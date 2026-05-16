One of the most difficult questions today about Islam is how to understand the relationship between the Qur’an, violence, and the historical rise of jihad. Most conversations about the topic usually end up in predictable places. Some argue that jihad was originally defensive and that later extremist groups distorted the tradition into something far more aggressive than it was meant to be. Others explain the early expansion of Islam mostly through politics, tribal rivalry, military opportunity, or imperial ambition, with religion functioning mainly as a sacred justification for ordinary struggles over power. But both approaches often avoid a harder question altogether: why do militant themes appear in the Qur’an in the first place, and what was happening inside the early Muslim movement that made those themes feel compelling or necessary?

That is the question Mark Durie explores in his chapter “The Eschatological Crisis” from The Qur’an and Its Biblical Reflexes. What makes Durie’s argument so compelling is that he does not treat jihad like some isolated doctrine that suddenly appeared out of nowhere. Instead, he sees the rise of militant jihad as part of a much larger theological shift taking place within the early Qur’anic movement itself.

According to Durie, the early Muslim community appears to have faced a growing crisis connected to delayed divine judgment, which caused doubt about whether Muhammad was truly a messenger. The Qur’an repeatedly warns unbelievers that Allah’s judgment is close at hand, often pointing back to stories about Noah, Lot, Pharaoh, and other peoples who rejected God’s messengers and were eventually destroyed. But there was an obvious tension within Muhammad’s own situation: his opponents were still there, calling his message into question. The judgment being proclaimed did not seem to arrive in the dramatic and immediate way many may have expected.

Reading the Qur’an Diachronically

That tension is one of the reasons Durie reads the Qur’an diachronically. In other words, he approaches the text as something that reflects development over time rather than as a completely static document with no internal movement or progression. In his reading, the earlier and later portions of the Qur’an reveal noticeable shifts in tone and emphasis, particularly around themes like judgment, warfare, prophetic authority, and the identity of the believing community. As the pressures facing the early Muslim movement intensified and changed, the revelations themselves appear to shift alongside those circumstances.

That approach is important because the Qur’an is not organized chronologically, and reconstructing its development remains one of the biggest challenges in Qur’anic studies. Not all scholars agree with Durie’s reconstruction, and there are still major debates surrounding chronology, coherence, and how the text developed. Even so, his framework is valuable because it tries to explain not only that militant themes emerge in the Qur’an, but why those themes emerge within the movement’s own theological and historical context.

What makes Durie’s theory especially interesting is that it fits into a broader historical pattern often seen in apocalyptic religious movements. Again and again throughout history, movements built around the expectation of imminent divine intervention eventually run into a crisis when history does not unfold the way believers expected. Some movements collapse after prophetic disappointment. Others survive by building institutions strong enough to endure long periods of delay. Still others reinterpret the promised fulfillment in more symbolic, spiritual, or future-oriented ways.

Durie argues that early Islam may have responded to this tension in a very different way. Instead of simply continuing to wait for God to act directly against Muhammad’s opponents, the believing community gradually began to see itself as the instrument through which God’s judgment would take shape within history. In that framework, divine action becomes increasingly tied to the community’s growth, struggle, and eventual success. Durie believes this helps explain why the later portions of the Qur’an place a much stronger emphasis on warfare, communal identity, obedience, and political authority than the earlier passages do.

That is really one of the most important insights in Durie’s argument. Religious movements do not all react to divine silence in the same way. Some keep waiting for God to step into history in a dramatic and unmistakable way. Others slowly begin to see the community itself as the means through which God’s purposes are worked out in the world. Once believers stop simply waiting for divine intervention and begin seeing themselves as participants in its fulfillment politically and even militarily, the movement itself starts to change. Sacred history is no longer something happening around the community from the outside. The community begins to see itself as part of the way that sacred history moves forward.

Late Antiquity and Apocalyptic Expectation

Durie argues that the Qur’an is deeply eschatological from the very beginning. Themes of judgment, paradise, punishment, vindication, and final reckoning appear throughout the text. In many ways, that makes sense when early Islam is placed back into the world of Late Antiquity. The broader Near Eastern world was already saturated with apocalyptic expectation. Jews, Christians, and a wide range of sectarian movements were all wrestling with questions about suffering, empire, divine justice, and whether history itself was approaching some kind of final climax.

