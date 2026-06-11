I have spent much of my life moving between two worlds. My academic training occurred primarily within evangelical and Islamic institutions, while much of my teaching and research experience took place within secular higher education. hat experience has allowed me to watch both up close and to be aware of patterns that are hard to see from inside one institutional culture. Secular universities have many strengths, including intellectual depth and methodological accountability, but have a hard time articulating the moral basis for their own commitments.

Evangelical institutions possess moral and theological foundations, yet they sometimes struggle to recognize the cultural assumptions they absorb from the surrounding society. Through the years, I became more and more convinced that one of the most significant changes occurring in evangelical higher education was not theological liberalization but rather a far more subtle one in how institutions were understanding authority, leadership, conflict, and mission. The implications of that shift continue to ripple through evangelical colleges and seminaries in ways that many leaders have yet to realize.

The Crisis of Confidence in Authority

When people talk about the decline of evangelicals, they typically focus on doctrinal issues. They blame declining biblical literacy, political polarization, demographic change, financial pressures, or the influence of secular ideologies. While each of these explanations contains an element of truth, none fully explains the transformation that has occurred across many evangelical institutions during the last several decades.

Most evangelical colleges and seminaries remain formally orthodox. Their statements of faith have changed little. Their faculty continue to affirm central Christian doctrines. Their chapels still feature prayer, worship, and biblical preaching. Yet anyone who has spent significant time within these institutions recognizes that something important has changed. The change is not always found in what institutions believe. It is often found in what they reward, what they fear, what they celebrate, and what they no longer feel comfortable defending.



The argument of this essay is that evangelical higher education gradually experienced a crisis of confidence in authority itself. This crisis preceded many of the debates that now dominate institutional life and helps explain why certain cultural movements found such receptive audiences within evangelical academia. The current climate that makes authority problematic in many institutions was not brought about by feminism, therapy, and anti-hierarchical ideology.



Instead, these institutions found in the rhetoric of feminism and therapy a way to explain and make coherent their own confusion about authority. Patriarchy became a convincing explanation because it built upon the already-existing lack of faith in authority, hierarchy, judgment, and exclusion found in many institutions. The revolution was often in the articulation of existing ideas. The story here is not only the advent of new rhetorics, but the self-doubt that spurred those rhetorics.



Evangelical colleges and seminaries in history were founded with a particular purpose. Christian higher education was not primarily therapy. Students training for battle as future pastors, missionaries, evangelists, theologians, educators, and leaders were taught conviction, courage, perseverance, theological and ideological clarity. The Christian life was costly, not comfortable. Faithfulness often required personal sacrifice. Ministry often required confrontation. The truth was likely to end relationships. Leadership meant bearing the responsibility and accountability and bearing the criticism for hard decisions. Whether you agree with all aspects of that mission or not, it had clarity, which is less common today.



Underlying this vision was a confidence in authority that many modern institutions do not understand. Authority was not assumed to be abusive. It was assumed to be necessary. Scripture had authority. Churches had authority. Parents had authority. Professors had authority. Institutions had authority. Authority could certainly be abused, but abuse did not invalidate legitimacy. The solution to bad authority was not the elimination of authority but its proper exercise. Evangelical institutions therefore saw themselves not simply as communities of belonging but as communities of formation. Formation requires judgment. It requires standards. It requires correction. It requires distinguishing between what is worthy of affirmation and what requires challenge. None of these activities are possible without some confidence in authority itself.

After some time, this confidence started to wane. While the decline in confidence among many evangelical leaders was supremely important, it was ultimately only one factor among many that contributed to its demise. Western culture as a whole was growing deeply suspicious of institutions of all kinds. Politicians’ abuse of power undermined confidence in the government. CEOs’ abuse of power undermined confidence in business. Pastors’ abuse of power undermined confidence in clergy. And authority was increasingly interpreted through the lens of power, not responsibility. The question became, “Why should authority be trusted?” instead of, “How should authority be wielded?” Evangelical institutions were certainly not immune to these shifts. They began to absorb many of the same inclinations that were changing the culture at large, often without even realizing it.



The larger trend provided fertile soil for what Gad Saad has called “suicidal empathy.” Inclusion, compassion, listening, vulnerability, and emotional sensitivity are true virtues, and they have always been affirmed in Christianity. In many evangelical institutions, though, they slowly began to shift from important virtues to the dominant virtues by which all others were weighed. Courage, authority, discipline, conviction, fortitude, and the willingness to call out error fell into second place. The institutional question was no longer about whether compassion should be accompanied by authority but about whether authority could withstand the demands of compassion. The result was not a more full-orbed Christianity but an increasingly lopsided one.

