The Forgotten Calling: Has the Church Failed the Jewish People?

Why believing in Israel’s restoration is not enough

Something happened to me while I was visiting Israel. I found myself questioning the Church’s view of Israel and the Jewish people. I saw what terrorist attacks do to cities, heard from families who had lost loved ones, and saw the fear that more could happen at any moment. It made me ask: Where are our churches? We have millions of evangelicals who care about Israel and believe it will one day be fully restored. When people in Israel are attacked, how many of us are willing to step up? I began to wonder whether our beliefs about Israel have become a substitute for actually loving the Jewish people.

While we were traveling, we met with some Christian leaders who live in Israel. They mentioned that after October 7, 2023, very few Christians came to Israel to comfort its people. One asked, “Why are there so few of you?” Others said they could remind Israelis they are not alone just by showing up. Of course, many of us have legitimate reasons why we cannot travel to Israel. These include war, financial limitations, illness, and family responsibilities. But that raises another question: Have we become comfortable talking about Israel without taking action?

God’s Covenant With Israel

I think there is more to this than just us visiting Israel. As evangelicals, we frequently speak about Israel and biblical prophecies. But we don’t act on what we believe. When we study biblical prophecy, we can start to see the Jewish people as mere figures in a prophetic timeline, and we forget they are people. We try to understand what God may be doing in Israel, but we often fail to ask what He may be calling us to do. Christian Zionism must be more than a theological position. It must become a calling to love and serve the Jewish people.

We need to start with God’s promises to His people. God made covenants with Abraham in Genesis 12 and 17. He promised Abraham descendants, land, and that all the nations of the earth would be blessed through him. As Christians, we know that Jesus came to fulfill God’s covenant promises. However, that doesn’t mean that God has no more promises to His Jewish people. Gerald McDermott believes God still has promises to His people Israel and that His covenant with the land remains relevant. Christians can argue what those promises mean for Israel today. Scripture does not prohibit Christians from criticizing the Israeli government. But we should not remain on the sidelines when it comes to understanding and responding to these promises.

When we studied Ezekiel’s vision of the valley of dry bones, many of us gained a deeper understanding of the chapter. Ezekiel is shown a vision of dry bones. These bones represent a people who believe they have lost all hope. God tells him to prophesy to the wind. The dry bones begin to take shape. They develop muscles and skin but are still lifeless. Once they receive breath from the Lord, they come to life.

Here, we see that God can give life to His people. He calls these bones the house of Israel, which leads us to believe He is talking about restoring them to their homeland.

Many Christians believe this chapter shows Israel returning to their land. They believe that someday they will experience a spiritual revival after being physically returned to their land. This could be true, but we should avoid some assumptions when studying this chapter. We shouldn’t believe that Israel today has fulfilled this prophecy and that they are waiting on us to help them receive the Holy Spirit. If God says He will bring them back, then we should humble ourselves.

One of the leaders we traveled with offered an interesting interpretation of this chapter. He felt that the four winds might symbolically point toward Pentecost. He connected this interpretation to Gentile Christians’ responsibility to show love for the Jewish people. This is not, however, the passage’s direct meaning. In Ezekiel’s vision, the breath comes from God and brings the bones to life. But it made me think about what we as Christians can do to show the people of Israel we care. We can’t give them the Holy Spirit, but we can help them.

Our Churches Need to Remember Who Gave Us Life

There is one thing we need to remember when talking about our relationship with the Jewish people. We need to examine the Church’s history. For centuries, many Christians embraced replacement theology. We told the Jewish people that they had been replaced and were no longer God’s people. Such beliefs have contributed to hostility and prejudice toward Jewish people. During the Crusades and at other points in history, Christians committed terrible acts against Jewish communities. We need to remember this when trying to befriend them.

Paul recognized the danger of Gentile Christians becoming arrogant toward the Jewish people. In Romans 11, Paul warns Gentile believers against arrogance, reminding them that they do not support the root; rather, the root supports them. In Romans 11:28–29, Paul explains that God’s gifts and calling are irrevocable. McDermott argues that this point still plays a major role in Christian theology today. Have we truly abandoned this arrogance, or have we simply replaced it with another form? We cannot claim to honor the Jewish roots of Christianity while neglecting the Jewish people who gave us those roots.

Planting Seeds in the Wall

One comment from our visit has remained with me. A man was explaining how Christians have been planting seeds in the cracks of a wall that has separated Jews and Christians for nearly two thousand years. You may never know whether those seeds will take root and may not live to see them flourish. Yet over time, those seeds can grow and widen the cracks in that wall. I think this can apply to many of the barriers that have developed between Christians and Jews. Some things can’t be fixed by arguing, and perhaps we can begin breaking them down through genuine relationships. A simple act of kindness may accomplish more than another attempt to win a theological argument.

Christians should never exploit others’ suffering to gain converts. We can say Jesus is the Messiah and testify to our faith, but not put others in a position where they believe they will lose our love if they don’t follow Him. Our willingness to help someone should never depend on whether that person accepts our religious beliefs. We must abandon any sense of religious superiority and begin breaking down these walls through humility and love.

From Prophecy to Neighborly Love

When the modern State of Israel was established in 1948, it transformed the political landscape for the Jewish people. For the first time in nearly two thousand years, Jews once again possessed a sovereign state through which they could exercise collective self-defense. However, terrorism, war, and fear still exist. During my visit, I spoke with many Israelis who continued to live in fear and uncertainty. As Christians, if we find significance in the establishment of Israel, we should not ignore the insecurity many Israelis continue to experience. Our belief in Israel’s prophetic future must never blind us to the suffering of its people in the present.

We should also not interpret our support for Israel as an endorsement of every government policy. Just because you are supporting the Jewish people’s right to self-determination does not mean you can not care about the Palestinian people as human beings. Every human life matters, whether Jewish, Muslim, or Christian. But again, we shouldn’t use criticism of the Israeli government to dismiss Jewish history or undermine the legitimacy of Jewish self-determination. We can hold these truths in tension.

As Christians, we need to learn to love those around us. Our theology should not merely explain our prophetic convictions; it should also teach us how to become faithful neighbors. Maybe we can’t go to Israel, but we can build friendships with Jews. We can educate ourselves and others on antisemitism and help provide aid. This doesn’t have to be tied to end-times theology. It requires putting our beliefs into action.

Can We Do Better?

What if the body of Christ became more concerned about how we treat those around us? What would that look like? Would our churches devote more time to educating Christians about antisemitism and less time merely discussing current events? What if Israelis knew that Christians cared about them beyond theological debates and political disagreements? None of this takes away from God’s Word or our theological stance. It simply asks whether our theology has shaped our actions. We should love Israel enough to show up.

I continue to reflect on Ezekiel’s valley of dry bones and the image of planting seeds in the wall. We need to remember that only God can bring life to dry bones, and we just need to keep planting seeds of love. Conferences and political advocacy have their place, but they cannot substitute for personal relationships and acts of love. We can begin by repenting of our indifference, loving our neighbors, and standing for what is right. Israel’s redemption belongs to God, but how we love the Jewish people is a responsibility that belongs to us. Maybe we should be asking ourselves as Gentile Christians: Have we forgotten how to love the people who gave us our faith?