The Byzantine and Sasanian empires had spent generations draining each other through constant war, and by the time Islam emerged, much of the region was exhausted politically and unsettled spiritually. For many people, it probably felt like the old world was beginning to crack apart. In that kind of setting, warnings about coming divine judgment did not sound bizarre or fringe. They sounded believable. Ideas about God stepping into history in a direct and decisive way were already widespread throughout the religious culture of the time, and early Islam emerged right in the middle of that larger apocalyptic climate.

It is important to remember that people in the ancient world did not separate politics and religion the way modern societies often do. Empires were not seen simply as governments or military powers. They carried sacred meaning too. So when those empires began to weaken, many people experienced it as more than political decline. It felt like the world itself was becoming unstable. The long wars between the Byzantine and Sasanian empires devastated economies, exhausted armies, and weakened many of the older assumptions people relied on to make sense of history, order, and divine purpose.

By the time Islam emerged, much of the region was living with a deep sense of exhaustion and uncertainty. The old empires no longer seemed untouchable, and many of the systems that had once given people stability and meaning appeared to be weakening or falling apart. Confidence in the old order was fading. A growing sense of instability and disillusionment was replacing older assumptions about permanence, security, and divine order. Islam entered that world not simply as a new religion, but as a way of understanding a world that increasingly felt fractured and unsettled.

That larger historical backdrop helps explain why the Qur’an repeatedly returns to stories about earlier peoples being judged and destroyed. Again and again, the text points to communities that rejected God’s messengers, ignored divine warnings, and eventually faced judgment as a result. These stories are not presented merely as accounts from the distant past. They function more like recurring patterns within sacred history itself. The assumption beneath them is that God acts consistently across time. If earlier peoples were judged for rejecting revelation, then Muhammad’s opponents should expect that same pattern to unfold in their own generation as well.

Delayed Judgment and Divine Silence

According to Durie, the Qur’an portrays a kind of double judgment. On the one hand, there is judgment after death, but on the other hand, there is what is repeatedly called a “nearer punishment,” which takes place in history, carried out by Muslims. This distinction is important because the Qur’an is not concerned only with afterlife punishments. It also expects visible, historical enactments of divine judgment. The earlier destruction narratives support the expectation that God’s justice will be made visible historically, not just at the end of time.

The trouble is, this historical judgment appears delayed. The Qur’an repeatedly describes unbelievers mocking Muhammad and asking him to bring about the doom he is warning them of. As opposition mounted to his teachings, and the earliest Muslims remained weak, the taunts appear to increase. The problem was not just disbelief, which the Qur’an presumes will be widespread, but that expectation and historical reality do not match: the unbelievers are still strong, the believers are still weak, and the “nearer punishment” does not arrive in the way you might expect.

This tension becomes even more significant when placed within the honor-shame culture of the ancient world. In many societies at the time, public humiliation threatened legitimacy itself. If Muhammad repeatedly warned that divine judgment was near and nothing appeared to happen, the problem was not just theological inconsistency. The credibility of the movement itself could begin to weaken publicly. Durie argues that the Qur’an reflects growing pressure surrounding this issue. Muhammad is portrayed as carrying the burden of repeated demands for signs that would validate his warnings. At the same time, we should be careful not to claim more certainty than the evidence allows. The Qur’an gives us rhetoric, exhortation, and theological argument, but trying to reconstruct the inner mindset of the early Muslim community will always involve a degree of interpretation.

Even so, it is hard to get around Durie’s central insight: the deeper crisis was not simply delayed judgment, but the sense that God had gone silent. History itself did not seem to confirm the movement’s expectations in any clear or immediate way. Apocalyptic movements often draw tremendous emotional energy from the belief that God will soon vindicate believers publicly within history. But when that vindication appears endlessly delayed, the instability can become profound. Over time, reality itself can begin to feel like a challenge to the truth of the revelation. In that kind of environment, the surrounding political and social order may begin to look not merely hostile, but spiritually corrupt and fundamentally opposed to divine purpose itself.