The Rise of Therapeutic Culture

A result of this movement was the slow theologizing of therapeutic culture. The language of emotional safety, validation, belonging, affirmation, and trauma migrated from the counseling office into the broader institutional culture. Students were encouraged to interpret difficulty through therapeutic categories; administrators managed conflict through therapeutic categories; faculty justified policies through therapeutic categories. Again, none of this was all bad. Humans experience wounds, suffering, and trauma, and Christian institutions should care deeply about such realities. The problem occurred when therapeutic language stopped interpreting certain domains or certain kinds of problems, and became the dominant lens through which all of institutional life was interpreted. When this happened, traditional forms of leadership were difficult to defend.

Gender, Leadership, and Moral Asymmetry

This transformation was particularly visible in discussions surrounding gender. As feminist assumptions gained influence within evangelical higher education, many institutions increasingly viewed female leadership not merely as a contribution but as a corrective. Women were often recruited not only because of their expertise but because administrators believed their presence would help reform historically male-led cultures. Female leadership became associated with balance, inclusion, reform, and institutional health. Traditional forms of male leadership, meanwhile, were increasingly examined through the language of power, privilege, domination, and patriarchy. The question gradually shifted from whether leaders were exercising authority responsibly to whether authority itself was inherently suspect.

A statement is worth repeating that the authors are not making an argument in this article against women. Evangelical institutions have greatly benefited from the devotion of gifted women in scholarship, administration, teaching, and ministry; that much is undeniable. This is also not an argument that men are particularly good and women are particularly evil. Every human being is capable of wisdom and folly, virtue and vice. The important issue being addressed here, rather, is one of moral asymmetry. The important issue being addressed here is whether institutions began to judge similar behavior using different metrics depending on the lens through which it was viewed.



This asymmetry became increasingly apparent in the interpretation of particular personality characteristics. Assertiveness became dominance; competitiveness became toxicity; confidence was associated with arrogance; and leaders and those in positions of authority were seen as privileged rather than laudable. Traits associated most closely with men were viewed in terms of power and the capacity to do harm. Meanwhile, behaviours more typically displayed by women often went unscrutinized: emotional manipulation, relational aggression, the weaponization of victimhood, and passive aggression did not attract the same opprobrium. The result was an ethic in which certain types of failure were very visible, while other kinds of failure were invisible.



The deeper problem, however, was not behavioral but intellectual. One of the more revealing developments within evangelical higher education was the emergence of ideas that became increasingly difficult to critique openly. In principle, scholarship requires that every theory, framework, and assumption remain subject to examination. No idea should be protected from criticism merely because it serves a moral cause. Yet critiques of patriarchy, feminist assumptions, therapeutic models of leadership, or certain forms of identity-based analysis were increasingly met with suspicion regarding the motives of the critic. Disagreement itself sometimes became evidence of moral failure. Critics were accused of defending privilege, protecting power, or resisting necessary progress. At that point, the discussion was no longer functioning as scholarship. It was functioning as moral enforcement.



Many of these developments, ironically, occurred in institutions that still subscribed to orthodox theology. Their confessional statements did not change. Their faculty still affirmed biblical authority. Their chapels still featured worship and preaching. Their students still trained for ministry. Yet institutions can change immensely without reflecting that difference in their belief systems. A culture often transforms before official statements of faith are altered. The assumptions that guide daily decision-making, hiring priorities, leadership expectations, and institutional incentives can guide an organization more deeply than the documents it posts publicly on its website. Many of the most significant changes in evangelical higher education were cultural rather than confessional. The question was not just whether institutions believed differently but whether they had begun to value different things.

Patriarchy as a Comprehensive Explanation

This is why the language of patriarchy became so influential. Patriarchy offered more than a critique of gender relations. It supplied a comprehensive explanation for institutional problems. Difficulties that had once been attributed to poor leadership, flawed personalities, organizational dysfunction, theological disagreement, or ordinary human sin could now be interpreted through a single explanatory framework. A shortage of female faculty became evidence of patriarchy. Administrative conflicts became evidence of patriarchy. Leadership disagreements became evidence of patriarchy. Student dissatisfaction became evidence of patriarchy. Like all powerful explanatory systems, the framework gained influence because it appeared capable of explaining everything. The problem is that theories capable of explaining everything often lose their ability to explain anything with precision.

