Since our country began, the Jewish experience occupied an unusual place in Western moral consciousness. Then, in the long shadow of the Holocaust, Jewish suffering was one of the primary reference points for the world-historical consequences of hatred, dehumanization, and ideological extremism. “Never Again” was more than a commitment to remember; it represented the firm belief that modern societies had internalized a crucial lesson about evil and the protection of human dignity. For several generations, especially within liberal and progressive political culture, the memory of the Holocaust set the tone for discussions of justice, intolerance, and obligation. Jews were often defined by exile, persecution, endurance, and genocide.

Despite this vigilance, however, something started to change. The West continued to preserve the language and memory of the Holocaust, but some of the moral confidence and cultural stability that once gave that memory its force slowly weakened. The language of human rights remained supreme, but concepts such as cultural continuity, national identity, social cohesion, and even self-defense came to seem increasingly dubious in many elite institutions. In certain circles of academia, the media, and politics, confidence in Western civilization itself slowly came to seem morally unseemly, as if the only righteous posture is one of constant self-critique rather than a full-throated defense of one’s inheritance.

People still spoke passionately about justice, oppression, and human rights, but the culture became far less certain about the difference between a society defending itself and a society becoming oppressive. Looking back, it almost feels as though the West did not forget Auschwitz itself so much as it forgot why stable societies need moral confidence, cultural continuity, and institutional strength in order to prevent something like Auschwitz from happening again.

That deeper confusion became impossible to ignore after October 7. What shocked many Jews was not simply criticism of Israel, which has existed for decades, but how quickly sympathy for Israeli victims seemed to disappear almost immediately after the massacre. Before families had even identified bodies or learned whether loved ones were alive, kidnapped, or dead, protests condemning Israel were already appearing across Western cities and elite university campuses. Posters of kidnapped Israelis were torn down almost as soon as they went up. Jewish students quietly hid Stars of David, avoided conversations about Israel in public, and began wondering whether universities that constantly spoke about inclusion still viewed them as morally legitimate members of the community.

Part of what makes this so difficult to understand is that modern antisemitism in elite culture often does not look like older forms of antisemitism. It rarely presents itself as explicit hatred toward Jews. Instead, it often appears through moral asymmetry, selective outrage, and suspicion toward Jewish sovereignty and self-defense. Jews increasingly become viewed less as a historically vulnerable minority and more as symbolic representatives of Western power, nationalism, capitalism, and civilizational confidence itself. In many activist frameworks, morality is organized almost entirely around binaries of oppressor and oppressed. Once those categories harden, Jewish identity becomes unstable because Jews no longer fit neatly into approved narratives of victimhood.

Here, Gad Saad’s idea of “suicidal empathy” is helpful. He theorizes that, although empathy is usually a healthy and necessary trait, it can become “parasitized” when not grounded in reality, when divorced from rationality and self-preservation, and when reciprocation is not expected or required. In Saad’s model, societies begin to have empathy for all the wrong parties, while suppressing empathy for those trying to defend themselves. Whether or not one agrees with his terminology, it captures something important about the dysregulation of emotions that was on display after October 7. Compassion itself was evidently being routed through ideological commitments, rather than being inspired by human suffering in real time.

At a deeper level, though, the issue extends beyond empathy alone. The modern progressive moral imagination increasingly struggles with the very idea of legitimate civilizational self-defense. Israel represents realities many Western intellectual movements have grown uncomfortable with: strong historical memory, collective identity, defended borders, religious continuity, and the willingness to use power for survival. Israel therefore becomes psychologically disruptive because it embodies principles that parts of postmodern Western culture increasingly associate with danger rather than stability. The argument over Israel is ultimately not just about the Middle East. It is about whether modern Western societies still believe nations and civilizations possess any moral right to preserve themselves at all.

Progressives, for most of my lifetime, have viewed Jews through the lens of historical persecution. But activist culture ultimately reoriented its morality almost entirely around power, which was, in many ways, the result of a kind of cultural and intellectual revolution that emerged within American universities during the 1960s and 1970s, shaped in part by ideas flowing out of the legacy of the French philosophers like Foucault and others. Consequently, now Palestinians have been cast as absolute victims; Israelis as absolute oppressors. Once this is the reigning moral framework, empathy itself becomes selective and asymmetric. Israeli suffering comes to seem less important, because to acknowledge Jewish vulnerability would be to undermine the entire ideological system. This is why so many activists were visibly much more outraged by Israeli military retaliation than by the attacks that precipitated the war.

