The recent conversation between Walter Russell Mead and Coleman Hughes stayed with me longer than I expected. On the surface, it looks like a discussion about antisemitism, Zionism, and American foreign policy. But underneath all of that, the interview is really wrestling with something much deeper: why the Jewish question has remained psychologically, politically, and symbolically charged across so much of Western history. Mead keeps returning to the idea that antisemitism survives because it adapts itself to the anxieties of whatever society it enters. In one era those anxieties are theological. In another they become nationalist, racial, economic, or ideological. The interview becomes most interesting when you realize they are not simply talking about prejudice. They are trying to explain why Jews—and now Israel—so often become symbolic focal points during moments of civilizational instability.

One of the most important parts of the conversation is Mead’s argument that American sympathy toward Jewish restoration long predates modern political Zionism. He explains that large parts of Protestant America, especially within Reformed theology, rejected the idea that God had permanently abandoned the Jewish people after the rejection of Christ. Instead, many Protestants came to see Jewish survival itself as evidence of God’s continuing faithfulness to biblical promises. That theological shift mattered far more than most modern political analysis recognizes. Mead’s discussion of the Blackstone Memorial is especially revealing because it shows that influential American Protestants and businessmen were advocating Jewish restoration long before Israel existed as a state. In other words, support for Jewish restoration was already embedded inside parts of the American religious imagination before modern Zionism even became politically organized.

That point matters because it pushes back against the common tendency to explain American support for Israel almost entirely through Holocaust guilt, lobbying influence, or Cold War strategy. Mead’s argument is that something much older was already sitting underneath American culture long before the modern State of Israel existed. Large parts of Protestant America had already developed a theological imagination in which Jewish restoration felt morally meaningful and biblically grounded. Whether someone agrees with that theology or not, the interview makes clear that sympathy toward Jewish statehood did not suddenly emerge after World War II. The cultural and religious groundwork had already been forming for generations.

The conversation also spends a surprising amount of time talking about Jewish vulnerability within diaspora life and how that shaped the rise of Zionism itself. Mead points out that most Jews fleeing Eastern Europe in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries actually wanted to immigrate to the United States, not Palestine. But once the United States sharply restricted immigration in the 1920s, Palestine increasingly became one of the few realistic destinations still available to Jewish refugees. Hughes makes a really important observation during the interview when he says many of the Jews who later fought in Israel’s 1948 war “literally had nowhere else to go.” That changes the emotional texture of the story quite a bit. Zionism begins to look less like some abstract nationalist project and more like the political conclusion many Jews reached after generations of insecurity, displacement, and dependence upon societies that could become hostile very quickly.

That larger theme becomes even more important once Mead starts talking about antisemitism itself. One of his central arguments is that antisemitism tends to intensify during periods of instability, nationalism, economic fear, and institutional weakness. He describes medieval Europe as politically fragile and heavily dependent upon religious conformity to hold society together. Jewish communities, because they remained visibly distinct while living inside Christian civilization, often became symbols of uncertainty, suspicion, or perceived disloyalty. What makes Mead’s analysis interesting is that he does not treat antisemitism as random hatred alone. He sees it as a recurring social mechanism societies use to explain deeper anxieties and instability already present within themselves.

What I found especially compelling is Mead’s argument that antisemitism keeps mutating historically while still preserving certain recognizable psychological patterns. In medieval Europe, anti-Jewish hostility was largely theological. In the nineteenth century, it became more nationalist and racial. Later it attached itself to anti-capitalism, anti-globalism, and anti-colonial politics. Those forms of hostility are not identical historically, but they often inherit similar symbolic anxieties. The language changes. The political framework changes. But the deeper emotional structure underneath it often feels strangely familiar. That adaptability may help explain why antisemitism has remained historically durable in ways many other forms of prejudice have not.

