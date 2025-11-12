Something dark is stirring among the young men of the West. They are intelligent, online, and angry, and the first generation to inherit both limitless information and limitless disillusionment. They scroll through irony and grievance until those become the only languages they speak. They distrust the left for mocking them, the right for exploiting them, and the institutions that once promised a purpose for abandoning them altogether. They live in an economy that no longer needs them and a culture that no longer respects them. In the vacuum, they have built their own moral universe, digital, derisive, and increasingly dangerous.

This essay argues that the antisemitism rising among a cohort of disconnected young men on the right is primarily a spiritual vacuum amplified by algorithmic reinforcement and misappropriated Christian myth, and that rebuilding formation, not just moderating content, is the remedy.

The Chart below was generated by AI on November 11, 2025

Out of that universe has emerged what might be called the Lost Boys Right: a movement of disconnected young men who mistake rebellion for identity and resentment for philosophy. Their radicalism is not ideological but emotional — a revolt against humiliation, loneliness, and decline. They find community in outrage and status in transgression. Their political imagination is forged by algorithms that reward extremity, and their heroes are demagogues who turn alienation into entertainment. What began as frustration with political correctness and elite hypocrisy has curdled into something older and far uglier: a revival of antisemitic myth, wrapped in the language of nationalism and faith.

The new antisemitism of the right does not march in uniforms or burn synagogues; it spreads through podcasts and memes, through the smirk of “just asking questions.” It is animated by Christian ghosts and digital gods, by theologies half-remembered and grievances never resolved. It tells young men that the world is corrupt, that unseen powers have stolen their future, and that to be righteous is to be defiant. It promises belonging to the lonely and significance to the invisible. And like every previous incarnation of antisemitism, it disguises moral failure as moral insight.

What makes this revival particularly alarming is its mirror on the left. The antisemitism that flourishes on progressive campuses — cloaked in anti-colonial rhetoric and the language of justice — normalizes precisely what it claims to oppose. When hatred of Jews becomes fashionable among activists, it licenses the same hatred among reactionaries. The result is a moral contagion that transcends ideology, a fusion of despair and dogma that now defines much of the political culture of the young.

The following essay traces how this sickness took root: how religious myth, technological design, and social disintegration have joined forces to rebirth the world’s oldest hatred. It argues that antisemitism is not merely a political aberration but a spiritual crisis — a symptom of what happens when a civilization forgets what it means to believe in anything higher than itself. These are the lost boys of modernity, and the faith they are building online may yet shape the century to come.

The Two Faces of an Ancient Hatred

Antisemitism never truly disappears; it mutates. Each age finds new language for an old contagion. In the twenty-first century, it has split into two mirror forms: the moralized antisemitism of the progressive left, and the conspiratorial antisemitism of the radical right. The former hides behind the lexicon of justice; the latter cloaks itself in the rhetoric of rebellion. Both insist they are speaking truth to power, and both are heirs to the same primordial lie.

On the left, antisemitism comes dressed as liberation. It recasts Jews not as a vulnerable minority but as the ultimate insiders — wealthy, white, Western, privileged. In this narrative, Israel becomes the avatar of oppression, the last colonial project. Jewish students on campuses find themselves accused not of who they are but of what they represent. The chants sound righteous — decolonize, free Palestine, resist apartheid — but beneath the slogans lies a simple equation: the Jew as symbol of power. It is the antisemitism of moral inversion — hatred disguised as conscience.

On the right, antisemitism has re-emerged in its oldest form, raw and racial, with theological undertones that have never fully faded. It is a resurrection of the medieval accusation that Jews are corrupters of Christendom, fused with the twentieth-century fantasy that they secretly control finance, culture, and politics. It speaks the vocabulary of modernity — globalists, neocons, cultural Marxists — but its grammar is ancient. It pictures a fallen world poisoned by a chosen people.

What makes this moment dangerous is how these two streams, left and right, feed each other. The normalization of anti-Jewish rhetoric in progressive spaces — chants that erase Israel, professors who rationalize terror as “resistance” — gives permission to the far right to unmask its own hatreds. “If they can say it,” the extremists boast, “so can we.” Hatred becomes bipartisan. The old prejudice, declared dead after the Holocaust, has been reborn as a cultural contagion that travels freely between ideological poles.

