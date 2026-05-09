Recently, Tucker Carlson made the comment that “Muslims love Jesus,” and it immediately sparked debate. Some Christians agreed, pointing out that the Qur’an speaks respectfully about Jesus, affirms his virgin birth, calls him the Messiah, and even gives him an important role in Islamic end-times expectation. More informed Christians, however, pushed back just as quickly, arguing that the Jesus of Islam is fundamentally different from the Jesus revealed in the New Testament because Islam rejects his divinity, crucifixion, resurrection, and identity as the Son of God. Honestly, both sides are touching on something real. Muslims do honor Jesus. But the more important question is not whether Islam respects Jesus. The real question is which Jesus Islam is revering.

That is where the conversation starts becoming much more complicated. The Muslim Jesus is not simply the Jesus of the New Testament with a few theological differences added later. At the deepest level, the two portraits move in very different directions. Christianity centers everything on Jesus as the incarnate Son of God whose crucifixion and resurrection bring redemption to humanity. Islam, however, honors Jesus while at the same time rejecting the very claims that stand at the heart of the Gospel story itself. So the divide is not merely over a few isolated doctrines. It reflects two very different understandings of who Jesus is, why he came into the world, and what role he plays in God’s plan of salvation.

Before I get started, I must point out that what makes the Muslim Jesus tradition historically fascinating is that not all of the material appears to have originated entirely within Islam itself. Some of it likely moved through older Christian channels before eventually being absorbed into Arabic Islamic literature. The early Islamic world was surrounded by Christians of many different kinds—Syriac Christians, monks, ascetics, desert communities, and believers shaped by oral traditions that circulated far beyond the official New Testament canon. That means Muslims encountered stories, wisdom sayings, devotional teachings, and ascetic spirituality that had been circulating throughout the Near East for centuries.

What many people do not realize about the Islamic Jesus is that the Islamic portrait of Jesus kept expanding long after the Qur’an. He gradually developed into one of the most spiritually compelling figures in later Islamic thought, especially within mystical, ascetic, and apocalyptic traditions.

One of the books that really helped me think through this more carefully was The Muslim Jesus by Tarif Khalidi. Khalidi pulls together sayings and traditions about Jesus from across centuries of Islamic literature, and honestly, some of them are fascinating to read. Over and over again, Jesus shows up almost like a wandering ascetic or holy man detached from wealth, status, political power, and worldly ambition. He becomes a voice calling people toward humility, inward purity, simplicity, and spiritual seriousness. What really stood out to me was how often Islamic civilization kept circling back to Jesus across completely different centuries, intellectual movements, and spiritual traditions. In many ways, Jesus became one of the most spiritually flexible and symbolically powerful figures in the Islamic imagination. That alone says something important about the lasting pull Jesus continued to have within Islamic civilization itself.

What makes this even more fascinating is the kind of world Islam emerged into. Historians like Robert Hoyland and Jonathan Berkey have pointed out that Islam did not suddenly appear in some empty religious landscape. By the time Islam emerged, the late antique Near East had already been deeply shaped by centuries of Christian influence. The region was filled with monasteries, martyr stories, apocalyptic expectation, theological disputes, and ongoing arguments about who Jesus was. Syriac spirituality and desert ascetic traditions had also left a major mark on the religious atmosphere long before the rise of Islam. In many ways, Islam entered a world where Jesus already carried enormous spiritual and theological weight.

At some level, Islam could not simply ignore Jesus or push him to the edges of its religious vision. He was already too deeply embedded in the spiritual imagination of the surrounding world. But at the same time, Islam also could not fully preserve the Jesus presented in the New Testament without creating tension with central Islamic beliefs, especially tawhid and the finality of Muhammad’s prophethood. That tension created something historically intriguing. Over time, Islamic civilization gradually reshaped Jesus within an Islamic theological framework. The result is a figure who can initially sound very familiar to Christians while ultimately functioning quite differently underneath. Much of the moral beauty associated with Jesus remains, but his identity is carefully redirected into a different theological universe.

That distinction is incredibly important because in the New Testament Jesus’ teachings cannot really be separated from who he claims to be. When Jesus forgives sins, speaks about coming in glory, calls people to follow him, or says things like “Before Abraham was, I am,” his words function as revelations about his identity. Even the ethical teachings of Jesus in the New Testament are inseparable from the larger reality of the Kingdom of God arriving through him. His teachings are tied directly to who he claims to be and what he claims God is doing through him. In many later Islamic traditions, though, that center of gravity begins to shift. Jesus becomes less the incarnate Son entering history to redeem humanity and more a model of humility, asceticism, restraint, and submission before God. Some of the language may still sound familiar to Christians because echoes of the Gospels remain, but the theological world underneath those sayings has changed significantly.

Tarif Khalidi repeatedly notes that many of the sayings attributed to Jesus in Islamic literature feel much closer to wisdom literature or ascetic spirituality than to the narrative atmosphere of the canonical Gospels. In some cases, portions of this material may have passed through Syriac Christian communities, monastic traditions, oral moral instruction, or apocryphal writings before eventually entering Islamic circulation. Scholars such as Sebastian Brock have shown how deeply themes like wandering holiness, renunciation, poverty, and detachment from the world shaped parts of Near Eastern spirituality long before similar themes became prominent within Islamic literature. But even when older Christian material may sit somewhere in the background, the final form of these traditions becomes unmistakably Islamic in orientation. Jesus is still deeply honored, but he is also carefully repositioned inside a different theological structure.