What the interview kept making me think about is that Jews historically occupied a very unusual symbolic place inside Western civilization itself. They were never fully outside civilization, but they were never completely inside it either. Jews occupied a very unusual place within the Western imagination for centuries. On one hand, they stood at the center of Christianity’s sacred story and religious memory. The entire structure of biblical history, covenant, prophecy, and redemption was deeply connected to the Jewish people. Yet at the same time, Jews often remained socially separate and politically vulnerable inside the very civilizations shaped by those ideas. They were tied to sacred history and moral memory while still living as minorities dependent upon larger societies for protection and survival.

I suspect part of the persistence of the Jewish question comes from that tension itself. Jews were never viewed as completely foreign to Western civilization, but they were never fully absorbed into it either. That created a strange symbolic dynamic where larger anxieties about religion, identity, morality, power, and social order often became projected onto Jewish communities. Long before modern Israel existed, Jews had already become symbolic carriers for unresolved tensions sitting deep inside Western civilization itself.

The interview becomes especially interesting once you start thinking about what Zionism actually changed psychologically. For centuries, Jews largely existed in the Western imagination as minorities—visible, intellectually influential, economically active, yet politically vulnerable and dependent upon larger host societies. Antisemitism developed psychologically around that condition. But Zionism fundamentally disrupted the symbolic structure. Jews were no longer simply a dispersed minority surviving inside other civilizations. They became sovereign political actors capable of military power, territorial control, intelligence operations, and national self-defense. I honestly think part of the modern tension surrounding Israel comes from the fact that much of the world still psychologically processes Jews through older categories of exile, marginality, and vulnerability while Israel represents something completely different.

In many ways, the modern world still does not quite know how to process Jewish sovereignty. That may sound abstract, but I honestly think it explains far more than people realize. Israel creates a kind of category crisis within modern moral imagination because it collides directly with many of the moral frameworks that dominate contemporary Western political thought. Jews are historically associated with exile, persecution, statelessness, pogroms, and genocide, yet Israel simultaneously exists as a technologically advanced, militarily powerful sovereign state aligned closely with the West. In a post-Holocaust and postcolonial moral framework, those realities are difficult for many people to hold together coherently.

That tension creates questions modern political language still struggles to answer. Does Jewish sovereignty normalize Jewish existence politically, or does it make Jews even more symbolically central within global politics than before? Did Israel solve the Jewish question historically, or did it transform the question into a geopolitical one the entire world now argues about constantly? I do not think those are easy questions. But I suspect part of the emotional intensity surrounding Israel comes from the fact that it shattered older civilizational assumptions about what Jews were historically supposed to be. Jews were expected to exist as minorities inside empires and nation-states, not as sovereign actors exercising military and political power themselves. Israel disrupted that older symbolic structure, and much of the modern world still seems unsure how to process the implications of that change.

The interview’s discussion of anti-colonialism pushes this tension even further. Mead explains that many postcolonial societies interpret Israel through the lens of their own experiences with imperialism, migration, and demographic displacement. His example of Malaysia is especially revealing because it shows how the Israeli-Palestinian conflict becomes connected to broader anti-Western and anti-colonial narratives. But Israel complicates those categories too. Jews did not arrive as representatives of a traditional imperial metropole in the same way French settlers in Algeria or British settlers elsewhere did. For centuries, Jews existed as a persecuted and dispersed minority people scattered across other civilizations. That is part of why Israel becomes symbolically overloaded in modern political thought. The conflict is no longer functioning merely as a territorial dispute.

I think part of what makes Israel so difficult for many modern ideological frameworks is that it refuses to fit neatly into the moral categories those frameworks often rely on. A lot of contemporary political thinking tends to divide the world into fairly clear binaries: oppressor and oppressed, colonizer and colonized, powerful and powerless. But Israel complicates those categories in ways that make people uncomfortable because Jewish history does not stay inside one simple moral narrative.

