vocabulary. Today, we see echoes of Marx’s logic in movements that divide the world into the oppressed and the oppressors—Critical Race Theory, radical feminism, and certain strands of environmental activism. Each borrows Marxism’s basic framework: identify an enemy, expose the system, and promise salvation through social change.

Thompson is not ignoring the real problems these movements are trying to solve. His warning is about what happens when morals take the place of reason. Even good causes can be bad when the desire to “change the world” outweighs the need to understand it. Modern Marxism may no longer use prisons or firing squads, but it still punishes dissent through shaming, censorship, and cultural exclusion.

The Mirage of the “New Man”

In From Each According to His Ability (2022b), Thompson examines Marx’s aspiration to forge a “new man”—a humanity cleansed of avarice and egotism. It’s an inspiring vision, but it’s also very naive. Thompson reminds us that political systems can’t change human nature. Every effort to achieve this has culminated not in utopia but in tragedy.

Rousseau’s romantic optimism is shown in this belief that institutions can change people. But history tells a different story. People can’t be shaped like a potter shapes clay by the government. People often break when governments try to make them perfect. The dream of everyone being good becomes a nightmare of control.

Resentment and the Human Heart

Perhaps Thompson’s most piercing insight is psychological. Marxism endures not because it is intellectually convincing, but because it speaks to resentment, which is the oldest temptation in the human heart. It offers comfort to those who feel wronged, assuring them that their failures are not their fault but society’s. That message is powerful. It transforms envy into moral righteousness and anger into a cause.

But resentment, once moralized, becomes a poison. It eats away at gratitude, humility, and forgiveness—the very virtues that hold communities together. Marxism feeds the sense that someone else must always be blamed. And when everyone feels like a victim, no one takes responsibility for building anything lasting.

The Freedom of “Having” and “Being”

Thompson (2022c) also confronts Marx’s claim that “the enemy of being is having.” Marx saw possessions as a source of alienation, but Thompson argues the opposite—ownership is a foundation of freedom. To own something is to take responsibility for it, to shape your life with purpose and dignity. The societies that have embraced property rights have not only prospered economically but have produced generosity, innovation, and community.

The irony is that Marx’s attack on “having” was itself born of envy. He condemned wealth because he never attained it. Thompson’s insight here feels as psychological as it is philosophical: resentment often disguises itself as morality.

True Freedom

In the end, Thompson returns to the meaning of freedom. Real freedom, he says, is not the absence of limits but the presence of responsibility. It is the right to make choices and bear their consequences. Marxism confuses equality of opportunity with equality of outcome, and in doing so, robs people of both dignity and drive.

Capitalism, though far from perfect, honors the creative and fallible nature of the human person. It lets people fail, try again, and grow. Equality enforced by the state destroys not only freedom but also the individuality that makes human life meaningful.

Conclusion: Why Marxism Endures

Marxism is still popular because it promises meaning in a world that seems to be getting emptier. It gives people a sense of rightness, a simple story of good vs. evil, and the hope that revolution will lead to redemption. But Thompson reminds us that every time that dream has been tried, it has caused pain instead of saving people.

The problem with Marxism is not that its ideals are too high, but that it refuses to accept what people really are—flawed, proud, creative, and free. The call to change the world is noble, but the first change must always be in the heart, not the system.

References

Thompson, C. B. (2022a). Understanding Marxism: Change the World — PragerU video

https://www.prageru.com/videos/understanding-marxism-change-the-world

Thompson, C. B. (2022b). Understanding Marxism: From Each According to His Ability — PragerU video

https://www.prageru.com/videos/understanding-marxism-from-each-according-to-his-ability

Thompson, C. B. (2022c). Understanding Marxism: The Enemy of Being Is Having — PragerU video

https://www.prageru.com/videos/understanding-marxism-the-enemy-of-being-is-having

Who is Tim Orr

Tim Orr is a religious studies scholar who has been teaching and doing research for almost 20 years. He focuses on Shia Islam and working with people of other faiths. He has six degrees, including an M.A. in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London. He is also working on a Ph.D. in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University. He served as a Research Associate with both Hartford International University and the Center for Religion and American Culture, and has spoken widely in Shia institutions in the UK.