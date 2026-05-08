The Bible constructs Jesus not merely as a prophet or moral teacher, but as the central figure of God’s redemptive work in history. From the earliest layers of the New Testament, Jesus is presented as the Messiah, the Son of God, the incarnate Word, the suffering servant, and the risen Lord through whom salvation comes to humanity. What is especially significant is how early these beliefs appear. The letters of Paul the Apostle were written within only a few decades of Jesus’s crucifixion and already contain highly developed claims about his divine authority, resurrection, and cosmic role. The Gospels likewise portray Jesus exercising authority over sin, nature, demons, sickness, and judgment itself in ways that move beyond the category of prophet alone. The Gospel of Gospel of John goes even further by presenting Jesus as the eternal Word who existed with God from the very beginning and shared in God’s divine identity. At the same time, the crucifixion and resurrection remain at the center of the Christian message, not simply as spiritual symbols, but as real historical events through which Christians believe God accomplished redemption.

The kind of evidence the New Testament points to is important because it is grounded in eyewitness testimony, apostolic preaching, and writings produced within living memory of Jesus’s life and death. Christianity first emerged publicly in the same places where Jesus taught, was crucified, and where reports of his resurrection began spreading, meaning supporters and critics of the movement were both present from the start. In 1 Corinthians 15, Paul the Apostle preserves an early tradition describing appearances of the risen Jesus to Peter, the apostles, more than five hundred believers, and others, a tradition many scholars believe goes back to only a few years after Jesus’s death. The Gospels also include difficult and even embarrassing details that later legendary stories would probably avoid inventing, including Peter denying Jesus, the repeated failures of the disciples, and the humiliation associated with crucifixion in the ancient world. For Christians, this matters because the biblical portrait of Jesus is not presented as a mystical reflection that gradually developed centuries later, but as the earliest proclamation of communities claiming to preserve the historical memory of Jesus’s life, death, and resurrection from the very beginning of Christianity itself.

Jesus is the one figure that many religions borrow from Christianity, especially Islam. According to Tarif Khalidi, one of the most important stages in this development occurred within the early ascetic movement of Islam. As the Islamic empire expanded rapidly, wealth, political power, luxury, and internal conflict transformed Muslim society. Many early Muslim ascetics reacted strongly against what they viewed as moral compromise and worldliness among rulers and religious elites. Some Muslim traditions presented Jesus as a model of patience, humility, and inward devotion during seasons of political chaos and civil unrest. Other traditions, however, used Jesus much more aggressively as a voice of moral criticism against corrupt rulers, wealthy elites, and religious scholars who had become too closely tied to political power. Because Jesus was honored so deeply in Islam while not occupying the same central legal and political role as Muhammad, he became an unusually adaptable figure within Islamic thought. Different Muslim movements and communities could appeal to Jesus in ways that reflected their own spiritual priorities, frustrations, and concerns about society.

For some, he represented humility, inward devotion, and detachment from worldly ambition. For others, he became a voice criticizing corrupt rulers, wealthy elites, and religious scholars too closely tied to political power. Khalidi also emphasizes the importance of cities like Kufa in preserving and spreading many of these early traditions about Jesus. Kufa was one of the major intellectual and spiritual centers of early Islam, known for its ascetic movements, theological debates, and devotional culture. In that kind of environment, traditions about Jesus found fertile ground to grow, evolve, and take on new layers of meaning within Islamic civilization. Jesus became remarkably flexible within Islamic civilization because he was deeply honored while remaining outside the central legal and political authority attached to Muhammad. Khalidi also highlights the importance of places like Kufa in the development and transmission of many of these early ascetic and devotional traditions surrounding Jesus.

At the same time, I think Khalidi’s work leaves some important questions unresolved. His historical analysis of how the Muslim Jesus developed over time is often thoughtful and genuinely insightful, especially when he traces the role of asceticism, Sufism, and devotional literature. But at times, he seems to explain theological ideas mostly through social, cultural, and historical forces. Christianity’s claims about Jesus can begin to feel, in his presentation, like just one religious interpretation among many competing constructions that developed over time. As a result, the deeper question of whether Jesus actually was who Christianity claimed him to be sometimes fades into the background. The focus shifts more toward how communities shaped Jesus for their own spiritual and civilizational needs than whether one understanding of Jesus might ultimately be true in a historical or theological sense.

Khalidi is far more interested in how communities construct sacred memory than in evaluating whether one tradition preserves the historical identity of Jesus more faithfully than another. As a result, doctrines like the incarnation, crucifixion, resurrection, and redemption can start to appear less like historical and theological claims about what God actually did in history and more like ideas that gradually developed within religious communities over time. That is where I think the discussion becomes especially important. When comparing the Muslim gospel to the New Testament, the historical situations surrounding the two traditions are very different. The canonical Gospels were written within the first century and are closely connected to eyewitness and apostolic testimony about Jesus’s life, ministry, death, and resurrection. They emerge from communities that were directly tied to the earliest followers of Jesus and were proclaiming these beliefs from the very beginning of Christianity itself.

By contrast, many of the sayings and stories Khalidi discusses develop centuries later through ascetic literature, mystical reflection, oral transmission, and devotional storytelling. Khalidi himself acknowledges that the Muslim Jesus accumulated multiple literary and spiritual layers over time through different movements within Islamic civilization. That developmental process is significantly more visible within the Muslim gospel than within the earliest Christian proclamation.

I also think Khalidi tends to understate just how different the Christian and Islamic understandings of Jesus really are at the theological level. Christianity does not simply respect Jesus as a prophet, wise teacher, or moral example. The entire Christian story of salvation is built around the belief that Jesus is the incarnate Son of God whose crucifixion and resurrection stand at the center of God’s redemptive work in history. Islam, however, moves in a very different direction. Rather than presenting Jesus as the crucified and risen Son of God, Islam portrays him primarily as a prophet who calls people back to pure worship of God and right belief about divine truth.

That difference goes far beyond a small theological disagreement. Christianity and Islam are ultimately telling very different stories about who Jesus is, what salvation means, how God reveals himself to humanity, and what God is doing in history through Jesus himself. In many ways, the Muslim gospel reflects Islam’s effort to honor Jesus and bring him into the Islamic worldview while still rejecting the conclusions Christianity reached about his death, resurrection, and divine identity.

What makes Khalidi’s work especially interesting, though, is that his research may unintentionally reveal how difficult it was for Islamic civilization to move beyond the pull of the Jesus found in the Christian tradition. Muslim thinkers, mystics, ascetics, and devotional writers kept returning to Jesus again and again across the centuries. Over time, Jesus continued to take on a larger and larger role within parts of Islamic thought and spirituality. His spiritual importance deepened, and his presence within Muslim devotional and mystical traditions became increasingly significant. In many ways, that suggests the relatively brief Qur’anic presentation of Jesus never fully captured the depth of his religious and spiritual appeal.

The more certain strands of Islamic spirituality focused on themes like holiness, inward purity, humility, closeness to God, and freedom from worldly ambition, the more naturally Jesus seemed to move toward the center of those discussions. It is difficult to read many of these traditions without sensing that Muslim mystics and ascetics saw in Jesus a unique model of spiritual devotion that continued to draw their attention across the centuries. In some ways, the ongoing development of the Muslim gospel may reveal not only Islam’s reinterpretation of Jesus, but also the enduring influence of the earlier Christian portrait that Islamic civilization inherited and wrestled with over time.

Notes

Tarif Khalidi, The Muslim Jesus: Sayings and Stories in Islamic Literature (Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 2001).

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Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.