What made the framework particularly attractive was that it offered institutions a morally satisfying account of their own shortcomings. If the central problem was patriarchy, then the solution was reform rather than repentance. Structural adjustment became more important than moral transformation. Institutions could demonstrate virtue by altering procedures, creating initiatives, modifying hiring practices, and revising leadership structures. These activities were measurable, visible, and administratively manageable. The harder work of cultivating courage, wisdom, judgment, humility, and spiritual maturity remained far more difficult. Bureaucracies naturally prefer problems that can be addressed through policies and procedures. Human character is considerably less cooperative.

Therapeutic Frameworks Become Moral Frameworks



The rise of therapeutic culture intensified this tendency. Therapeutic frameworks often encourage people to interpret problems through categories of harm, safety, validation, and emotional well-being. These categories contain important truths; human beings can indeed be wounded, manipulated, and mistreated. Yet therapeutic language becomes problematic when it expands beyond its proper boundaries and begins governing every dimension of institutional life. Once emotional discomfort becomes indistinguishable from harm, criticism begins to resemble aggression. Once disagreement begins to resemble exclusion, intellectual diversity becomes difficult to sustain. Once authority is viewed primarily through its capacity to wound, leadership itself becomes suspect. Institutions increasingly find themselves unable to distinguish between genuine abuse and the ordinary tensions that accompany growth, learning, and accountability.



The result was not simply greater sensitivity but a redefinition of leadership itself. Historically, leadership involved the willingness to make difficult decisions and accept responsibility for their consequences. Good leaders were expected to exercise judgment. They were expected to establish standards. They were expected to confront problems before those problems became crises. Such responsibilities inevitably generated conflict because leadership and conflict are inseparable realities. The newer therapeutic model often approached leadership differently. Listening became more important than directing. Facilitation became more important than decision-making. Inclusion became more important than evaluation. Consensus became more important than conviction. While each of these qualities has legitimate value, they cannot entirely replace the functions that leadership has historically required.

This transition becomes particularly evident in times of controversy. If institutions arise around a mission, they tend to ask whether a given course of action furthers or impedes their purpose. If they arise around therapeutic concerns, they often ask whether a given course of action causes discomfort or bad feelings. These are not the same question. Mission-centric institutions often tolerate tension because they believe certain ends are worth pursuing despite their costs. Therapeutic institutions often tend to minimize tension because harmony becomes a central goal. Over time, this difference cascades into everything from hiring decisions to curriculum formation to administrative priorities. It also affects the kind of leaders institutions produce.

Mission, Innocence, and Institutional Priorities

The most important result is perhaps the slow displacement of mission by innocence. This, rather than feminism or therapeutic culture per se, is the deepest change to take place in evangelical higher education. Mission requires authority. Authority requires judgment. Judgment creates the possibility of critique and failure. Mission-driven institutions therefore tolerate unpopular leaders, contested decisions, and error. They are inevitable wherever there is real responsibility. Leadership always entails a form of moral risk, namely the risk of doing.

The pursuit of innocence operates differently. Innocence seeks freedom from blame. It seeks protection from moral responsibility. It seeks a position from which criticism can be deflected rather than absorbed. Therapeutic language often serves this purpose remarkably well because it allows institutions to present themselves as caring, inclusive, supportive, and compassionate regardless of whether they successfully accomplish their stated mission. Compassion becomes not merely a virtue but a source of institutional legitimacy. Good intentions gradually become more important than measurable outcomes. The institution can fail in its mission while continuing to affirm its moral goodness.

This helps explain why administrative structures have expanded so dramatically across many colleges and seminaries. Offices devoted to student development, wellness, inclusion, belonging, conflict resolution, and campus climate now occupy a far larger place within institutional life than they once did. Many of these offices perform valuable work. Students genuinely need support. Communities genuinely benefit from healthy relationships. Yet the growth of these structures reflects a larger shift in priorities. Institutions increasingly devote resources toward managing internal experiences rather than advancing external missions. The center of gravity moves inward. The institution becomes preoccupied with itself.

A similar pattern can be observed in educational priorities. Earlier generations of evangelical students were often formed through intensive engagement with theology, apologetics, missions, evangelism, church history, and biblical studies. These disciplines were not merely academic subjects. They were understood as preparation for engagement with a resistant world. Increasingly, however, educational formation incorporates language drawn from organizational leadership, emotional intelligence, trauma studies, conflict management, identity formation, and personal wellness. Again, none of these subjects are inherently problematic. The issue is proportionality. What an institution requires reveals what it believes is essential. Over time, curricular changes reveal changing assumptions about what kind of leaders institutions intend to produce.

Many well-educated young leaders have become exceedingly adept at reading interpersonal cues but uncomfortable taking charge. They know how to lead discussion but do not know how to make decisions. They know how to name power but are insecure about exerting it. They know how to diagnose exclusion but are confused about how to defend boundaries. They are often formed in how to deconstruct institutions more than how to lead them. Of course these trends do not describe every graduate, nor do they define every institution equally, but they are recognizable trends that many pastors, denominational leaders, and educators now name in private.



