Every time violence against Jews erupts somewhere in the Muslim world, the same explanations appear within hours. The conflict. Colonial grievances. Poverty. Cynical leaders manipulating desperate populations. These things are real, and I don’t dismiss them. But over time they’ve become a kind of intellectual comfort food — satisfying enough to stop the conversation before it gets to the part that actually makes people squirm.

A significant strand of Islamic antisemitism has nothing to do with Israel’s founding, or 1967, or anything that happened in the twentieth century. It was built in the seventh century, out of ideas that were never designed to accommodate Jewish survival on Jewish terms. Those ideas are still there. They still do what they were built to do. And until we’re willing to say that out loud, we’re going to keep having the same horrified conversations after every attack, every massacre, every chant for Jewish extinction — asking how this keeps happening while carefully avoiding the answer.

So let me try to give one.

I start with the structural problem, because everything else follows from it. Islam presents itself as the final and complete revelation of God’s truth — the fulfillment of everything that came before, including Judaism. That claim carries a specific expectation: that Jews, of all people, should have recognized Muhammad’s prophethood. They had the scriptures. They knew the prophets. By Islam’s own logic, they were the most qualified audience in the world for a revelation claiming to complete the Abrahamic tradition.

They said no. They’ve been saying no for fourteen centuries.

That refusal creates a theological problem that won’t go away on its own. If the revelation is genuine and self-evident, and the people best positioned to confirm it still won’t, then something has to give — either the claim, or the explanation for why qualified witnesses keep rejecting it. Islamic theology chose the second option. Jewish refusal was reclassified not as honest disagreement but as willful concealment: they know, and they’re hiding it. And once that move is made, the system closes around itself completely. Jewish rejection confirms the accusation of bad faith. Jewish acceptance would confirm Islamic truth. Jewish persistence as Jews — maintaining their covenant, their law, their stubborn separateness — confirms corruption and obstinacy. There is no Jewish response that reopens the question. Every possible answer fits the predetermined conclusion.

That’s not ordinary prejudice. Prejudice can at least theoretically be argued with. This is something more durable: a closed loop that generates its own evidence.

Fitra

At the heart of this theological architecture stands a doctrine often presented in generous, universal language but loaded with profound implications: fitra. Before law, before conflict, before communal boundaries, Islam makes a claim about the very structure of the human soul—that it is created with a natural disposition toward worshiping Allah. To worship Him is not an acquired posture but an original orientation. Consequently, not worshiping Allah is not, within this framework, a neutral alternative. It is a deviation from what human beings were created to be.

If you press more deeply into fitra, you begin to see that it is not a marginal doctrine in Islamic theology. It is anthropological bedrock. It answers the question: What is a human being? And the answer it gives is not neutral.

In classical Islamic thought, fitra is not merely a moral openness or spiritual curiosity. It is a primordial orientation — a built-in calibration of the human soul toward tawḥīd, toward the oneness of Allah and submission to Him. Qur’an 30:30 frames it as “the natural disposition (fitrat Allah) upon which He created mankind.” The implication is not that humans are born religious in general, but that they are born inclined toward Islam in particular — because Islam is understood not as one religion among others, but as the original religion of humanity.

This is why the hadith often cited in discussions of fitra is decisive: “Every child is born upon the fitra; then his parents make him a Jew, a Christian, or a Magian.” The grammar of that statement matters. Judaism and Christianity are not parallel revelations here; they are examples of deviation. The child does not become Muslim — he is Muslim in his primordial state. Religion is not acquired. It is remembered.

In much Western theology, unbelief can be ignorance, intellectual error, cultural inheritance, or even an honest mistake. In the Qur’anic framework shaped by fitra, unbelief is suppression. It is not lack of light; it is refusal of light already present. The Arabic term kufr itself carries the sense of covering over, concealing what is known. Thus, disbelief is not epistemic deficiency but moral failure. It is a willful corruption of one’s own created nature.

Because if every human being is born already inclined toward the truth of Islam, then rejecting Islam — especially after its proclamation — is not merely choosing differently. It is resisting what one already knows at some fundamental level. It is a distortion of the soul. And that distortion is not accidental. It is culpable.