The Christian Ghost and the Birth of the Lost Boys Right

The antisemitism of the modern right is not an innovation. It is a re-enchantment of Christian myth. For centuries, Christian Europe told itself that Jews were a cursed people, punished for rejecting Christ and destined to wander until they repented. Even when the Church renounced that theology in the twentieth century, its echoes lingered in culture — in idioms of suspicion, in the sense that Jews were somehow apart, worldly, clever, dangerous.

Those echoes have now migrated online. In conspiracy spaces, the language of “spiritual warfare” fuses with digital paranoia. The “elites” who rule the world are recast as “Christ-haters.” The “globalists” who manipulate nations resemble the Sanhedrin of medieval imagination. The ancient narrative of deicide has been translated into the idiom of algorithms. The Jew remains the villain of the apocalypse; only the vocabulary has changed.

Victor Davis Hanson, the historian, warns that this revival has infected the populist right through the channel of isolationism. Within parts of the MAGA movement, skepticism toward foreign wars has curdled into resentment toward Jewish influence. Figures who once admired Israel as a democratic ally now see it as a symbol of corruption — a state that manipulates America through a mythical “lobby.” Hanson calls this the “disease of moral decay” within conservatism: a temptation to define purity through exclusion. It is, he writes, a “suicidal instinct” that mistakes xenophobia for patriotism.

Rod Dreher encountered this instinct firsthand. After spending a weekend in Washington speaking with young conservatives — Generation Z Republicans, congressional aides, and think-tank interns — he came away shaken. “Zoomers,” he writes, are losing faith not only in liberalism but in democracy itself. Thirty to forty percent of young Republican staffers he met privately sympathized with white nationalist Nick Fuentes or his “Groyper” movement. These young men, intelligent and articulate, were united not by policy but by disgust. They despised the left for its moral hypocrisy and the establishment right for its cowardice. What bound them together was not conviction but rage.

Dreher named them what they are: a generation of Lost Boys — fatherless, faithless, furious. Many of them grew up in broken families, burdened by debt, priced out of housing, dismissed by a culture that treats their very identity as toxic. They are the sons of a disintegrating civilization, seeking belonging in digital tribes. When institutions fail, the internet fills the vacuum. There, algorithms act as spiritual directors. YouTube recommends “masculinity” videos that lead to misogyny; forums about “tradition” lead to fascism; podcasts about “realism” drift into antisemitic myth.

This is the Lost Boys Right: a generation of men radicalized not by ideology but by isolation, baptized in irony, and catechized by algorithms. Their politics is less about belief than about identity — rebellion for its own sake, transgression as proof of authenticity. They are not fascists in the old sense; they are nihilists who find meaning in provocation. Antisemitism becomes their secret handshake, the ultimate taboo that proves one’s courage to offend.

Digital Catechism and the Faith of Rage

Scott Galloway’s data illuminate the social vacuum from which these movements grow. Men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide, twelve times more likely to be incarcerated, and far less likely to finish college. Only one in three men under thirty is in a relationship. Economic precarity combines with cultural shaming to create what he calls “a national emergency.” Without mentors, rituals, or work that confers dignity, men drift toward digital substitutes — online communities that offer attention, belonging, and an enemy.

Social-media algorithms do not simply exploit this anger; they shape it. The internet rewards outrage with visibility. Each click becomes a communion. A teenager angry about dating advice stumbles upon a video blaming feminism, then another blaming immigrants, then another naming “Jewish media.” Each step feels like revelation. The machine teaches him what to hate. This is algorithmic antisemitism — a prejudice produced by engagement design rather than doctrine. The meme replaces the sermon; the influencer replaces the priest.

Rod Dreher sees in this pattern the embryo of totalitarianism that Hannah Arendt warned about: masses of isolated individuals seeking meaning through shared hatred. He recounts conversations with young Catholic traditionalists for whom antisemitism has become a badge of rebellion. Among these self-styled “Groypers,” hostility to Jews is a litmus test of authenticity. To question it is to betray the tribe. They justify it by claiming Jewish institutions suppress Christianity or promote secularism. In private chatrooms, they trade in tropes centuries old — Jews as puppet masters of finance, corrupters of faith, agents of decline.

Dreher calls this hatred “spiritually toxic.” He reminds his readers that Jewish success in modern culture is not a conspiracy but a survival strategy. Citing historian Yuri Slezkine, he notes that Jews, long excluded from land and power, were forced into intellectual labor — commerce, law, medicine, art — precisely the skills modernity later rewarded. Their prominence reflects adaptability, not manipulation. To resent that success is to envy resilience.

