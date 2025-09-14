Walk into many mainline churches today, and you’ll hear less about Christ crucified and risen—and more about the evils of Christian nationalism. It’s become their favorite cautionary tale, the looming threat they must exorcise to save the faith. But when the church builds its identity around opposing a villain instead of proclaiming a Savior, something vital gets lost.

Some critiques of Christian nationalism are fair. They rightly warn against confusing patriotism with discipleship or elevating the nation above Christ. But what stands out in today’s mainline landscape is how the term has shifted. It’s no longer a cautionary label—it’s become the centerpiece of their moral vision.

In many mainline circles, Christian nationalism is treated as the great heresy—the root of nearly every societal ill and the primary threat to be opposed. Sermons, seminary conferences, and denominational statements routinely portray it as the fountainhead of racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, and even climate denial.

Blind to Progressivism’s Grasp

To be clear, some critiques of Christian nationalism are fair. They rightly warn against confusing patriotism with discipleship or elevating the nation above Christ. Nationalism can distort the gospel, wrapping the cross in a flag and substituting cultural pride for repentance and faith. Mainline leaders see this clearly.

What they rarely see—or refuse to see—is that progressivism can do the same thing. It, too, is a political philosophy with its own moral vision, seeking to capture religion and bend it to serve its political ends. Where nationalism tries to harness the church to advance the nation, progressivism tries to harness the church to advance its ideological causes.

Yet in many mainline churches, this danger goes unexamined. They speak as though politics only corrupts faith from the right, never from the left. But whenever the church becomes a mouthpiece for any political vision—whether nationalist or progressive—it stops being the church. It becomes just another institution trading eternal truth for cultural relevance.

Why the Near Obsession?

This near obsession didn’t appear out of nowhere. It traces back to the influence of Michel Foucault. Because he taught that truth claims are simply veiled bids for power, many mainline theologians trained in his wake came to see any confident or exclusive Christian belief as inherently oppressive.

In their eyes, Christianity is only “safe” when it renounces its authority claims and functions purely as a tool for social reform. Anything more than that—a faith that claims to speak with divine authority—is viewed with suspicion.

Foucault’s Philosophy: Deconstructing Truth, Morality, and Identity

Michel Foucault (1926–1984) rejected the idea that truth is something objective to be discovered. He argued instead that what we call “truth” is manufactured by those in power to preserve their dominance. Knowledge, he claimed, is never neutral; it’s shaped by institutional interests. He dismissed universal moral laws as nothing more than cultural inventions enforced by the powerful.

Foucault treated social institutions—churches, families, schools, even medicine—not as bearers of truth but as systems of discipline and control. Categories like male and female, sane and insane, or right and wrong weren’t fixed realities to him but social constructs designed to sustain authority.

This outlook stands in stark opposition to the Christian vision of a God who reveals truth, gives moral law, and creates us in His image. Yet over time, these ideas seeped into mainline churches through their seminaries—subtly at first, then in a flood. Like termites hollowing out the beams of a house, Foucault’s skepticism about truth and morality quietly eroded the theological foundations that once sustained these institutions.

How Foucault’s Lens Made Christian Nationalism the Perfect Scapegoat

Within this framework of suspicion, Christian nationalism became the ideal villain. To many mainline leaders shaped by Foucault’s lens, it embodies everything they fear most: the use of Christian faith as a cover for cultural and political dominance.

It offers a simple, tidy explanation for complex problems. Political polarization, racial division, cultural decline—these are all flattened into a single cause: the lingering power of Christian moral norms, especially where they intersect with political conservatism.

A Substitute Gospel Without Repentance

This narrative also serves a strategic purpose. By defining themselves against Christian nationalism, many mainline leaders can claim moral credibility without upholding historic Christian doctrines.

It allows them to maintain a religious identity while rejecting the authority of Scripture. Instead of grounding righteousness in repentance and faith in Christ, they signal virtue by opposing what they portray as the church’s oppressive past. In effect, the fight against Christian nationalism becomes a substitute gospel—one that promises moral standing without personal conversion.

The Danger: Redefining Sin and Losing the Gospel

But here’s the danger: when Christian nationalism becomes the chief enemy, sin gets quietly redefined—not as rebellion against God, but as holding the wrong political loyalties.

The church’s prophetic voice shifts from calling all people to repent and believe, to shaming those who still hold historic Christian convictions. Instead of confronting the world’s rebellion, the church turns inward, rebuking its own faithful for believing too firmly. The result is a church that loses its gospel clarity and mistakes ideological purity for holiness.

The Cost: Mission Replaced by Suspicion

This is why so many mainline leaders now speak more about dismantling Christian nationalism than about proclaiming Christ. Foucault’s logic taught them to see power where previous generations saw truth—and to tear down where previous generations sought to build up.

The gospel gets replaced by suspicion, and mission by the policing of ideological boundaries. When the church abandons the truth that sets people free, it inevitably settles for managing appearances. And what it loses in the process is nothing less than its calling: to proclaim Christ crucified and risen as the hope of the world.

The Way Forward: Recovering the Gospel as the Church’s Center

The way forward isn’t to baptize politics—whether nationalist or anti-nationalist—but to recover the gospel as the church’s defining center.

The church must speak with courage, not suspicion. It must proclaim truth as revealed by God, not as constructed by power. And it must call people to repentance and faith in Christ, not to ideological conformity.

Only by returning to the authority of Scripture and the hope of the cross can the church regain its prophetic voice and fulfill its mission in a fractured world.

Returning to the Center

The church was never called to save the world by finding the right villain to fight. It was called to proclaim a Savior who already conquered sin and death. When we build our identity around opposing an enemy—whether nationalism or anything else—we trade the gospel for a cause, and causes can’t redeem souls.

Only Christ can. And when the church recovers Him as its center, it will stop grasping for moral credibility in the eyes of the world and start shining again as what it was meant to be—a people set apart, not by politics, but by the cross.

This piece was adapted from my earlier article, How Foucault Hollowed Out Mainline Christianity — And Why We Must Return to Scripture

References

Foucault, M. (1977). Discipline and punish: The birth of the prison. Pantheon Books.

Foucault, M. (1978). The history of sexuality, Vol. 1: An introduction. Pantheon Books.

Trueman, C. (2020). The rise and triumph of the modern self: Cultural amnesia, expressive individualism, and the road to sexual revolution. Crossway.

Wells, D. F. (1994). God in the wasteland: The reality of truth in a world of fading dreams. Eerdmans.

Noll, M. A. (1992). A history of Christianity in the United States and Canada. Eerdmans.

Who is Tim Orr?

Tim Orr is a scholar, evangelical minister, and interfaith consultant with over 30 years of experience in cross-cultural ministry. He holds six degrees, including a master’s in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, where he studied under Muslim scholars. Tim taught Religious Studies for 15 years at Indiana University–Purdue University Columbus and has worked as a research associate at the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, studying congregations and polarization. He also served as a research assistant at the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, part of Hartford International University, contributing to the Exploring the Pandemic Impact on Congregations project.

He is now pursuing a PhD in Interreligious Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace, furthering his research in areas such as Islamic antisemitism, American Evangelicalism, Islamic feminism, and comparative theology between Christianity and Islam.

Tim has spoken at universities including Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Tehran, as well as in mosques across the UK. He has published in peer-reviewed Islamic academic journals and authored several books. Through his writing and teaching, Tim seeks to bridge the gap between academic scholarship and everyday interfaith engagement, bringing a gospel-centered perspective to pressing cultural and theological questions.