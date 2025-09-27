The idea that a single religious scholar could hold supreme political power might seem, at first, like a dramatic break from Islamic history. Yet the Islamic Republic of Iran — and its defining doctrine, wilāyat al-faqīh (“guardianship of the jurist”) — was not born in a moment of revolutionary zeal alone. It was the result of a long and complicated journey: one shaped by theological evolution, imperial humiliation, failed reforms, ideological radicalism, and a deep current of messianic longing.

This article traces that journey, following the historical trajectory outlined by Abbas Amanat in Apocalyptic Islam and Iranian Shi‘ism (2009), especially his chapters on the transformation of Shi‘i authority, the revolutionary reinterpretation of political theology, and the rise of the modern Iranian state. It shows how religious authority, once firmly separated from politics, gradually moved toward the center of political life — and how, over time, that shift made the idea of the “government of the jurist” not just possible but, for many Iranians, profoundly compelling.

A Tradition Waiting for a King

For most of its history, Twelver Shi‘ism was defined by the absence of legitimate political authority. The last of the twelve Imams — the divinely guided leaders descended from the Prophet Muhammad — disappeared from public life in the 9th century, entering a state of ghayba, or occultation. Shi‘i scholars (ʿulama) believed that only the Hidden Imam could rule with true justice. In the meantime, they focused on interpreting Islamic law, guiding believers, and safeguarding the community’s moral and legal traditions. Political power was seen as corrupt, transient, and ultimately illegitimate.

But the world around Shi‘ism did not stand still. By the 19th century, the Iranian state was under immense pressure from European empires, society was being transformed by new economic and cultural forces, and the ʿulama themselves were becoming more deeply involved in social affairs. What began as a strictly scholarly vocation slowly evolved into something much larger — a form of leadership that could shape public opinion, mobilize communities, and even challenge state power. The clergy had not yet claimed political authority, but the seeds of that transformation were being planted.

The First Steps Toward Power

Two jurists of the 19th century — Shaykh Murtaza Ansari (1781–1864) and Mirza Hasan Shirazi (1815–1895) — played especially important roles in this evolution. Neither man believed clerics should govern. Yet both reshaped the nature of Shi‘i authority in ways that would later make political rule by the clergy conceivable.

Ansari strengthened the concept of the marjaʿ al-taqlīd, or “source of emulation.” Instead of following several scholars on different legal questions, believers were now encouraged to emulate a single jurist in all matters of law and practice. This shift centralized religious authority and gave the ʿulama new social weight. Ansari’s personal piety and asceticism also gave the marjaʿ a new kind of charisma — one that fused scholarship with moral leadership.

Shirazi took the next step. In 1891, when the Qajar monarch granted a British company a monopoly over Iran’s tobacco trade, Shirazi issued a fatwa declaring tobacco use haram (forbidden) until the concession was canceled. The result was a nationwide boycott that paralyzed the economy and forced the shah to back down. This was a watershed moment: a cleric had mobilized an entire nation against foreign influence and royal policy. The Tobacco Protest proved that religious authority could shape national politics — a lesson that future generations, including Khomeini, would take to heart.

Empire, Humiliation, and the Search for Authenticity

If the 19th century transformed the role of the clergy, it also reshaped Iran itself. A string of humiliating defeats — territorial losses to Russia, unequal treaties, foreign concessions — revealed the weakness of the Qajar state. Britain and Russia effectively carved the country into spheres of influence, and by the early 20th century, Iran was less an independent kingdom than a pawn in imperial rivalry. These traumas produced a deep sense of resentment and a longing to restore dignity and sovereignty.

The Constitutional Revolution of 1905–1911 was one attempt to answer that longing. Reformers sought to limit royal power and establish a parliament that would balance tradition with modern governance. But foreign interference and internal divisions doomed the experiment. The failure of constitutionalism left many Iranians deeply skeptical of imported Western models. They began searching for a political vision that felt more authentically their own — one that could resist imperialism, restore justice, and speak to their cultural and religious identity. In that search, Islam increasingly seemed like the most powerful and trustworthy language available.

Modernization Without Legitimacy

The Pahlavi dynasty, which replaced the Qajars in 1925, promised to modernize Iran and reclaim its independence. Reza Shah and later his son Mohammad Reza Shah embarked on sweeping reforms: centralizing the state, secularizing the legal system, industrializing the economy, and aligning closely with Western powers. Yet their project was deeply authoritarian. Political parties were banned, dissent was crushed, and rapid cultural Westernization alienated many Iranians. The state grew more powerful but less legitimate.

This crisis of legitimacy reached a breaking point after the 1953 coup that overthrew Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, a nationalist who had attempted to nationalize Iran’s oil industry. The coup, orchestrated by the CIA and MI6, revealed the extent of foreign control over Iran’s destiny and discredited the monarchy in the eyes of many. Secular ideologies — liberalism, nationalism, socialism — all failed to deliver sovereignty or justice. Amid this vacuum, Islam reemerged as an alternative — not a rejection of modernity, but a promise to modernize on Iranian and Islamic terms.