Underneath all of this is a deeper crisis inside Western institutions themselves, especially universities. Over the last several decades, universities did not simply become more political. In many ways, they became more moralized. As traditional religious belief weakened within elite academic culture, the underlying human impulses toward guilt, redemption, belonging, purity, and moral purpose did not disappear. They migrated into politics, identity, and activism. Universities increasingly functioned not merely as places of intellectual formation, but as places of moral formation.

But over time, something deeper was happening inside the university itself. As Christian Smith has argued, disciplines like sociology increasingly took on a kind of moral and spiritual project of their own. Earlier generations of scholars often assumed that modernization and scientific progress would gradually push religion to the margins of society. But religion never disappeared in the way many intellectuals once expected it would. Instead, a lot of universities gradually redirected the moral and spiritual energy that had once been shaped by religious belief into new secular frameworks built around identity, justice, oppression, liberation, and personal authenticity. The language changed, but the deeper moral questions never really went away. People were still asking who the victims were, who carried guilt, what redemption looked like, and what responsibilities society had toward suffering and injustice.

Over time, that shift started to shape the wider moral culture of many elite institutions. Universities still spoke constantly about justice, human rights, and historical oppression, but they became much less comfortable talking about things like cultural continuity, national identity, inherited traditions, or even the moral right of a society to defend itself. Confidence in Western civilization itself slowly became associated with immorality, as if virtue required unending self-criticism and even self-flagellation instead of the defense and preservation of inherited good. The result was a culture that still remembered the Holocaust and continued to speak about it with moral seriousness, but that gradually lost touch with the moral and civilizational self-confidence that made that memory and horror meaningful. Looking back, it almost feels as though the West did not forget Auschwitz itself so much as it forgot why stable societies need enough moral confidence, institutional strength, and cultural continuity to prevent something like Auschwitz from happening again.

Israel’s very existence represents a living refutation of post-national utopianism, in that it unapologetically makes the case for memory, borders, continuity, and collective self-defense. This is part of why Israel inspires such disproportionate moral passion: it reminds the modern West of exactly the truths that its adherents are most eager to forget, that evil exists, that civilizations are perishable, that identity is important, and that strength is sometimes necessary.

One of the strangest consequences of this moral confusion is the growing convergence between parts of postmodern progressive culture and explicitly anti-Western Islamist movements. The two worldviews differ profoundly in theology and social vision. One condemns the West for abandoning transcendence and divine authority. The other condemns the West for failing to transcend hierarchy, nationalism, and power itself. Yet both increasingly converge around hostility toward Western civilizational legitimacy and Jewish sovereignty. Both frequently portray the West as morally diseased, spiritually corr

upt, and historically guilty. That does not make them identical movements, but it does help explain why they increasingly intersect psychologically and politically around shared enemies.

Historically, antisemitism has often functioned as an early warning sign of broader civilizational instability. Societies that lose the ability to perceive Jews clearly frequently lose the ability to perceive reality clearly in other areas as well. The same ideological habits now distorting perceptions of Jews also distort perceptions of terrorism, borders, crime, religion, national identity, and even biological reality itself. That is why the current moment feels so disorienting to many ordinary people. They sense that something deeper than politics is happening. Moral instincts themselves increasingly appear detached from tragedy, memory, proportionality, and common sense.

Therefore, the greatest crisis exposed after Oct. 7 was not the divisive politics or even the outright Jew hatred that was exposed; it was realizing that much of the modern West no longer intuitively sees the morality of civilization demonstrating self-defense after mass murder has taken place. A civilization that begins prioritizing moral innocence over survival eventually loses the ability to defend either. Civilizations survive not merely through wealth or military strength, but through confidence in the moral legitimacy of their own existence. Once that confidence collapses, empathy itself becomes detached from truth, memory, and self-preservation.

The tragedy of the modern West may ultimately not be that it forgot the lessons of Auschwitz. It may be that it forgot why civilizations must possess the moral confidence to prevent another one.