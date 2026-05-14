One of the mistakes I think many people make when talking about modern American politics is assuming Donald Trump created the forces now tearing through the country. He didn’t. Trump amplified them, definitely exposed them, and gave them a focal point, but the tensions were already there long before he entered politics. Distrust in major institutions had been building for a long time before Trump entered politics. Universities, the media, party politics, social media, and even large corporations were already becoming more ideologically divided and morally polarized. By the time Trump arrived on the political scene, many Americans already felt disconnected from each other and increasingly skeptical of the institutions that shaped public life. A lot of people felt talked down to, ignored, or culturally pushed aside, while others believed the country was drifting toward instability and extremism. Trump stepped into that environment at exactly the right moment to become a political lightning rod. In many ways, he did not create the deeper crisis so much as expose how fragile and divided the system already was underneath the surface.

What many conservatives call “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is part of that larger story, although the phrase itself can sometimes oversimplify what is happening. The deeper issue is not simply that many Americans strongly dislike Trump. Democratic societies are supposed to produce fierce disagreement. What feels different is the way Trump gradually became symbolic of almost every major cultural anxiety inside elite American life. For many people, Trump stopped being just a politician and became a kind of embodiment of disorder itself: nationalism, populism, religious conservatism, distrust of expertise, and resistance to progressive cultural norms all became wrapped together through his image. Once politics becomes that symbolic, it stops feeling like normal democratic disagreement and starts feeling moral and existential. People no longer see opponents as citizens who simply interpret the country differently. They begin to see them as threats to the nation’s future and moral order. That is part of why commentators like Victor Davis Hanson sometimes reference the Jacobins during the French Revolution. I think many people misunderstand the comparison because they assume it is meant literally. No serious observer believes modern America is about to recreate revolutionary France or descend into public executions and political terror. The comparison is really about the psychology of political movements and what happens when politics becomes divided between the morally pure and the morally corrupt.

The Jacobins operated with a mindset that treated opponents as more than simply wrong. People who stood in the way of the revolution increasingly came to be seen as morally corrupt, dangerous, and unworthy of legitimacy. Once politics starts dividing society into the “pure” and the “corrupt,” compromise becomes much harder because every disagreement begins to feel moral rather than political. Conflict stops being about working through differences and starts becoming a battle over who deserves legitimacy in the first place. At the same time, the differences between revolutionary France and modern America are massive and need to be stated clearly. France was dealing with state collapse, political violence, economic breakdown, and revolutionary chaos.

In America today, pressure is usually applied less through direct force and more through culture, institutions, and social expectations. Universities, media outlets, corporations, activist groups, and even the algorithms driving social media all play a role in shaping which opinions are treated as acceptable and which ones carry social or professional risk. You could see this during parts of the COVID era when disagreements over public policy became moralized almost immediately. In some academic or professional environments, simply questioning lockdowns, school closures, or vaccine mandates could create real reputational consequences. For many people, the fear was not necessarily formal punishment as much as being labeled irresponsible, dangerous, or morally suspect. Often the fear was not necessarily getting formally punished, but being viewed as irresponsible, reckless, or morally suspect by peers or employers. That kind of social pressure is different from old forms of coercion, but it still has the power to shape how people speak, what they say publicly, and sometimes even what they are willing to think out loud.

You can see these same tensions show up in debates about speech, identity, and institutional conformity. Classical liberalism traditionally assumed that free societies depended on tolerance for disagreement, procedural fairness, and a recognition that no political group possesses absolute moral certainty. But parts of modern activist culture increasingly approach political conflict through ideas like harm, oppression, trauma, and systemic injustice. Under that framework, disagreement can begin to feel less like ordinary democratic debate and more like something socially or morally dangerous. Once certain ideas become associated with harm, restricting them can start to feel not only acceptable, but ethically necessary. That helps explain why debates over campus speech, online censorship, and public discourse became so emotionally charged over the last decade. Beneath those arguments was a deeper question about whether every viewpoint should still be treated as legitimate within public life.