Jews carry a long historical memory of exile, statelessness, persecution, pogroms, and genocide. At the same time, Israel now exists as a sovereign state with military strength, political power, borders, intelligence agencies, and the ability to defend itself through force when necessary. Those two realities sit side by side, and many modern ideological systems struggle to hold them together coherently. Israel forces people to wrestle with the fact that history is often more morally complicated than the clean categories modern politics prefers. A lot of the emotional intensity surrounding Israel comes from the fact that modern political imagination struggles to hold those realities together coherently. The conflict has become one of the primary moral theaters through which the modern West is trying to sort out unresolved questions about nationalism, colonialism, sovereignty, victimhood, and historical guilt.

The interview also becomes especially revealing when discussing the “Israel lobby” and the arguments made by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt. Mead’s criticism is not that lobbying does not exist. His concern is that certain frameworks explaining American support for Israel begin reproducing older civilizational narratives about hidden Jewish influence and manipulation. In Mead’s view, the danger is that nearly any American support for Israel eventually becomes interpreted as evidence of covert Jewish power by definition. Whether one agrees with Mead completely or not, I do think he identifies something important here. Jewish political agency is often treated as uniquely suspicious in ways other forms of ethnic or ideological influence are not.

At the same time, I do think the interview leaves some areas underdeveloped. Mead spends considerable time discussing Western theological and political forms of antisemitism but says relatively little about Islamic theological dimensions of anti-Jewish hostility. He briefly mentions that groups like Hamas draw from both European antisemitism and parts of the Islamic tradition, but the conversation never really pauses to unpack how deep that history actually goes. There is very little real discussion in the interview about Qur’anic polemics, later hadith traditions, or the way Jewish communities were viewed within certain strands of Islamic civilization over the centuries. That gap matters because antisemitism in the modern Middle East did not suddenly appear the moment European racial theories entered the region in the twentieth century. European antisemitism absolutely influenced modern political movements in the Middle East, especially in the way antisemitic ideas became racialized and politicized in modern nationalist discourse. But those ideas entered into a world where older religious, political, and social tensions surrounding Jews already existed. The history is far more complicated than simply saying antisemitism was imported wholesale from Europe.

One of the things I found most interesting about Mead’s analysis is that he refuses to reduce antisemitism to simple irrational hatred or random prejudice. He treats it more like a recurring pressure point that tends to surface during moments when societies feel unstable, anxious, fragmented, or uncertain about themselves. In his framework, antisemitism becomes tied to deeper fears about identity, nationalism, economics, sovereignty, morality, and social cohesion. But listening to the conversation, I kept thinking there was another layer underneath everything they were talking about that never quite got stated directly. The modern debate surrounding Israel is not really just about borders, settlements, military policy, or foreign affairs. Those issues are obviously part of the conversation, but they do not fully explain the emotional intensity surrounding Israel globally.

For most of Western history, Jews were imagined primarily as minorities living under the authority of larger civilizations. They were scattered, politically vulnerable, dependent upon other powers for protection, and often associated with exile and marginality. Israel fundamentally altered that historical image. A people once defined largely by dispersion and persecution now exists as a sovereign nation with borders, military power, intelligence agencies, and the ability to defend itself. I honestly think the modern world still struggles psychologically with what to do with that shift. Jewish sovereignty disrupted assumptions that had existed inside both Western and Middle Eastern thought for generations, even if most people never consciously recognized those assumptions were there in the first place.

That may be one reason conversations about Israel often feel emotionally charged in ways that far exceed ordinary geopolitical disputes. The debate is rarely just about diplomacy, military strategy, or disputed territory, even though those issues dominate the headlines. Underneath those arguments are much deeper questions about history, nationalism, morality, memory, power, victimhood, and who gets to claim legitimacy in the modern world. That is part of why conversations about Israel often feel emotionally charged in ways that seem disproportionate compared to ordinary geopolitical conflicts.

In many ways, Israel has become more than simply another nation-state within modern political imagination. It functions almost like a symbolic pressure point where competing visions of justice, oppression, identity, sovereignty, and historical legitimacy all collide at once. People are often arguing about far more than policy without fully realizing it. Beneath the political language sits a deeper struggle over how history itself.

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Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.