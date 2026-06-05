Every conversation about Jesus between Christians and Muslims eventually comes down to this: Was Jesus crucified? Christians say yes. Muslims say no. Then the conversation shifts to the usual questions: What does the Bible say? What does the Qur’an say? What does history say? All of those questions are important, and deserve careful consideration. But the more I have studied both Christianity and Islam, the more convinced I have become that the most significant difference between them lies elsewhere. The real disagreement is not just about what happened to Jesus. It is about what God does with the wounds of humanity.

Redemption, in a Christian imagination, means that even suffering and sin can be transformed into sources of praise.

Every faith tradition must answer that question. Human beings do not only suffer, we remember. We carry wounds with us long after they are inflicted. Families remember betrayals. Nations remember wars. Communities remember injustices. Humanity remembers triumph and trauma. The problem of suffering is therefore not only how to endure it, but what to do with it after it has passed, once it is remembered. Any theology of redemption must answer that question.

The truth is, if we were to really trace the beginnings of salvation, if we were to hunt down the exact place where redemption starts, we would find ourselves at the scene of the crime, at the site of the disaster, at ground zero. Salvation begins at the place where the worst has happened. The tough question is not “How can we believe in a God who brings blessing out of tragedy?” Considering the alternative, a God who only brings blessing from blessing, that’s not so hard to believe after all. The really tough question, the question the Easter story asks us to confront, is actually this: “How do we believe in a God who would allow the tragedy, the violence, the humiliation, the sacrifice, the death, in the first place?”

Christianity offers something far stranger. At the center of the Christian faith stands a crucified Messiah. One of His closest followers betrays Him, His friends abandon Him, religious authorities condemn Him, crowds mock Him, Roman soldiers torture Him, and He is publicly executed. In the New Testament, these events are never portrayed as an unfortunate accident. The cross is not a tragedy that God was able to salvage. It is the means to redemption. From the beginning, Christians have asserted that the apparent defeat of Calvary was in some mysterious way the scene of God’s deepest victory.

The reason that this message scandalized people in the ancient world, Wright is saying, is that people expected God’s chosen one to win, to be victorious, to be vindicated and held up high in public. A crucified Messiah, then, is a contradiction in terms. But the contradiction reveals something of the very character of the Christian God. This kind of God wields power, yes; but he also gives himself away in love. The cross is a victory, the first Christians are claiming, just one that looks quite different from the victories humans usually rejoice over. Apparent defeat is turned into God’s purposes.

It is important to acknowledge the historical claims undergirding this belief. Christianity is not a religion that emerged hundreds of years after the events it describes. The earliest Christian sources are unanimous in asserting that Jesus was crucified under the authority of Pontius Pilate, and that he was believed to have been resurrected from the very beginning. In 1 Corinthians 15, Paul reports a tradition that many scholars believe dates to within a couple years after Jesus’ death, proclaiming that Christ died, was buried, was raised, and then appeared to many witnesses. Whatever happened, the resurrection was not a legend that slowly developed over time. Christianity was a resurrection movement from the beginning; the Christian faith itself is founded on the conviction that Jesus was raised from the dead.

For Christians, however, the significance of the resurrection cannot be separated from its reality. The Apostle Paul does not present the resurrection as a helpful metaphor, a symbol of hope, or an inspiring story about renewal. He presents it as a historical event upon which the entire Christian faith stands or falls. The resurrection is important because it vindicates Christ’s atoning sacrifice for our sins and confirms that His work on the cross was accepted by God. and that we are actually made right before God. This is why Paul writes “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins.” If Jesus stayed dead, then death won, sin remains unforgiven, and the gospel itself collapses. As a result, Christianity is a peculiar faith in that its claims are so historical.

This is one reason the earliest evidence matters so much. The resurrection proclamation did not emerge generations after Jesus’ death. It appeared immediately. The creed preserved in 1 Corinthians 15 is widely recognized as one of the earliest traditions in the New Testament and likely originated within just a few years of the crucifixion. Paul records not only that Christ died and was raised but that He appeared to Peter, the Twelve, more than five hundred believers at one time, James, and finally Paul himself. The disciples who fled in fear following the crucifixion became convinced that Jesus had risen from the dead and spent the rest of their lives proclaiming that message. Whatever explanation one adopts, something transformed a frightened group of followers into the movement that became Christianity. The resurrection was not a later addition to the Christian story. It was the event that created the story in the first place.

Seen from that perspective, the disagreement between Christianity and Islam becomes even more interesting. The Qur’an teaches that Jesus was not crucified but that it only appeared so to those who witnessed the event. Christians have traditionally responded by appealing to historical evidence, and there are good reasons for doing so. The crucifixion is among the best-attested events of the ancient world and is accepted by virtually all contemporary historians of antiquity. Yet historical evidence alone does not explain why the disagreement exists. An equally important question remains. Why did the crucifixion become the point at which Christianity and Islam diverged so sharply in the first place?

The answer may lie, at least in part, in the different ways each tradition understands divine vindication. In the Quranic accounts, God’s prophets are consistently opposed, yet ultimately delivered and vindicated by God. Noah survives the flood. Abraham survives the fire. Moses survives Pharaoh. Muhammad survives opposition, and is ultimately victorious. Certainly, there are also reflections on suffering, martyrdom, and being true under trial within the tradition. The martyrdom of Husayn at Karbala is central to Shi’a memory, and Muslim writers have often deeply considered suffering. But in particular with regard to the Quranic stories of the prophets, one finds that ultimately, they are vindicated, celebrated, and publicly honored. And in this view, the public humiliation and execution of Jesus is a challenging event to account for.