At the same time, I do not think it is intellectually honest to place all of this on the Left. The Right has gone through its own forms of radicalization, and ignoring that only weakens the larger point. Trump’s political style was often combative, impulsive, and openly dismissive of institutional norms in ways that escalated tension rather than reducing it. Parts of the populist Right also moved deeper into conspiracy thinking, broad distrust of institutions, and a style of politics fueled more by anger and suspicion than persuasion. Social media intensified the entire cycle because outrage and emotional conflict spread online far faster than patience, nuance, or careful reflection ever do. Over time, both sides increasingly learned to speak to each other through fear, outrage, and moral condemnation rather than through democratic persuasion.

In many ways, both sides gradually started feeding each other’s fears and reinforcing each other’s worst instincts. Over time, the result became a political culture where escalation replaced restraint and where almost every conflict began to feel existential. Parts of the populist Right drifted deeper into conspiracy thinking, election denialism, and a broad distrust of nearly every major institution in American life. January 6 especially intensified fears among many Americans that something deeper was beginning to break down inside the democratic system itself. Social media only made the cycle worse because outrage and emotional intensity spread much faster online than patience, nuance, or restraint ever could.

At the same time, the reaction to Trump often went far beyond normal political opposition. In many elite cultural and institutional spaces, Trump gradually became a kind of symbolic vessel for nearly every perceived moral failure in American society. Racism, authoritarianism, nationalism, misogyny, Christian conservatism, populism, and distrust of expertise frequently became wrapped together through his image. That helps explain why politics during the Trump years often felt emotionally overwhelming and almost apocalyptic in tone. Every election was framed as a battle for the survival of democracy itself, and nearly every controversy carried the feeling of national emergency. Over time, the emotional temperature of American politics rose to a level that simply did not feel sustainable.

What interests me most, though, is the possibility that this crisis is ultimately deeper than politics. I increasingly think we are watching a society struggle with the collapse of shared moral and spiritual frameworks. As traditional religious authority weakened across much of the modern West, politics gradually absorbed emotional and moral functions that religion once carried. Political identity now gives many people a sense of meaning, belonging, moral purpose, and even personal righteousness. In some ways, modern politics has taken on the emotional structure of religion while losing many of religion’s restraints, especially humility, forgiveness, transcendence, and the recognition that all human beings are morally flawed. That creates a political environment where compromise starts to feel spiritually compromising rather than merely strategic.

When politics reaches that point, people stop seeing opponents as fellow citizens who simply view the world differently. They begin seeing them as morally dangerous people who threaten the country itself. You can watch this happen on both sides. Many progressives do not see Trump supporters as merely wrong about policy, but as people endangering democracy, equality, and basic human dignity. At the same time, many on the populist Right increasingly view institutional elites as deeply corrupt figures trying to silence dissent and permanently remake the country in ways ordinary Americans never agreed to. Once politics becomes framed in those kinds of moral and existential terms, compromise starts to feel less like democratic negotiation and more like surrender.

That may be the real crisis facing the United States right now. Democracies can survive fierce disagreement because disagreement is built into democratic life itself. What becomes much harder to survive is the widespread belief that political opponents are fundamentally immoral and therefore undeserving of legitimacy within the constitutional order. Once politics becomes psychologically apocalyptic, moderation starts to appear weak and compromise starts to resemble betrayal. Public trust erodes because every institution becomes viewed through ideological suspicion. The system itself begins to feel fragile because citizens no longer share enough moral trust to absorb political defeats peacefully.

The French Revolution still matters because it reminds us how quickly moral certainty can radicalize political movements. Many revolutionaries genuinely believed they were acting in the name of justice, reason, equality, and liberation. Yet movements built around moral purification rarely stabilize because the logic of purity constantly expands. New enemies are always discovered, and new forms of insufficient loyalty always emerge. America is obviously not approaching a literal Reign of Terror, and historical comparisons should not be exaggerated recklessly. But the moral psychology of absolutism and delegitimization is becoming increasingly visible across American culture. Trump did not create that condition by himself. In many ways, he exposed how deeply it was already shaping the country underneath the surface.

Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.