Khomeini’s Revolution in Thought

It was against this backdrop of imperial humiliation, failed reform, and ideological disillusionment that Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini articulated his revolutionary theory of wilāyat al-faqīh. In a series of lectures in 1970, later published as Hukūmat-e Islāmī (“Islamic Government”), Khomeini argued that jurists were not merely interpreters of divine law — they were its rightful executors. Since Islamic law could not function without a state, clerics had both the right and the duty to govern in the absence of the Hidden Imam.

This was a dramatic departure from centuries of Shi‘i political thought. Traditionally, the ʿulama had avoided direct involvement in governance, believing that all worldly rule was illegitimate before the Imam’s return. Khomeini reversed this logic. Political abstention, he argued, was itself a betrayal of Islam’s mission to establish justice on earth. His theory combined classical jurisprudence with revolutionary ideology, drawing on Qur’anic concepts of oppression (mustadʿafīn) and reinterpreting them in light of anti-imperialist and even Marxist ideas. The result was a new vision of government — one that fused divine authority with political sovereignty.

Revolution and the Birth of the Islamic Republic

When the Shah’s regime collapsed in 1979, the conditions Khomeini had diagnosed were ripe for transformation. The monarchy’s corruption, repression, and subservience to foreign powers had exhausted the public’s patience. Secular opposition groups were fragmented and lacked broad support. The clergy, by contrast, had networks that reached into every neighborhood, mosque, and market. Khomeini’s leadership — charismatic, uncompromising, and steeped in both religious tradition and revolutionary language — made him the natural figure to lead the movement.

The Islamic Republic that emerged after the revolution enshrined wilāyat al-faqīh in its constitution. The Supreme Leader was placed above all other branches of government, with the authority to overrule elected officials, command the military, and interpret the law. Opposition to the regime was recast as rebellion against God’s order, while obedience was framed as a religious duty. What Ansari and Shirazi had begun — the centralization and politicization of clerical authority — had now become the foundation of a new state.

Messianism and the Apocalyptic Imagination

Amanat argues that the Islamic Republic’s ideological project was never purely political. It was also deeply messianic. The revolution was presented as part of a cosmic struggle between good and evil, a preparatory stage for the return of the Hidden Imam. Concepts like “the Great Satan” (America) and “the oppressed” (the world’s dispossessed) were woven into a narrative of salvation and resistance. Under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2005–2013), this messianic language grew even more pronounced, as the state funded pilgrimages, publicized apocalyptic traditions, and cast foreign policy in eschatological terms.

This rhetoric gave the regime a sense of divine mission, but it also created expectations that could not be easily fulfilled. Messianic hope is a double-edged sword: it can inspire collective sacrifice, but it can also lead to disillusionment when promises of redemption fail to materialize. As the Islamic Republic has aged, its messianic claims have sometimes collided with political realities — exposing tensions between the transcendent ideals it proclaims and the pragmatic compromises it must make to survive.

Contradictions of a Sacred State

The Islamic Republic’s system is built on contradictions that have never been fully resolved. Its constitution combines democratic institutions — elections, parliament, a presidency — with the absolute authority of the Supreme Leader. It claims to embody popular will and divine sovereignty simultaneously, even when the two are in conflict. The politicization of the clergy, once a source of legitimacy, has also exposed them to public criticism and weakened their traditional moral authority. Over time, these contradictions have eroded the regime’s credibility, leading even some within the religious establishment to question the viability of wilāyat al-faqīh in its current form.

Yet the system endures, in part because it continues to draw strength from the historical forces that created it. The legacy of imperialism, the failures of secular nationalism, and the enduring power of messianic hope all sustain the Islamic Republic’s claim to legitimacy. Its contradictions are real, but so too are the grievances and aspirations that make its promises resonate.

The Long Shadow of History

The “government of the jurist” was not the product of a single man’s ambition or a single revolution’s fury. It was the outcome of more than a century of transformation: the evolution of Shi‘i authority, the trauma of imperial subjugation, the failures of constitutionalism and secular reform, the radical reinterpretation of political theology, and the mobilizing power of apocalyptic hope. Figures like Ansari and Shirazi laid the institutional foundations. The humiliations of the 19th and 20th centuries forged a politics of resistance. The collapse of the Pahlavi state opened the door for religion to return as a language of power. And Khomeini, standing at the crossroads of these forces, turned them into a doctrine of sovereignty.

The Islamic Republic, then, is both a rupture and a continuation. It breaks with centuries of Shi‘i quietism, yet it fulfills possibilities that were always latent within the tradition. It draws on ancient messianic narratives, yet it speaks to deeply modern crises. Above all, it reminds us that theocracies are not born in an instant. They are the long shadows of history — cast by centuries of hope and humiliation, fear and faith, revolution and resistance.

References

Amanat, A. (2009). Apocalyptic Islam and Iranian Shi‘ism. I.B. Tauris.