Here fitra links directly with taqwa. If fitra is the primordial orientation toward God, taqwa is the active maintenance of that orientation. Fazlur Rahman describes taqwa as an all-encompassing God-consciousness that governs moral life. One might say: fitra is the compass; taqwa is following the compass. The believer is not someone who discovered something new, but someone who returned to alignment. The unbeliever is someone who suppressed that alignment.

On the one hand, humanity is honored — created noble, capable of divine guidance. On the other hand, humanity is weak, prone to arrogance, forgetfulness, rebellion. Adam Dobbs in his Master’s Thesis describes this as a “high” and “low” anthropology: exalted potential, degraded actuality. But crucially, degradation is framed as departure from fitra. The farther one moves from Islam, the more one is seen as corrupting one’s own created essence.

Islamic theology affirms that Jews received genuine revelation. They are “People of the Book.” The Qur’an praises Israel’s election (2:47, 2:122) and acknowledges the line of prophets. Yet it simultaneously accuses Jews of distortion, concealment, hardness of heart, and repeated rebellion (2:75; 5:12–13; 62:5). Within a fitra-shaped framework, this critique intensifies.

If Jews are born upon fitra, and if fitra inclines one toward Islam’s final form in Muhammad’s message, then Jewish rejection of Muhammad cannot be interpreted as simple theological disagreement. It becomes, within this logic, a conscious betrayal of what they inwardly know. The Qur’an’s polemical passages — which speak of hearts hardened, scripture altered, prophets rejected — are not merely historical rebukes. They are read as evidence of a deeper anthropological malfunction: suppression of primordial truth.

And that is where theological tension hardens into hostility.

Because once disbelief is framed as willful deviation from one’s own created nature, opposition to the prophet is not disagreement but rebellion against God. Dobbs poin ts out that the Qur’anic punishment narratives — Noah’s people, ‘Ād, Thamūd, Pharaoh — follow a consistent structure: a prophet warns; the people reject; destruction follows. When Muhammad’s opponents are inserted into that narrative pattern, their rejection is not local dissent but part of a cosmic drama of resistance to divine truth.

Jews, in particular, are positioned within that prophetic typology. The Qur’an draws parallels between Muhammad’s rejection and the rejection faced by earlier prophets among the Children of Israel (3:144; 17:94–96). The rhetorical force is powerful: just as previous communities rejected and were judged, so too those who reject Muhammad place themselves in that lineage of defiance.

Within this structure, fitra intensifies the moral charge. The rejection is not innocent. It is not a tragic misunderstanding. It is knowing resistance to one’s own nature.

This helps explain how fitra, often presented as an optimistic doctrine of universal human goodness, can coexist with a sharply dualistic worldview. On the surface, it appears inclusive: every human is born pure, inclined toward God. But that universality quickly becomes exclusionary. Because once Islam is proclaimed, humanity divides into those who return to their primordial state and those who suppress it.

The anthropology that begins as universal ends as binary. Believers are those who have realigned with their created design through taqwa. Unbelievers are those who have corrupted that design. And when a specific community — such as the Jews — is repeatedly portrayed in scripture as having rejected prophets and altered revelation, the theological category of deviation can harden into collective characterization.

It is important to note that Islamic history is complex and varied; attitudes toward Jews have ranged widely across time and place. But the doctrinal architecture matters. When disbelief is defined as moral suppression of innate truth, polemical critique is never merely intellectual. It becomes existential. The opponent is not just wrong. He is at war with his own nature — and therefore, by extension, with God.

In that sense, fitra does more than describe human origins. It frames the drama of salvation and judgment. It casts history as a struggle between remembrance and suppression, alignment and corruption, submission and rebellion. And once that framework is applied to concrete communities, especially those seen as having once possessed revelation, it can supply the theological raw material for antagonism.

At its core, the doctrine of fitra insists that Islam is not something new. It is what humanity always was. Which means that to reject it is not simply to stand outside it. It is to betray what you were created to be.

Fitna

If fitra answers the question “What is a human being?”, fitna answers a different and more volatile question: “What threatens the community God is building?”

The word itself carries heat. Its root refers to smelting metal — placing gold into a furnace until the fire burns away impurities and reveals what is pure. In the Qur’anic imagination, that image becomes moral and political. A trial exposes loyalty. A crisis reveals corruption. Fire shows what something really is.

So fitna is not simply “discord.” It is not an ordinary disagreement. It is destabilization under pressure. It is the kind of internal or external strain that threatens to fracture the ummah and expose hidden disloyalty. It tests who stands firm and who cracks.