Therefore it is not surprising that many Muslims do not believe Christ died. The traditional Islamic view, however, denies both Christ’s crucifixion and His resurrection. Instead, the Qur’an teaches that Christ was assumed into Heaven without having first died on the cross. In Islam, there is no equivalent to the theology of Christ’s salvific death and resurrection, so preserving his dignity means that God must intervene in another way.

What sticks out to me most, however, is not the crucifixion itself but what happens afterward. The resurrection is commonly referred to as God’s triumph over death, and it is. But one aspect of the resurrection story is easy to miss, since Christians have heard the story so many times. The wounds remain. When Jesus appears to Thomas, he still has the physical marks of crucifixion. Thomas is invited not just to recognize Jesus, but to inspect his scars. The marks of suffering are part of the evidence for resurrection itself. The wounds are not hidden; rather they are put front and center.

Emphasizing that detail further is difficult. It would have been entirely possible for the Gospel writers to describe a suffering-less resurrected Christ. The scars could have been wiped away. The wounds could have been left in the tomb. They could have done their job and been relegated to history. Yet the New Testament makes a point of emphasizing the exact opposite: the risen Christ is still the crucified Christ. The wounds are not erased; in fact, they are carried forward into new life itself. That fact speaks volumes about the Christian conception of redemption.

We tend to imagine redemption as alleviation from suffering. We want the wrong to be undone, the pain to go away, the tragedy to be forgotten. We think of healing as a return to what came before the wound. The resurrection narratives suggest otherwise. The risen Christ is not a Christ whose suffering has been forgotten. He is a Christ whose suffering has been transformed. The wounds remain, but they no longer indicate failure. They become signs of triumph. Christianity proposes a vision of redemption in which suffering is not eliminated or denied. The tragedy is still part of the story, but it is given a new meaning.

The wounds remain because the work accomplished through Christ’s wounds remains eternally significant. Christianity does not teach that Jesus’ death was just an example to us of sacrificial love… the cross is where the atonement was made, the penalty for sin was paid, reconciliation between God and man accomplished. The resurrection vindicates that work, but does not supplant it. The risen Christ still bears the marks of crucifixion because His sacrificial work remains central to His identity and mission. Christians do not worship a Christ who moved beyond the cross. They worship the Lamb who was slain and who now lives forever.

This provides an account for why the wounds are not erased in resurrection. If salvation is just a rescue from suffering, the scars could vanish. If redemption is just a leaving behind of the cross, the wounds become irrelevant. But in fact the opposite is portrayed in the New Testament. The wounds remain because the cross remains the ultimate manifestation of God’s love and justice and mercy. They demonstrate that sin was really dealt with, God’s wrath against sin was truly satisfied and reconciliation was really accomplished. The scars are not evidence of a continuing tragedy; they are evidence of a redemption that is still efficacious for Christians who believe.

I think the real heart of Christianity shines through right here. If you think about it, those wounds are still there because the love behind those scars is still just as real. The salvation that came about through those wounds is still just as true. Christianity is not simply about the pain and suffering Jesus experienced, but what he accomplished for all of us. The wounds remain because Christ’s atoning work remains eternally significant. The risen Christ still bears the marks of the sacrifice through which sinners were reconciled to God. It teaches that the self-giving love displayed on the cross reveals something true about the very character of God. If the scars disappeared, the cross could become a temporary episode that God left behind. Instead, the wounds remain visible in the risen Christ. They testify that sacrificial love is not merely something God did at one moment in history. It is something God is. The scars remain because Christ’s atoning work remains eternally significant. Even in glory, He remains the Lamb who was slain. The resurrection does not move beyond the cross. It reveals that the love displayed on the cross belongs to the eternal life of God Himself.

That’s why I’m increasingly convinced that the major Christian-Muslim disagreement at issue here is not merely about the crucifixion or even the resurrection. It’s about the nature of redemption itself. Both faiths agree that God wins in the end: both maintain that suffering doesn’t have the final word. But they imagine redemption differently. Christianity dares to ask what happens when the wound endures: Islam more often asks how God vindicates His servants in spite of the wound. Christianity places the wound at the center of the story: Islam generally places divine vindication at the center of the story. The distinction may seem nuanced, but it goes to the core of how each faith views God’s relationship to suffering, history, and redemption.

The deeper I ponder on the resurrection stories, the more I come to believe that they propose a distinctive solution to the issue of history’s brokenness. God doesn’t heal history by forgetting. He doesn’t redeem the world by denying what happened. He redeems it by entering into its sorrows and renewing it from the inside out. The wounds are still there, but they are transformed. They are no longer evidence of a defeat, but proof of a love that is stronger than violence. Redemption, in the Christian imagination, is not forgetfulness. It is memory transformed.

Arguably the deepest difference between Christianity and Islam is not whether Jesus died, but what God does with the wounds of the world. Christianity answers: He redeems them without erasing them. The wounds remain because love remains. The wounds remain because atonement remains effective. The wounds remain because reconciliation remains accomplished. The wounds remain because salvation remains secure. God does not redeem the world by erasing its history; he redeems the world by carrying its wounds into eternity. For Christians, that is what redemption means.