But nuance cannot compete with narrative. The Lost Boys Right finds in antisemitism an intoxicating simplicity. It explains the pain of modern life — debt, loneliness, emasculation — as the result of secret orchestration. It flatters resentment as realism. In their forums, antisemitic memes circulate as humor, then harden into identity. Irony becomes ideology. The laughter is the radicalization.

The “Great Replacement” theory — the belief that elites are engineering white demographic decline — functions as a secular apocalypse. It borrows Christian architecture: fall, corruption, redemption through purging evil. But in this gospel, the villains are not demons but Jews. It is faith without forgiveness. Online, this theology of grievance thrives because it promises transcendence through destruction. Every share, every retweet, feels like participation in revelation.

Collapse of Trust, Collapse of Truth

The despair of the Lost Boys Right mirrors that of the radical left. Both emerge from the same collapse of trust — in media, universities, churches, and government. The old institutions no longer command belief, and nothing coherent has replaced them. In that vacuum, conspiracy becomes community. Arendt saw this in interwar Europe; Dreher sees it now in Washington. When truth becomes subjective, antisemitism returns as the oldest certainty: whatever is wrong, the Jew did it.

The populist right tells itself it is defending tradition, but its psychology is revolutionary. It seeks purity through fire. Many of the young conservatives Dreher met spoke of liberal democracy as exhausted, unworthy of preservation. Some flirted openly with authoritarianism, rationalizing it as the “lesser evil” against left-wing tyranny. Rage itself became the ideology. “We just want to see it all burn,” one said. This, Dreher warned, is the politics of despair — not reform but ruin.

The same dynamic corrodes the left. On campuses, “anti-Zionism” has become a test of virtue. Protesters chant for intifada without hearing what the word means. To them, Jews symbolize whiteness, and whiteness symbolizes evil. The two extremes feed each other like mirrors facing one another, reflecting infinite hatred. Each points to the other to justify itself. The left says, “Look at the fascists”; the right replies, “Look at the woke mobs.” The target, in both cases, is Jewish particularity — the refusal to fit neatly into anyone’s ideological script.

In this moral freefall, antisemitism thrives because it offers coherence. It reduces complexity to a single plot. It turns history into theater, politics into myth. It tells the disoriented that there is a hidden order behind their suffering, and that if only the puppet masters were exposed, the world

The Mirror of Extremes

Both ideological extremes now operate as reflections of one another, joined by the same machinery of moral hysteria. The left’s rhetoric about “decolonization” and “oppressor classes” gives the right permission to cast itself as a persecuted tribe. The right’s talk of “globalist cabals” convinces the left that liberal democracy is irredeemably corrupt. Each side’s language becomes the other’s evidence.

Dreher warns that the result could be catastrophic for American conservatism. If the movement cannot cleanse itself of the antisemitic virus, it will mutate into a white-nationalist sect—unviable in elections, poisonous to its own soul. The future of conservative politics, he insists, depends on moral discipline: on the courage to say no to the thrill of transgression. For the Lost Boys Right, that thrill has become addictive. They are not building a movement; they are staging a bonfire.

Victor Davis Hanson echoes the warning from a different angle. The old conservative virtues—order, piety, gratitude—are being replaced by performative rage. The young radicals mistake cruelty for courage, and isolation for independence. What they call “authenticity” is often only despair in costume. The right has always prided itself on defending civilization; it now risks becoming a cult of grievance that worships its own wounds. If that happens, the great moral tradition of Western conservatism will not be defeated by progressivism; it will be destroyed by its own children.

Rebuilding Meaning

The cure for this crisis cannot be found in censorship or algorithmic tinkering alone. The problem is not information but formation. Young men are starving for belonging, for purpose, for fathers and mentors and rituals that make life intelligible. When society fails to provide them, the internet supplies a counterfeit version. The antidote is to rebuild the real thing: families, civic organizations, apprenticeships, and faith communities that demand something of men besides anger. Galloway’s practical proposals—national service, vocational training, mentorship—are not social engineering; they are moral triage.