In the early years of Islam, that category was not abstract. It was lived. When Muhammad migrated to Medina in 622 CE, he entered a city structured by tribal alliances and economic rivalries. The Constitution of Medina attempted to forge a unified political community — Muslims and Jews under shared obligations. Whatever one makes of its intentions, it functioned as a pragmatic governance arrangement in a fragile environment.

The Jewish tribes — Banu Qaynuqa, Banu Nadir, and Banu Qurayza — were influential actors, economically and socially embedded. Their acceptance or rejection of Muhammad’s prophethood mattered. When they declined to recognize him, the dispute was initially theological and political. But as military tensions escalated and accusations of alliance with enemy forces surfaced, the frame shifted.

Opposition was no longer treated as mere dissent. It became fitna. And once that word is applied, the stakes change. Because fitna names not just disagreement but corrosion — something that threatens the survival of the whole. In a community that sees itself as the bearer of God’s final revelation, unity is not merely strategic. It is sacred. A fracture is not merely inconvenient. It is dangerous.

The expulsions of Banu Qaynuqa and Banu Nadir, and the execution of the men of Banu Qurayza after the Battle of the Trench, were remembered within that interpretive grid. They were not narrated primarily as acts of conquest. They were framed as responses to betrayal, as necessary acts to remove internal destabilization. Fire had revealed impurity. The community had to preserve itself.

That framing matters because it transforms a contingent political conflict into a theological template. The Qur’an repeatedly warns that fitna is worse than killing. It describes those who spread confusion, who undermine faith, who create discord within the ranks. In the developing memory of the early community, Jewish refusal to recognize Muhammad and alleged collaboration with his enemies fit that pattern. They were not only unbelievers; they were portrayed as active disruptors.

This is where stereotypes begin to take shape. When a group becomes associated with fitna, it is not simply outside the faith. It is positioned as a recurring threat to the integrity of the faith. The image shifts from theological rival to internal saboteur. The Jew is no longer merely someone who believes differently. He becomes someone who destabilizes, who conspires, who sows disorder beneath the surface of unity.

That image did not require later European influence to exist, though later European antisemitism would reinforce and amplify it. Its root lies in the formative narrative of Islam’s own struggle for consolidation. The early community experienced vulnerability, siege, and political fragility. In that environment, the language of existential threat hardened. Fitna became the word for what could unravel everything.

And once Jews were inscribed into that category during the foundational period, the inscription endured. Later generations did not need to revisit the exact political conditions of Medina. The interpretive structure was already embedded in scripture and tradition. Whenever the ummah experienced a crisis — internal dissent, sectarian division, foreign pressure — the old category could be activated. The association between Jews and destabilization was available, already sanctified by early narrative.

This is how archetype forms. The Qur’anic punishment stories follow a repeated rhythm: a prophet is sent, a people resist, opposition intensifies, divine judgment falls. When Jewish tribes are remembered as rejecting Muhammad in a moment of communal peril, their story fits that rhythm. The conflict becomes more than history. It becomes typology — part of the cosmic drama of belief and rebellion.

And typology is portable. It can be applied again and again. Over time, this association filtered into social and political structures. Jews were tolerated as protected minorities, but often regulated and symbolically subordinated. In moments of upheaval, accusations of spreading fitna could justify restriction or reprisal. The stereotype of the Jew as conspirator, corrupter, or hidden agitator drew strength from this early framing. He was not simply wrong. He was destabilizing.

The metaphor of smelting lingers beneath it all. Fire reveals what lies beneath the surface. In times of social anxiety, suspicion flourishes. Someone must be responsible for corruption in the metal. Someone must be the impurity exposed by crisis.

If fitra casts unbelief as suppression of inner truth, fitna casts opposition as active corrosion of communal truth. Together they create a powerful moral landscape. The unbeliever is not neutral. The dissenter is not harmless. Rejection becomes betrayal; disagreement becomes threat.

Within that landscape, Jewish dissent in Medina became more than a localized conflict. It became part of Islam’s sacred memory of how divine communities survive. And once a people are embedded in that memory as sources of fitna, they remain permanently near the category of danger — available for reactivation whenever the community feels its cohesion under strain.

