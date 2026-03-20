Something has already changed across the Middle East, and the West hasn’t really caught up. Governments that once tolerated islamist movements have turned against them—decisively. Egypt didn’t try to manage the Muslim Brotherhood; it crushed it. Saudi Arabia and the UAE didn’t debate its influence; they banned it outright. These aren’t secular outsiders imposing foreign ideas. These are Muslim-majority countries drawing conclusions from experience. They watched these movements build influence, organize supporters, and then push beyond the religious sphere into political power. Over time, the lesson became hard to ignore: political Islam doesn’t stay limited once it gains ground.

In the United States, though, the same dynamic looks very different—partly because it’s being interpreted through a completely different framework. Here, anything tied to Muslim identity is usually seen through the lens of minority rights and inclusion. That instinct isn’t wrong in itself, but it can blur important distinctions. It becomes difficult to separate Islam as a religion from islamism as a political ideology. And once those two get mixed together, criticism of one is often taken as hostility toward the other. You can see this in how conversations play out in the media, on campuses, and in activist spaces. Some voices end up being treated as representative almost automatically, while others barely get heard at all. Over time, that starts to shape what people think they’re actually hearing.

Once you notice it, it’s hard to unsee. When journalists want a “Muslim perspective,” they often go back to the same handful of names. Universities do the same thing with panels. Policymakers, too, tend to rely on familiar networks when they’re looking for input. None of that is necessarily coordinated—it’s just what happens when certain voices are easier to access and already recognized. But the effect adds up. The more those voices are repeated, the more they come to stand in for the whole. That leads to a question people think about, even if they don’t always say it out loud: if most Muslims in the U.S. aren’t drawn to ideological movements, why isn’t there more visible pushback from within? It’s not because people secretly agree. It’s because speaking up comes with a cost. Most people have a pretty good sense—whether it’s ever spelled out or not—of where the lines are. In places like mosques, campus groups, or professional circles, pushing too hard against certain ideas can make things uncomfortable fast. It can strain relationships, affect how you’re seen, or quietly close doors. So a lot of the more honest or difficult conversations happen in private—and stay there. What people are willing to say in smaller, trusted settings doesn’t always carry over into the public space. And when criticism risks being framed as betrayal, or as helping those already hostile to Muslims, many people decide it’s not worth stepping into that fight.

At the same time, it’s not just about pressure—it’s also about what gets rewarded. Some voices travel further than others. If your message lines up with the language that institutions already understand—social justice, global grievance, identity politics—you’re more likely to be invited in. You get panels, interviews, funding, visibility. Over time, that creates a pattern. The same types of figures rise again and again, not necessarily because they reflect everyone, but because they fit what the system is ready to hear. It’s not coordinated in some secretive way. It’s just how selection works when certain ideas resonate more easily with the people doing the selecting.

This is where Lorenzo Vidino’s work helps fill in part of the picture. He’s argued that networks with historical and ideological ties to movements like the Muslim Brotherhood have built a steady presence in Western civil society over time. Not through anything like direct control, but through consistency—student groups, advocacy organizations, religious institutions, policy work. Little by little, those networks develop relationships, produce speakers, and shape how conversations are framed.

After a while, they become the go-to contacts. If a journalist needs a quote, or a university is putting together a panel, or a policymaker is looking for input, these are often the people who come up first. It’s not mysterious—it’s just who’s organized, visible, and already plugged into those systems. But that repetition has an effect. The more often the same voices are called on, the more they start to be seen as representative. And over time, what’s most accessible begins to look like what’s most typical, even if that’s not the full picture.

At that point, the distinction between “influence” and “control” almost misses the point. If the same networks are regularly shaping how issues are framed and who speaks on them, they’re shaping how the broader public understands the issue. Other voices—whether more reform-minded, less political, or simply outside those circles—are still there, but they don’t carry the same weight. You don’t hear them as often. And if you don’t hear them, they start to disappear from the conversation, even if they haven’t disappeared in reality.

At the center of all this is a simple problem that shows up again and again: when ideology presents itself as identity, it becomes harder to question. That’s really the dividing line between how the Middle East and the West approach this. In the Middle East, islamism is judged by what it does—how it organizes power, what happens when it takes hold. In the West, it’s often judged by who it claims to represent. And once something is treated mainly as identity, criticism starts to feel like exclusion. That doesn’t just change the tone of the conversation—it changes whether the conversation can happen at all.

You can see that tension in the public figures who dominate the conversation—Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Yasir Qadhi, Linda Sarsour, Omar Suleiman. For many Muslims, they’re compelling voices. They speak confidently, they engage real issues, and they provide a sense of visibility. At the same time, it’s hard to ignore that they often approach issues in similar ways. There’s usually a strong emphasis on certain global grievances, more attention to some conflicts than others, and a tendency to align with particular activist frameworks. That’s part of why critics keep grouping them together. After a while, those similarities stop feeling accidental. They start to look like patterns. And once you notice the pattern, the real question becomes how you interpret it—which often depends on the lens you’re already bringing to the table.

That’s really the heart of the disconnect. The Middle East and the West aren’t just disagreeing—they’re looking at the same thing in completely different ways. One side is focused on outcomes. The other is focused on identity. And when those frameworks don’t line up, it’s easy to miss what’s actually happening.

The bigger question is what happens if that gap stays in place. Systems like this don’t usually correct themselves early. They adjust later—after something forces a rethink. The Middle East learned its lessons through instability and conflict. The West hasn’t gone through that in the same way, and its current framework makes early recognition harder. If ideology keeps being read as identity, then warning signs will keep getting explained away. And by the time the distinction becomes obvious, it may not feel like a debate anymore. It may just feel like something that should have been seen sooner.

Bibliography

Vidino, Lorenzo. The New Muslim Brotherhood in the West. New York: Columbia University Press, 2010.

Vidino, Lorenzo. The Closed Circle: Joining and Leaving the Muslim Brotherhood in the West. New York: Columbia University Press, 2020.