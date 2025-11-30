The most uncomfortable truth exposed by October 7 was the moral cost of supersessionism. If you are unfamiliar with the term, it refers to the long standing Christian belief that the church has replaced Israel in God’s covenantal purposes. For generations, Christians, clergy and laity alike, treated this doctrine as an abstract theological conclusion, sometimes debated, often assumed, and rarely examined for its human implications. Then when the news broke about what happened in Israel on that day, we learned that Jewish suffering erupted again on the world stage. At that point, many realized, almost with a jolt, that our instincts had been shaped by a theology that treated God’s covenant with Israel as something dissolved or transferred. A framework that viewed Israel’s identity as spiritually obsolete quietly conditioned believers to see Jewish vulnerability with hesitation. Suddenly I saw that supersessionism wasn’t just an interpretive stance. Instead, I saw it as a lens that altered moral vision. In that moment I realized that whatever we believe about God’s promises inevitably shapes how we treat the people those promises were first given to. I can still feel the weight of it.

This realization exposed how supersessionism shapes Christian imagination long before it is articulated in theological terms. It teaches believers to interpret Israel symbolically rather than relationally. This shifts their view of God’s covenant fidelity from something concrete to something conceptual. And once fidelity becomes conceptual, empathy becomes strangely abstract as well. Many Christians could speak easily about Israel’s past and future, but had almost no language for Israel’s present. This is what I keep coming back to: none of it fit the tidy theological frameworks people had inherited. Supersessionism had given them a vocabulary for distance, Israel as symbol, Israel as shadow, Israel as “fulfilled,” and they lived inside that language without ever noticing the draft it created.

But then October 7 tore straight through that insulation. Not with arguments, not with proof texts, just the raw grief of a people who had already carried more than should ever be asked of them.

I landed in London that morning. I remember the jolt of the wheels hitting the runway and that stupid little moment of relief you feel after a long flight. I turned my phone on when I arrived at my hotel. It was late, but I decided to check my phone anyway. I expected the usual flood of texts and notifications. Instead it was video after video describing what happened happened in Israel. I just sat there, trapped in that tiny hotel room in stunned disbelief.

I would learn the awful truth later that theology would play a role in the reaction and what took place that day. Sure, there was an initial solidarity, and as the days continued, that solidarity would wane, and in its place, conversations would emerge that resulted in defending a doctrine.

But there is a part people in all of this, we don’t like admitting. Theological instincts become moral instincts. If you’ve absorbed a worldview that treats Israel as spiritually expendable, you don’t wake up on October 7 equipped to see Jewish suffering clearly. Something in you hesitates, and by the time you notice the hesitation, it’s already exposed you.

The cultural expressions of this dynamic made the theological connection even clearer, though in a way I wish they hadn’t. Figures like Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens began to popularize forms of cultural supersessionism that treat Jewish concerns with suspicion or detachment, along with endless conspiracy theories that seem to role off their tongue. They do not speak as theologians, of course, yet their assumptions mirror the logic of supersessionism. If God’s commitment to Israel is finished, then what about Jewish suffering. Does it become optional in how people interpret it. Instead, of compassion and pursuing a sense of justice, they opted by antisemitic tropes, and endless utterances that involved retribution toward Israel, and old conspiracy theories that echoed the rhetoric of the 1930s and 40s.

Supersessionism shows up in more than one way, and a lot of the confusion comes from treating all of those versions as if they’re the same thing. There’s the classic theological form, the formal claim that the church has taken Israel’s place in God’s covenantal purposes. Then there’s the cultural form, the secular version that downplays Jewish identity or treats Jewish vulnerability as exaggerated. And there’s what I’d call the instinctive or pastoral form—the quiet reflexes Christians pick up when they’re taught to read Israel mainly as a symbol instead of a people.

These three aren’t identical, but they tend to reinforce each other. The theological version gives people the categories. The pastoral version shapes the instincts of ordinary believers. And the cultural version takes the same logic and runs it out into the wider world. When a crisis comes, those layers collapse onto each other. And that’s when you see it clearly: people—religious or not—hesitate in the face of Jewish suffering because, in different ways, they’ve learned to see Israel as an idea before they see it as a people.

The thing about those old theological systems is that they weren’t malicious. They were sincere, even internally tidy. But they needed one big move that always felt a little too easy: the idea that covenant identity could just be transferred, handed off like a title deed. The more I’ve sat with Scripture, the more I realize how rarely the text gives you permission to make that jump. Paul flat out says the gifts and calling of God are “irrevocable,” and that one word, irrevocable, sits there, stubborn and inconvenient, right in the middle of any framework that tries to dissolve Israel’s role.

Most Christians who inherited those systems didn’t wake up thinking, “God changes His mind.” But that’s what the logic implies. It teaches you to think God’s commitments can change shape without affecting God’s character. I don’t buy that. No one ever says it outright, of course, but you can feel the thinness it leaves. And you feel it most when suffering pressures the whole structure.

