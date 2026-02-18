It might be that the West’s greatest weakness is not military or economic, but moral and institutional. We continue to argue over the number of immigrants, quotas for refugees, and types of border technologies as if it were a technical question. But the more paramount issue may be whether the West still retains the moral authority necessary to justify enforcement. Civilizations do not sustain themselves simply because they have laws, but because they believe in the legitimacy of law enforcement. A society may continue to fund its courts, police, and criminal statutes long after it has lost confidence in their enforcement.

The crisis, in other words, is not primarily demographic. It is psychological and civilizational. Over the last fifty years, legal and justice-oriented codes of morality have gradually been replaced with therapeutic morality in the West. The former emphasizes rules, objectivity, hierarchy, and administering costs. The latter emphasizes emotional safety, inclusion, and minimizing harm. Helen Andrews has convincingly documented how the feminization of Western institutions turbocharged the triumph of the therapeutic. As women progressed from minority to majority in universities, media, HR bureaucracies, and professional management, institutional norms adapted accordingly. The feminization of the elite was not solely responsible for the rise of therapeutic morality, but it deepened and entrenched it. The point is not about individual women, many of whom defend law and order ferociously. The point is structural: once an institution tips over into majority-female, internal incentive structures tend to

The advantage of that approach is that it prevents over-enforcement and mitigates brutal incentives. But it also means that the perceived cost of enforcement increases: actions that were previously seen as simply necessary for the exercise of statehood are first interpreted as traumas. Enforcement begins to feel less value-neutral and more immoral. Here is where the collapse-of-legitimacy frame is helpful. Societies do not fail when they lose the will to enforce their own values; they lose that will when they believe in themselves less. When what used to feel like enforcement of legitimate norms now feels like cruelty, enforcement cannot be sustained. When what used to feel like enforcement of legitimate borders now feels like hatred, enforcement cannot be sustained. When what used to feel like enforcement of equality before the law, feels like discrimination, enforcement cannot be sustained. Everything needed in terms of infrastructure is still in place, but the justification for enforcement has become less salient. Enforcement cannot be sustained without that idea. Islamic civilization, particularly of the less modernized variety, is operating according to a different logic: tight cohesion, God’s law, respect for borders, and belief in itself. When such a society encounters a West that increasingly fails to believe in itself, disproportionate effects result. One can understand this phenomenon in terms of normative density. A high-density culture has clear expectations about law, family, gender roles, and religious obligation.

A low-density culture regards norms as flexible and identity as mutable. When these two moral operating systems are layered on top of each other within the same society, it is the low-density system that bends to accommodate the high-density system. The result is tiny adaptations compounding over time. There need never be a cataclysmic clash. Immigrants self-select whether they will assimilate according to the language of enforcement versus the language of therapy. But the West hosts these immigrants and enforces its borders and laws on a much smaller scale because the reputational costs of enforcement are high. Enforcement is only legal, not metaphysically legitimate. Feminization will be objected to as a major cause of this crisis of enforcement, since there are prominent counter-examples of female leaders who enforce draconian immigration policy or maintain imposing armies. But this is a misreading. Young men raised in an era of feminism will be likely to obediently but unenthusiastically carry out administrative roles, rather than overturn the rules. The answer is not to put more men in charge of higher ed; again, we cannot go backwards. Ultimately, one wonders if the West can only sustain pluralism when justice, rather than therapy

A therapeutic order, however, delegitimizes the defense of boundaries. Once emotional harm mitigation is the highest public good, the state loses the ability to justify any enforcement except therapeutic enforcement. Civilizations grounded in God’s law have no such qualms; enforcement is obedience, not cruelty. Civilizations do not collapse when they lose control of their borders and their laws; they lose control of their borders and laws when they believe in their own legitimacy less. Each preemptive accommodation is justified as compassion. The potential for compassion, after all, is what makes our codes of morality distinctly Western. The tragedy would not be the Islamification of the West, but the destruction of the West’s ability to defend why it is unique and worth preserving in the first place.

No conquest is necessary when one side doubts its own legitimacy.