Durie’s argument is most useful when understood as charting theological pressures at work within those larger historical conditions, rather than as reducing everything to theology. Religious movements can respond to prophetic delay in a number of ways - some by putting off fulfillment even further, and some by finding reinterpretations that are spiritual or symbolic. But a third possibility is driving fulfillment by means of human effort. In this case, jihad emerges as a way of driving fulfillment through human action

The Development of Jihad

Durie argues that the idea of God supporting believers through warfare first begins to emerge during the later Meccan period, particularly in Surah 22, after the first emigration to Ethiopia. The language is still largely defensive, but compared to the earlier emphasis on warning, patience, and endurance, it represents an important shift. The movement is no longer being told simply to wait and endure opposition. The possibility of armed struggle now begins to appear as part of the theological framework itself.

According to Durie, that development continues further in Surah 2, where fighting in the cause of Islam becomes more explicit. It is here, he notes, that the language of struggling or fighting “in the way of Allah” begins to emerge more clearly. Warfare is no longer treated merely as tribal survival or political necessity. It is increasingly connected to sacred purpose and divine authorization (Qur’an 2:190; 2:244; 2:246).

For Durie, this development reaches a dramatic climax in Qur’an 8:17: “And you threw not, [O Muhammad], when you threw, but Allah threw.” At that point, divine judgment is no longer expected to arrive primarily through miracle or catastrophic intervention from heaven. Instead, Allah’s judgment is portrayed as unfolding through the warfare carried out by the believing community itself.

There are parallels here to René Girard’s arguments for the sacralization of violence in times of communal crisis, though Durie is not coming from a similar anthropological point of view. In some ways his thesis can be read as a kind of Carl Schmittian assertion that the eschatological crisis created by the disappointment of foreseen judgment led to a merging of theological and sovereign power in Islam: when punishment of adversaries is “realized” within history through, violence the community becomes the instrument of Allah’s selection and the revelation of carefully regulated rules of behavior toward the Messenger reflects a corresponding development of charistmatic authority in the role of Muhammad. (In contrast, earlier surahs portray the Messenger as a bringer of warning, not as one who has come to compel belief.)

Complexity, Critique, and the Broader Question

Islamic thought did not move in only one direction. Alongside military understandings of jihad, many Muslim thinkers also developed deeply spiritual interpretations that focused on the inner struggle of the believer—fighting against sin, cultivating self-discipline, pursuing holiness, and growing closer to God. Christianity experienced something similar in its own development. Early Christians often emphasized perseverance, suffering, and patiently waiting for God’s kingdom, yet over time Christianity also became tied to political authority, state power, and even forms of religious warfare. History rarely fits into the clean and simple categories people prefer. Religious traditions are often shaped by multiple forces at once—spiritual, political, social, and historical—and any serious attempt to understand them has to leave room for that complexity rather than forcing everything into a single explanation.

At the same time, Mark Durie’s argument still matters because he offers a compelling explanation for why the Qur’an’s tone appears to change over time. Earlier passages often focus on warning, patience, endurance, and the coming judgment of God, while later passages place far greater emphasis on warfare, obedience, communal identity, and judgment carried out through the believing community itself. Durie’s framework is certainly debated, and scholars like Fred Donner, Angelika Neuwirth, Gabriel Said Reynolds, Patricia Crone, and David Cook all approach the origins of Islam differently. But what makes Durie distinctive is the way he connects delayed divine judgment, prophetic authority, realized eschatology, and jihad into one larger narrative about how the early movement adapted to historical pressure and theological tension.

In many ways, the deepest issue raised by Durie’s theory is not really about Islam alone. It is about what happens to religious movements when divine promises remain emotionally and spiritually necessary, but history itself does not seem to cooperate. Again and again throughout history, believers have had to wrestle with the silence of God and the delay of expected fulfillment. Some communities absorb that tension through ritual, institutional continuity, or spiritual reinterpretation. Others attempt to bring sacred expectations into visible history through political action, social transformation, or even violence. Whether one ultimately agrees with Durie or not, his argument remains powerful because it ties the rise of jihad to one of the oldest struggles in religious history: how people respond when they believe God has promised vindication, yet the world continues moving in the opposite direction.

Sources & Further Reading