I want to start with a statement that sounds historical but is really theological. Christianity did not merely arise from Judaism and subsequently progress. It still uses Israel’s Scriptures to say anything that makes sense about God, the Messiah, the Bible, worship, or history. This does not imply that Christianity is devoid of its own confession or nucleus. Christian faith is still a part of Israel’s covenantal story, which it didn’t start and doesn’t control. Christianity speaks from within that inheritance because the God it professes first revealed himself to Israel.

When Christians talk about God, they don’t often think about how much they already know. God is not presented as an abstract concept or a philosophical inference. People say that he binds himself by covenant, keeps his promises, acts in time, and stays true to what he has done in the past. That way of talking didn’t come from Christianity. It comes from the Bible of Israel and from the way that Israel has experienced God in real life. Christian theology can enhance, elaborate, and elucidate this comprehension, yet it cannot supplant it without severing continuity with the God it purports to venerate.

The doctrine of incarnation clearly explains this dependence. Incarnation posits that God can engage with history without being overwhelmed by it and binds Himself without forfeiting His divinity. That assumption is not obvious. It is obtained and originates from the Scriptures of Israel. Without it, incarnation becomes either mythology, where a god just shows up among people, or metaphysics, where god and matter come together in an abstract way. In both cases, the scandal of the Christian claim is lost. The things that are left may still be religious, but they don’t match what the Bible says is true about Christianity.

When Christians say “Messiah,” the same thing happens. A messiah is not a universal savior or a remedy for all of humanity’s issues. He is the answer to a specific historical problem: the apparent conflict between God’s promises to Israel and the course of history. Kingship, justice, exile, land, and restoration are not just words that go with the idea; they are what it is. When Christians say that Jesus is the Messiah, they are not saying that Israel’s hope is wrong; they are saying that it is fulfilled in him. That claim is based on keeping Israel’s story alive, not getting around it or breaking it up.

Christian Scripture acknowledges this dependence rather than mitigating it. The New Testament does not function as a self-sufficient canon capable of generating its own meaning independently. It always uses the Scriptures of Israel as proof of what God wants. In Christianity, fulfillment does not negate prior promises; instead, it elucidates their coherence in Christ. This means that Christians should still see the Old Testament as Scripture, not just as background. Christianity does not view these texts in isolation; instead, they testify to a God whose faithfulness endures through time.

Jewish interpretation functions for Christian theology as a reminder, not a rule. It does not override Christian confession, nor does it stand as a parallel authority alongside it. Christianity is not required to suspend or soften its confession when Jewish interpretation directly contradicts Christian assertions regarding Jesus. The church can and should say without shame that it thinks Israel is wrong about Jesus being the Messiah. It is not disagreement that must be resisted, but erasure—the urge to turn theological disagreement into the end of a covenant.

This indicates that the mnemonic aspect of Jewish interpretation serves both educational and corrective purposes. It reminds Christians that the Bible doesn’t allow for generalizations, that a promise isn’t fulfilled by a resolution, and that God doesn’t stop dealing with Israel when there is disagreement. The rejection by Jews does not negate Christian truth; however, it highlights the peril of asserting finality in manners that contradict God’s enduring covenantal fidelity. Christianity does not err in its definitive confession of Christ; it errs when such confession renders Israel theologically insignificant.

Christian theology can assert that “Israel is wrong here” without implying that “Israel no longer matters.” Supersessionism does not start with disagreement; it starts with the idea that disagreement allows for displacement. Faithful Christian confession sustains tension: Christ is acknowledged as the realization of Israel’s hope, while Israel’s ongoing existence affirms that God’s covenantal promises remain unrevoked. Denial does not resolve the contradiction; rather, it is maintained as an aspect of the unresolved history in which God remains faithful to both promise and fulfillment.

This legacy is subtly present in Christian worship. Remembering is not only a way to remember the past, but it is also a way to be part of God’s work of redemption over time. The present contains both past salvation and future optimism. This presupposes God’s engagement in history and fidelity to it. Without that assumption, worship can quickly become a way to show off or reinforce your beliefs. Israel’s liturgical memory protects against both by making sure that redemption is real, historical, and not yet complete.

The ramifications of neglecting this inheritance are especially evident in Christianity’s engagement with history and authority. When redemption is separated from historical accountability, salvation is viewed as an evasion instead of a restoration. Judgment begins to yield to abstraction. People say they are hurting others now because they will get something good in the future. Biblical faith contends against this transition by affirming that God’s promises are fulfilled within history rather than existing beyond it. Christianity is only true to its own beliefs as long as it keeps insisting on them.

This is why supersessionism can’t be seen as a minor doctrinal error. Saying that the church just takes the place of Israel makes God’s promise less believable. If God’s promises to Israel are conditional, then no promise is ultimately secure—neither covenant, nor incarnation, nor resurrection. If God left Israel, he could also leave the church. So, rejecting hard supersessionism is not giving in to modern ideas; it is standing up for Christians’ faith in God’s trustworthiness.

At the same time, rejecting supersessionism doesn’t mean giving up on Christian mission or proclamation. Christianity says that Jesus is the Messiah of Israel and the Lord of all nations, and it is its duty to tell the world about this truth. Jews don’t need to confirm that confession, and Israel’s continued existence doesn’t make it weaker. Christian confession rests on what God has done in Christ, not on the response of any people, including Israel. On the other hand, Israel’s continued existence shows how serious God’s promises are. So, yes, history awaits consummation — but Christ does not await validation.

Antisemitism should not be perceived solely as a moral failing disconnected from theological implications. It has frequently developed in contexts where Christian theology overlooked its reliance on the Scriptures and history of Israel. When Judaism is seen as a relic instead of a living people bound by covenant, Christian ideas about God become vague and unstable. Where theological memory fails, hatred grows. This history ought to serve as a cautionary tale, rather than merely an object of remorse.

Christianity cannot delineate itself independently of Judaism; however, the relationship is asymmetrical. Judaism does not necessitate Christianity for its preservation. Christianity, on the other hand, needs Israel’s scriptures, Israel’s history, and Israel’s God to stay Christian. To understand this, one must give up the false idea of theological independence and the comfort of having complete control over interpretation. Christianity should relinquish not its confession, but its forgetfulness.

Christianity does not follow Judaism as its successor, nor does it precede it as a mere precursor. It is a part of Israel’s story, and it says that Jesus of Nazareth was the decisive action of the God of Israel for the world. Christian theology has to choose whether to tell that story as it is or change it to make it more certain. The issue is not interfaith diplomacy, but the truthfulness of Christian discourse regarding God, history, and hope.