Fire purifies. But fire also consumes. When a group is linked to fitna in the founding narrative, the flame never fully goes out.

Dhimmitude

If fitra defines anthropology and fitna defines the threat, dhimmitude defines the social order that results when those two concepts are translated into law.

The word comes from dhimma — covenant, protection, guarantee. On the surface, it sounds benevolent. Jews and Christians, as “People of the Book,” were not to be annihilated or forcibly converted as a rule. They were to be protected. But protection in this framework was never synonymous with equality. It was conditional, hierarchical, and deliberately visible.

Qur’an 9:29 provides the textual backbone: fight the People of the Book “until they pay the jizya with willing submission and feel themselves subdued.” Classical jurists built an entire legal architecture on that verse. Non-Muslims could live under Islamic rule. They could practice their religion. But they would do so from a position of formal, acknowledged inferiority.

That is what dhimmitude institutionalized. The jizya tax was not merely fiscal policy. It was symbolic. It marked the payment of submission. In some historical contexts, its collection included ritual gestures of humiliation — reports of slaps to the neck or enforced bodily posture. Whether universally practiced or not, the imagery tells you what the system was communicating: this is not a contract between equals. It is a reminder of who rules and who is ruled.

The Pact of Umar, attributed in various forms to the early caliphate, codified further restrictions. Dhimmis could not build new houses of worship or repair old ones without permission. They were prohibited from carrying weapons. They could not ride horses — a sign of military and social rank — but were restricted to donkeys or mules. They were sometimes required to wear distinctive clothing or markers to differentiate them publicly from Muslims.

These regulations varied across time and place. Bernard Lewis and others have rightly noted that enforcement was uneven. In some eras — Umayyad Spain, Abbasid Baghdad, parts of the Ottoman Empire — Jewish physicians, merchants, and scholars rose to prominence. Jewish communities sometimes flourished culturally and economically within Islamic lands.

But variability does not erase structure. The framework itself was designed to encode permanent subordination. Even in periods of relative tolerance, the baseline assumption remained intact: Muslims are the dominant community; Jews exist by permission. Their protection was contingent upon visible acknowledgment of inferiority.

This is where theology meets social engineering. If fitra teaches that all humans are born inclined toward Islam, then Jews are seen as having deviated from their natural state by rejecting Muhammad. If fitna casts Jewish opposition in the formative narrative as destabilizing and corruptive, then Jewish autonomy becomes potentially threatening. Dhimmitude resolves the tension by containing that threat.

Jews may exist. But they must exist in a box. As long as Jewish communities remained politically powerless, publicly subordinated, and economically dependent on Muslim goodwill, their theological refusal could be tolerated. It was not existentially dangerous because it was not sovereign. Their dissent had no teeth.

The crisis was not Jewish existence per se. The crisis was Jewish equality — or worse, Jewish dominance. Through its mode of hierarchy, Jewish difference was both contained and permitted. The regulations were not arbitrary punishments; they were indications of social status. Special clothing marked out special people; special offenses specific to mode could only be committed by people who were allowed to ride horses. Height restrictions on synagogues were statements about corresponding lowliness. These were laws about public space and about making it obvious, all the time, that Islam was in control. Islamic law saw Jews as a people of a previously revealed book, but one which had made a mistake in failing to recognize Muhammad as the culmination of its messengers, and had therefore gone astray. Jews were not polytheists to be killed, and their existence confirmed the ultimate triumph of Islam, since they were alive only by its permission. Bat Ye’or notes that the structure of dhimmitude produced long-term impressions of Jewish inferiority, whatever the actual material conditions: “It posited that the Jew was condemned to occupy this place by God, since he was incapable of managing his own affairs, of protecting himself, and hence of treating Muslims equally; for it is written in the Koran: ‘they have incurred anger, misery has been stamped upon them.’... If Allah ‘has ordained for them dhimmitude,’” and Muslims had perfected a system which confirmed them in their essential state, “there was no innate reason to be angry with them, one simply needed vigilantly to make sure that they submitted... In sum, it was Allah.

The mode of dhimmitude was accordingly preventative: it was a system which made it impossible for people who were suspected of having been responsible for this type of fitna to ever do so again..

This is why the system could feel stable for centuries. It answered theological anxiety with legal containment. Yet the stability depended on the maintenance of hierarchy. When that hierarchy was disrupted — under colonial intervention, nationalist movements, or modern state formation — the old theological reflex could reemerge. A Jew who is subordinate is manageable. A Jew who is equal or sovereign reactivates the memory of threat.