There are ways in which these evangelical-institutional shifts are entirely admirable. We should be more healthy as a community. We should protect students from abuse. We should be marked by dignity, respect, and compassion. None of those goals or values should be undermined. However, it is possible for virtues to become vices, or at least to become distortions, when they are disconnected from other virtues that act as counterweights. Compassion without truth becomes sentimentality. Inclusion without judgment becomes confusion. Empathy without responsibility becomes indulgence. We need each of these values to be functioning in a healthy institution; not elevating one at the expense of the others.

Recovering Authority, Courage, and Responsibility

What evangelical higher education is so often missing today is not a return to authoritarian leadership, but a recovery of confidence in authority rightfully exercised. The Christian tradition has never taught that authority is inherently oppressive; it has taught that authority is accountable. Authority exists for the sake of service; but service requires authority. Parents cannot raise children without authority; pastors cannot lead churches without authority; professors cannot educate students without authority; and institutions cannot pursue missions without authority. The answer is not to abolish authority, but to exercise it wisely, humbly, and faithfully. Only in this way will institutions regain a balance they have lost over many decades.

In order for this balance to be restored, evangelical colleges and universities need more than administrative reform or strategic planning initiatives. The problems with evangelical higher education are cultural and moral before they are organizational. Institutions can write new mission statements, implement new leadership models, and restructure departments without fixing underlying assumptions about life together. The essential question is what kind of virtues institutions actually incentivize. Every institution teaches before it formally instructs. Students learn from incentives, not just syllabi. They see what kinds of attitudes lead to affirmation, what kinds of ideas lead to challenge, what kinds of problems administrators ignore, what kinds of values leaders defend. The culture that emerges from those calculations can be extremely powerful, more powerful than the direct curriculum.

One place this recovery must begin is with intellectual courage. Evangelical institutions were once known for producing individuals willing to defend unpopular convictions in hostile environments. Many of the figures admired within evangelical history possessed this characteristic. Missionaries entered cultures that opposed their message. Pastors confronted powerful social pressures.

Mosaic of Belief: Scholarship Requires Courage

Scholars often find something to disagree with, to argue about, to criticize. None of these things is possible without courage. And courage is difficult to develop in an environment that increasingly equates disagreement with harm and controversy with institutional failure. A university that is afraid of disagreement will eventually lose its ability to pursue truth. A seminary that is afraid of controversy will eventually lose its ability to produce pastors. The challenge extends into the classroom. Genuine education cannot take place without the freedom to think critically about ideas, even about ideas that have moral prestige. Students should be encouraged to question assumptions, weigh arguments, and follow the evidence where it leads. That principle must apply equally to conservative assumptions and progressive assumptions, to theological traditions and contemporary theories, to long-established doctrines and newly fashionable frameworks. Scholarship becomes unhealthy whenever certain ideas are protected from scrutiny because questioning them is perceived as morally dangerous. The task of education is not to protect students from challenging questions but to prepare them to face those questions responsibly. Intellectual adulthood is achieved through engagement rather than avoidance. The same is true here: it should be completely legitimate to question feminist theories without being charged with animosity toward women. It should be completely legitimate to challenge assumptions about patriarchy, power, and structural change without being suspected of defending oppression. And, it should be completely legitimate to critique traditional models of leadership without being accused of acting unchristianly. Academic discourse depends upon the liberty to follow arguments where they lead; once certain conclusions are required, research becomes irrelevant.



Institutions dedicated to truth must be willing to tolerate disagreement, especially regarding ideas that have become culturally influential.

A second area requiring recovery is the relationship between compassion and responsibility. Much of contemporary evangelical higher education speaks fluently about empathy, understanding, and support. These are genuine Christian virtues and should remain so. However, Christian compassion has long been tied to moral formation rather than mere emotional affirmation. The purpose of compassion is not simply to affirm people. It is to help humans flourish. Good teachers, good pastors, and good parents all know this. Sometimes love comforts. Sometimes love challenges. Sometimes love encourages. Sometimes love corrects. Any conception of compassion that lacks a correction component will ultimately fail to accomplish formation.

This is particularly important because leadership always involves unequal responsibilities.



A professor bears responsibilities that students do not. A pastor bears responsibilities that congregants do not. A president bears responsibilities that faculty members do not.



Such inequalities are not evidence of oppression. They are evidence of different roles. Modern institutions often struggle to acknowledge this obvious fact.