Big Tech, too, bears responsibility. Its platforms are not neutral utilities but engines of emotional manipulation. If an algorithm can be tuned to maximize engagement, it can also be tuned to minimize contagion. When a product consistently harms public health, we regulate it. Why should moral health be different? The technology that has mechanized hate can, if forced, help humanize discourse. But policy will mean nothing without moral will.

And then there is the Church. Dreher’s most painful observation is that much of the new antisemitism flourishes among young Catholics who claim to be returning to “tradition.” They quote the saints but forget the Gospel. They wield theology like a weapon against their neighbors. To them, Jewish people symbolize modernity’s corruption—finance, media, secularism—and thus become the enemy of Christendom itself. Here the Church must speak with courage. It must say again what Vatican II said sixty years ago: that the covenant with Israel was never revoked, that Christian faith owes its very existence to the Jewish people. Silence in the face of this revival would be complicity.

To rebuild meaning, conservatives must remember that tradition is not nostalgia. It is not a costume for the wounded ego. True tradition is a living inheritance—a conversation between generations about how to be human. It cannot coexist with nihilism. It cannot survive on memes.

The Moral Reckoning Ahead

The return of antisemitism is not merely a political story; it is a civilizational reckoning. The fever always comes when societies lose faith in their own future. It came to Weimar Germany after humiliation and inflation; it comes to our digital republic after loneliness and despair. The Lost Boys Right are not monsters—they are symptoms. They are what happens when a culture that promised freedom delivers only isolation, when religion withers and the marketplace offers no transcendence.

History teaches what follows if the fever runs its course. Hatred of Jews is never contained. It begins with scapegoats and ends with ruins. That is why Dreher, despite his own anger at modern decadence, calls antisemitism “a portal to hell.” It is the place where moral critique curdles into metaphysical rage. Once entered, it consumes everything in its path—truth, friendship, patriotism, even faith itself.

Yet Dreher’s account also ends with a glimmer of hope. He points to figures like J.D. Vance—serious, grounded, willing to listen—as evidence that another kind of conservatism is still possible: rooted in place, humble before mystery, allergic to hatred. Such leaders will have to fight not only their opponents but their own base, reminding it that rebellion without love is just destruction.

If the right is to survive, it must remember its first principle: that human beings are made in the image of God, not the algorithm. It must reject the temptation to trade faith for frenzy. And it must say, without hesitation, that antisemitism—whether dressed in the rags of revolution or the robes of religion—is a betrayal of everything the West once stood for.

A Closing Vision

Antisemitism is the world’s oldest moral relapse. It returns whenever fear overwhelms faith and cynicism replaces responsibility. The Lost Boys Right believe they are forging a new rebellion, but they are repeating history’s darkest reflex: the search for scapegoats when meaning collapses. They have turned their loneliness into ideology and their boredom into prophecy. They are pilgrims without a pilgrimage.

The task before us is not simply to refute them but to redeem the conditions that produced them. That means rebuilding the moral infrastructure of belonging: families that teach gratitude, schools that teach wonder, churches that teach humility, and public spaces that teach us to argue without hatred. It means holding technology to account not as a censor but as a creator of culture. And it means reviving the forgotten truth that democracy itself is a moral enterprise, not a machine.

If we fail, the cycle will continue: boys will become men without meaning, men will become mobs without mercy, and civilization will grow cynical enough to repeat its nightmares. But if we succeed—if we teach again that strength is service and conviction is not cruelty—then even this generation’s ruins can become the foundation for renewal.

Rod Dreher ends his reflection with a faint but vital hope. He writes that what still distinguishes the good from the lost is humility—the willingness to listen, to learn, to love something higher than oneself. That humility is the antidote to both antisemitism and despair. It is, finally, the difference between rebellion and redemption.

The old hatred has found new servers, new apostles, new songs of grievance. But it has not yet won. The work of meaning—the slow labor of rebuilding trust, teaching truth, and defending the dignity of every human being—is still ours to do. And perhaps, if we do it with courage, the lost boys may one day come home.

References

Dreher, R. (2025, November 10). What I saw and heard in Washington: Groyperism’s spread among Generation Z conservative apparatchiks is real [Substack post]. Rod Dreher’s Diary.

Galloway, S. (2025, November 3). “The numbers are stark”: Scott Galloway on the crisis facing boys and men [Video]. MSNBC. YouTube.

Hanson, V. D. (2025, November 10). Victor Davis Hanson: Confronting conservative antisemitism [Video]. The Daily Signal. YouTube.