The crisis, then, was never simply Jewish presence. It was Jewish agency outside prescribed limits. If the Jews were doctors at Muslim courts, merchants with Muslim sponsors, scholars translating under Islamic empires, they acted within the bounds of the covenant. But if the Jews exercised political self-determination or denied their subordinate status, the theological justification for containment no longer bent over backwards to contain them. And as containment leaks, suspicion runs high.

Dhimmitude was not sustained persecution. It was society-wide inequality. It made it possible for Jews and Muslims to live together, at times, even to achieve great things together, but with a glass ceiling. The glass ceiling was theological. It held that Islamic supremacy should be evident and lasting.

As long as Jews remained beneath that ceiling, the system could call itself just. Once they stepped outside it — socially, politically, nationally — the old categories of deviation and destabilization stood ready.

In that sense, dhimmitude was not merely a medieval legal curiosity. It was the long-term social expression of a deeper worldview: Islam as final truth, Muslims as rightful rulers, Jews as protected but permanently subordinate to others.

The peace it offered was conditional. The tolerance it extended was structured. And the stability it produced depended on keeping Jewish existence carefully contained within boundaries drawn by sacred law.

Jihad

Jihad sits at the point where theology, history, and eschatology converge. It is often presented in contemporary Western discourse as primarily spiritual — the “greater jihad,” the inner struggle against sin. That category is real in Islamic tradition. So is the idea of striving for justice, reform, and moral integrity. But historically, classical jurisprudence also treated jihad as armed struggle — sometimes defensive, sometimes expansionary — undertaken to defend or advance Islamic rule.

In the earliest Meccan period, the message to Muhammad’s opponents is largely patient and eschatological. Divine judgment is coming. Those who mock, reject, or persecute the Messenger will face wrath, but in God’s time, not the believers’. The Qur’an repeatedly defers retribution to the Day of Judgment: God will repay; God will punish. The Prophet Muhammad is told instead to endure, to warn, and to trust that God will settle accounts.

But the delay created strain. As rejection continued and mockery intensified, opponents began to demand that the promised punishment arrive immediately. The Qur’an records their taunts when it says, “Bring it on, if you are truthful.” The eschatological clock seemed stalled. Believers experienced a confidence crisis. If judgment was certain, why did it not fall? Why were the righteous still vulnerable? The Qur’an introduces the idea of a “nearer punishment” — a foretaste of final judgment delivered within history, not postponed to the hereafter. Divine retribution would not only occur at the end of time; it could break into the present.

At first, they wait for God to act. Then they are told they may act as instruments of God. Surah al-Hajj (22) marks a critical transition. Permission to fight is granted in response to persecution. The rationale is defensive, framed as redress for injustice. But in subsequent Medinan surahs — al-Baqara (2), Muhammad (47), and others — fighting becomes more than permission. It becomes an obligation. Warfare is sacralized. To fight in God’s cause is to participate in divine judgment.

The language intensifies. God is described as striking fear into hearts, aiding believers in battle, commanding combat against those who oppose the Messenger. Military struggle is woven into the eschatological narrative. The battlefield becomes a preview of the final reckoning.

Mark Durie argues that this evolution reflects an eschatological crisis resolved through action. When divine punishment seemed delayed, the Qur’an reframed history itself as the arena of judgment. Believers were no longer merely awaiting God’s intervention; they were executing it.

The Qur’an reframed history as the site of judgment when it appeared that divine punishment was postponed. Believers were now carrying out God’s intervention rather than just waiting for it.

Classical jurisprudence was directly influenced by this development. Beyond Arabia, early Muslim empires grew quickly. Jurists organized jihad as a collective obligation to protect and, in many cases, to extend the Islamic realm. Dar al-Islam, or the home of Islam, and dar al-harb, or the home of war, were used to conceptualize the world. Military campaigns were presented as a component of a divinely mandated order rather than just imperial endeavors.

This does not imply that aggressive militancy was always practiced by Muslims. Different interpretations were made. The context changed. Defensive or spiritual readings are frequently emphasized by contemporary reformers. However, under some circumstances, armed jihad was considered normal by the classical legal tradition rather than abnormal.