You can see this most clearly in the traditions that seem to place careful limits around who Jesus is allowed to be. There are sayings where Jesus says he does not know the Hour, where he trembles at the thought of judgment, or where God openly corrects him. Those details do not feel accidental or randomly preserved. They seem to carry a clear theological purpose. The traditions continue to honor Jesus deeply, but they also make sure he never moves beyond prophethood into anything resembling incarnation or divine Sonship. Jesus remains holy, spiritually significant, and morally authoritative, yet he is also carefully kept within defined boundaries. In that sense, the Muslim tradition reveres Jesus while at the same time making sure his role never extends too far.

You can see the same thing happen when material that sounds very close to the Gospels appears in Islamic literature. Take the famous line about charity: “Do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.” In the Gospel of Matthew, that saying appears in the Sermon on the Mount where Jesus speaks with astonishing authority about the Kingdom of God. He is not simply offering wise moral advice the way a philosopher or rabbi might. The teaching is tied directly to the larger reality of God’s Kingdom arriving through him. But in later Islamic versions, the saying often gets lifted out of that setting and turned into a more general lesson about sincerity and humility. The moral insight is still there, but the theological world surrounding it has changed.

That same shift happens again and again throughout the Muslim Jesus tradition. Teachings about humility, prayer, purity, wealth, and detachment from the world slowly become universal moral wisdom disconnected from incarnation, crucifixion, resurrection, and redemption. Tarif Khalidi points out that many of these traditions function more like wisdom sayings or ascetic instruction than proclamation about who Jesus actually is. That does not mean the sayings are spiritually shallow. Some of them are genuinely moving. A few are even unsettling in how sharply they expose pride, greed, hypocrisy, and self-deception. But they are still operating inside a very different theological framework from the New Testament.

One of the clearest differences between the Jesus of the Gospels and the Muslim Jesus has to do with the way holiness itself is imagined. The Jesus of the New Testament is undeniably holy, but his holiness does not separate him from ordinary human life. He attends weddings, shares meals with sinners, touches lepers, blesses children, and even turns water into wine during a celebration. Christianity places incarnation at the center of everything, meaning God enters the world not to abandon creation but to redeem it from within. Because of that, holiness moves outward toward healing, restoration, reconciliation, and ultimately the renewal of creation itself. The Christian story does not end with escaping the world, but with God making all things new.

Many later Islamic portrayals of Jesus move in a different direction. Khalidi repeatedly notes how strongly the Muslim Jesus becomes associated with wandering poverty, radical simplicity, and suspicion toward worldly attachment. Islamic civilization contains rich traditions celebrating beauty, learning, family life, hospitality, trade, and communal responsibility. But within important ascetic and mystical strands of the Muslim Jesus tradition, holiness often becomes associated more with renunciation, detachment, transcendence, and distance from ordinary worldly life. Once incarnation is removed from the center of theology, holiness naturally begins taking on a different shape.

The contrast becomes even more significant once the cross enters the picture. The New Testament moves relentlessly toward crucifixion and resurrection. Jesus’ teachings about forgiveness, sacrifice, mercy, enemy-love, and self-denial are not abstract moral principles floating above history. They are embodied in the cross itself. In Christianity, holiness ultimately reveals itself through self-giving love and redemptive suffering. In many Muslim Jesus traditions, suffering is still present, but not atoning suffering. Poverty is still present, but not substitutionary self-giving. Once the cross disappears from the center, the meaning of salvation changes with it.

Ultimately, the biggest difference is not found in one isolated saying but in the overall portrait that emerges. The Muslim Jesus becomes morally pure but not divine, revered but not worshiped, wise but not incarnate Wisdom, merciful but not Savior, prophetic but not Son. Islam therefore does not merely reject a few Christian doctrines about Jesus. Over time, Islamic civilization develops an alternate portrait of Jesus—one where his holiness, moral authority, and spiritual beauty are preserved, but where his identity is carefully kept within the boundaries of prophethood. Yet there is an interesting tension inside that process. Jesus never seems to remain a minor figure within the Islamic imagination. Islamic civilization keeps coming back to Jesus across very different periods and movements—through mystical writings, ascetic traditions, apocalyptic literature, and reform-minded spirituality. Again and again, Jesus becomes a major voice in conversations about holiness, suffering, purity, judgment, humility, and closeness to God.

That repeated return to Jesus feels significant. Even though Islamic theology firmly rejects ideas like incarnation and divine Sonship, Jesus continues carrying an unusual kind of spiritual gravity within Islam itself. Time after time, Muslim mystics, ascetics, and religious reformers seem drawn back to him when trying to describe the highest forms of spirituality and holiness. In that sense, the Muslim Jesus reveals more than Islamic admiration for Christ. It also exposes an ongoing tension within the tradition itself over how far Jesus’ significance can actually go.

Endnotes

The following works were especially helpful for the historical, theological, and literary background informing this essay. The Muslim Jesus was particularly important, especially Khalidi’s work on sayings traditions, ascetic spirituality, wisdom literature, and the evolving literary portrait of Jesus within Islamic civilization. Seeing Islam as Others Saw It and The Formation of Islam were both helpful for understanding the broader late antique environment surrounding the rise of Islam and the historical development of early Islamic civilization. For Syriac spirituality, monastic traditions, and ascetic theology, I also found The Syrian Fathers on Prayer and the Spiritual Life particularly useful.

I also drew from The Vision of Islam for broader discussions surrounding Islamic spirituality, metaphysics, and theological imagination. Qur’anic passages relevant to Jesus include Qur’an 3:45–49, 3:55, 3:59, 4:157–158, 5:72–75, 5:110, 5:116, and 19:16–36. New Testament passages especially important to this discussion include Matthew 5–7, Mark 2:1–12, John 1:1–14, John 8:58, John 20:28, Philippians 2:5–11, Colossians 1:15–20, and Matthew 25:31–46.

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Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.