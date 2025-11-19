There are moments in public life when institutions reveal themselves, not through what they publish, but through what they refuse to confront. These moments arrive gradually—hesitations, softened statements, carefully calibrated silence—but eventually the fog thins enough for the direction to become unmistakable. And when that happens, the question is no longer what an institution claims to believe, but what it is becoming.

We have reached that moment with the Heritage Foundation.

People often imagine these turning points as dramatic ruptures. In reality, they come in patterns: small decisions repeated until they harden into posture, posture hardened until it becomes identity. Once that posture is visible, the moral direction has already been chosen. And the posture Heritage has adopted in recent months is one that anyone shaped by Jewish memory recognizes—not because the context is identical, but because the rhythm is familiar.

To make sense of this moment, I find myself returning to Martin Niemöller and Hjalmar Schacht, not because their circumstances map onto ours, but because their choices illuminate two enduring routes institutions take when the atmosphere darkens. Niemöller awakened, painfully and late. Schacht convinced himself that silence could serve as influence. One chose conscience. The other chose calculation disguised as caution.

The Heritage Foundation has now shown which path it is following.

And those who resigned have shown the path they refused to walk.

The Route Heritage Chose

The most troubling part of the present moment is not that radical rhetoric has intensified on the American right. That escalation has been underway for years. What troubles me is that one of the flagship institutions of American conservatism responded not with clarity, but with a curated, intentional quiet. A quiet that was not passive. A quiet that carried the weight of institutional choice.

It was in this silence that Hjalmar Schacht’s posture began to echo—not as a historical analogy, but as a pattern. Schacht believed he could restrain dangerous forces by remaining inside the room where those forces gathered. He believed proximity was influence, and that silence was a form of stewardship.

It was not. Not then. Not now.

Heritage’s own threshold came into full view when its president, Kevin Roberts, declared on Steve Bannon’s program that the United States was entering a “second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it.” There was no ambiguity in that statement. It shifted responsibility for potential violence onto those who resist the narrative—not those promoting it.

A responsible institution would have rejected that framing immediately.

Heritage did not.

Heritage stayed silent.

And silence, at moments like this, is not neutrality.

Silence is assent by omission.

This was not caution. It was drift crystallizing into direction.

The Route Others Could No Longer Follow

The resignations that followed did not come from the fringes. They came from respected scholars, conservative thought leaders, task-force members, and fellows—some quietly, some publicly, all making the same judgment: that the institution they served was no longer willing to draw the moral lines they believed necessary.

These departures were not policy disagreements. They were ethical breaks.

They illuminate a clear pattern that the institution can no longer dismiss as coincidence.

Robert P. George

The most consequential resignation came from Robert P. George, widely regarded as one of the leading intellectual voices of principled conservatism. George stepped down from Heritage’s board after the organization refused to retract its defense of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes, a figure associated with white-nationalist ideology.

George has warned for years that political movements lose themselves when they embrace apocalyptic narratives and treat opponents as existential enemies. His resignation—quiet, sorrowful, unmistakable—functioned as a verdict. A signal that Heritage had crossed the very moral boundaries its own traditions once upheld.

Adam Mossoff

Shortly after the controversy erupted, Adam Mossoff, a Visiting Fellow at Heritage’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, publicly announced his resignation. Mossoff published an essay explaining why he could not remain associated with an institution unwilling to clearly repudiate rhetoric that flirted with extremist validation.

Mossoff’s departure reflected the broader concern among legal scholars: that jurisprudence and constitutional analysis were being overshadowed by a posture of tribal grievance.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, a member of Heritage’s National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, also resigned, stating openly that the Foundation’s refusal to issue a clear line against antisemitism—especially in the wake of the Carlson–Fuentes controversy—made her continued participation impossible.

Her departure signaled something deeper: that Heritage’s silence was not merely an internal matter, but one that undermined the work of those committed to confronting antisemitism at a time when clarity is urgently needed.

Other Task-Force Members

Cardoza-Moore was not alone. Multiple news outlets confirmed that at least five members of Heritage’s Antisemitism Task Force resigned or suspended participation following Roberts’s defense of the Carlson interview.

Their message, though delivered individually, formed a collective moral statement: an institution that will not draw boundaries against antisemitic rhetoric cannot credibly claim to combat antisemitism.

What the Pattern Reveals

When respected scholars, board members, task-force members, and fellows all step away within weeks of each other, it is not a dispute. It is a reckoning.

These individuals did not leave because they disliked a policy proposal.

They left because they recognized a change in posture—one that recast silence as strategy, proximity as virtue, and ambiguity as institutional self-preservation.

Their departures were statements:

We will not supply moral cover for what we cannot defend.

The Divergence That Will Be Remembered

The story of this moment is not simply that Heritage drifted. Drift is common.

The story is what people did when they saw it.

Heritage chose the Schacht route—a route of influence over integrity, silence over clarity, caution over conscience.

Those who resigned chose the Niemöller route—recognizing, as Niemöller eventually did, that silence is not a shield. Silence is participation.

Heritage may tell itself that quiet kept it safe.

But quiet never keeps anyone safe.

Quiet only postpones the reckoning.

That reckoning has already begun.

And those who stepped away—George, Mossoff, Cardoza-Moore, and the task-force members—will be remembered not simply for resigning, but for refusing to let their silence be used to legitimize an institution that had already chosen its path.

In darkening moments, history does not ask who kept their status.

It asks who kept their integrity.

These individuals have already answered.