The idea was revitalized again in the modern era. The crisis of confidence was renewed by the collapse of Islamic empires and the rise of European colonial dominance. The militant aspect of jihad was revived by some thinkers as a path to restoration and resistance. In the twentieth century, ideologues like Sayyid Qutb reconceived of jihad as a revolutionary struggle against un-Islamic systems, not just territorial expansion. The rhetoric of divine judgment returned with a vengeance.

Muhammad’s relationship with Jews makes more sense in context of the broader theological narrative arc. Jews are often portrayed during the Medinan period as rejecting Muhammad, responding to revelation with (at the very least) skepticism, and allegedly violating covenants. As the eschatological crisis intensifies and the call to active struggle emerges, opposition to the Prophet begins to be framed as opposition to God, rather than mere theological contestation; if believers are now agents of God’s wrath, those who are interpreted to be persistent rejecters can have that wrath brought down upon them.

In early Islamic history, conflicts with Jewish tribes were localized and political. But when embedded in the developing doctrine of jihad, they acquired typological weight. Jewish resistance in Medina could be remembered as part of the larger pattern of opposition to God’s Messenger — a pattern that divine justice, sooner or later, corrects.

In this way, jihad becomes more than defense. It becomes participation in sacred history. The Qur’an’s shift from patient endurance to commanded combat does not erase the spiritual dimension of jihad, but it situates it alongside an authorized use of force under divine mandate. Durie’s analysis emphasizes that this is not merely pragmatic adaptation to military necessity. It reflects a theological recalibration: God’s rule must be manifested in history, and believers are enlisted in its establishment.

When this framework intersects with earlier concepts — fitra and fitna — the picture sharpens. Jews can be truth-concealers, if they are understood to have strayed from their primordial disposition in their rejection of Muhammad. They can be conceivers of corruption, if they are remembered as the agents of disruption they represented to the Prophet in Medina. And if fighting is construed as joining in God’s “nearer punishment” brought to bear against those who resist His Messenger, then violence can become sacred.

This is precisely the trajectory on which modern extremist groups capitalize. They bring eschatology into politics. They read events of the Prophet’s life into contemporary struggles. The vocabulary of covenant-disregarding, treachery or unnatural alliances, and divine vengeance is imported from textual tradition into contemporary life. Violence becomes an act of worship.

The key difference is between waiting and wielding.

What this Means

What this means for Jews specifically is that their role as the archetypal rejectors — the community with the clearest possible access to divine truth, who refused it anyway — makes violence against them something other than ordinary hostility. Within this eschatological framework, it gets framed as participation in a divine verdict the Qur’an itself declared inevitable. That’s the distinction between the antisemitism of a group like Hamas and ordinary nationalist violence over land. The territorial conflict is real, but it operates inside a theological story that is fourteen centuries old and that no negotiated settlement can reach.

None of this was designed with antisemitism as a conscious goal. These ideas emerged under pressure — the pressure of a new religion trying to establish its legitimacy against the refusal of the very community whose recognition would have confirmed it most powerfully. That’s a recognizably human situation, and Islam isn’t unique in it. Christianity developed its own versions of the same mechanisms for the same reasons, with even bloodier results over the long run.

But the mechanisms exist. Fitra turns Jewish refusal into moral betrayal. Fitna turns Jewish difference into communal danger. Dhimmitude institutionalized Jewish subordination as the natural state of things, and created the conditions for crisis when that subordination ended. And jihad, in its eschatological reading, turns violence against Jews into an act of sacred participation in divine history. Together these aren’t just a collection of prejudices. They’re a system — one that seals itself against challenge, that gets more intense under pressure rather than less, and that was never dismantled because it was never fully confronted.

When antisemitism erupts in Muslim-majority contexts today, it’s drawing on that system. Condemning the violence without saying so is like mopping the floor without turning off the tap.

The conversation this requires isn’t comfortable for anyone. Muslim scholars would have to engage in the kind of internal critique that no religious community takes to easily. Non-Muslims would have to raise these questions without using them as a club against ordinary Muslims who had nothing to do with seventh-century theological decisions. And everyone involved would have to hold two things at once: that understanding how something works is not the same as excusing it, and that you can’t fix what you won’t name.

We weren’t willing to have that conversation before October 7. I’d like to think we might be willing now. Though I’m not counting on it.