But here’s the thing people forget: early Christianity never spoke with one voice on this. There was another instinct running through the tradition, clumsy at times, but honest. A sense that Christ fulfills the Scriptures without erasing the people through whom those Scriptures came. You can hear it in the way the early theologians fumbled around the edges of the question. You can especially hear it in the apostles themselves. Jesus brings the new covenant, absolutely. But then you have Paul, almost in the same breath, saying Israel is still “beloved for the sake of the patriarchs.” You can’t dodge that. It only works if God’s covenant faithfulness is an actual, concrete thing, something He doesn’t edit or upgrade just because it would make our theology cleaner.

Those early voices weren’t perfect, but their stumbling feels truer than the clean modern systems. They knew, almost instinctively, that if God ever abandons His covenant with Israel, He stops being recognizable as the God of Israel at all. And once you lose that God, you lose the story that steadies everything else.

When you follow these instincts through history, you start to see why Christians ended up with such different conclusions about Israel. Classical covenant theology basically had to drift toward supersessionism, the whole system depends on one unified covenant, so Israel’s identity gets spiritualized or folded into the church almost by necessity. The medieval and Reformation thinkers mostly kept that momentum going. They assumed covenant identity could be handed off without saying anything troubling about God’s faithfulness.

Later on, mainline Protestant liberalism pushed it even further. Israel became more of a symbol than a people bound to God by covenant, which quietly turns God’s promises into metaphors. And pre–Vatican II Catholic theology wasn’t all that different, it lived inside the same basic framework.

The traditions aren’t identical, but they share one underlying assumption: that God can shift His covenant commitments without it costing anything. Once you buy that premise, supersessionism isn’t a leap. It feels inevitable.

Systems that push back against supersessionism usually do it for one simple reason, they refuse to treat covenant like something you can hand off. Classic dispensationalism drew a hard line between Israel and the church, not because of charts, but because the whole thing falls apart if God’s promises can be reassigned. Progressive dispensationalism keeps that basic instinct but tries to frame it in terms of Christ’s present reign.

Post Vatican II Catholic theology went even further and finally said out loud what Romans 11 had been saying the whole time, that God’s covenant with the Jewish people is irrevocable, and that this is about who God is, not who the church thinks it is. Messianic Jewish theology has been saying this for decades: Jewish believers in Jesus don’t stop being part of Israel. They aren’t absorbed into a generic Gentile identity. And the newer wave of Pauline scholarship keeps landing on the same point, Paul assumes Israel still has a covenant role. He never imagines their erasure.

All these traditions come from different angles, but they’re held together by one basic claim: when God makes a promise, He actually means it. He doesn’t play word games with His covenants.

And that’s where the real problem with supersessionism shows up. It doesn’t just get Israel wrong, it gets God wrong. It treats His covenant faithfulness like something elastic, something that can stretch or shrink depending on the theological moment. But the God of Scripture binds Himself to people in a way that’s stubborn and personal and not up for revision.

The minute you decide those promises can be “reinterpreted,” every other promise God makes starts to feel thinner. You can’t hold onto a rock solid covenant in Christ while quietly assuming Israel’s covenant was negotiable. If you misunderstand God’s faithfulness, you will misunderstand Israel. That’s the whole thing in one line.

This is also why dispensationalism, problems and all, ended up being a needed correction. Its strength was never the charts. Its strength was that it refused to treat God’s promises as something He might rewrite later. It guarded Israel’s particular identity, even if it sometimes fumbled to explain Israel’s place right now. But it remembered something other systems forgot: God’s commitments don’t evaporate because the text feels awkward.

Still, the solution isn’t running back to supersessionism or pretending dispensationalism solved everything. A more biblical posture sees Israel not as a leftover artifact or an end times clock but as a covenant people whose identity still stands under the Messiah’s reign. It understands that God’s faithfulness to Israel and God’s faithfulness to the church flow from the same character, the same promise keeping God.

That keeps Israel from becoming a symbol and keeps the church from making itself the center of the universe. It grounds Christian theology in the basic, unfancy truth that God keeps His word and shapes His people to trust Him on that basis.

And this is why October 7 matters. That day didn’t create the crisis in the church, it exposed it. It revealed how deeply supersessionism had shaped Christian reflexes. It showed that once you treat Israel symbolically, you start treating covenant symbolically too. And when covenant becomes symbolic, moral clarity fogs over almost instantly.

That moment forced Christians to ask a question they’d managed to dodge: Do we honestly believe God keeps His promises?

If the church can return to that, slowly, humbly, with a clearer sense of what’s at stake, it will read Scripture better. And it will bear a truer witness to the God who doesn’t abandon the people He names as His own.